Global Tariff Trends Snap Shot News Service 2022: Insights into Operators' Products and Service Offerings

Jan 27, 2023, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tariff Trends SnapShots 2022 Series - An Insight into Operators' Products and Service Offerings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Tariff Trends SnapShot Service now in its 10th year provides in-depth analysis of telecoms pricing issues in an easy-to-read PowerPoint format delivered 10 times a year available.
With the 2022 Tariff Trends SnapShot Series intends to provide an analysis of key pricing topics in five main sections including the following:
- Latest on trends on new services, mobile payment, 5G, FWA etc
- Regular hot topics - to include updates on the latest in postpaid and prepaid, Mobile Data pricing, device and plan bundling
- How content is bundled and sold to consumers
- How are new services positioned and sold, insurance, ehealth, OTT etc.
- The key markets - to include surveys of pricing in emerging markets and selected MNO pricing strategies
- Key Future Trends - Pricing for Segmentation
- News and events - to include commentary and analysis on significant breaking news or events.
The Snapshots published included in the 2022 Series include: Each Snapshot comprises 40+ pages
- No 180 The evolution of Family plans
- No 181 An Analysis of the Nordic Mobile Market
- No 182 Telco portfolio is broadening with non-telecom services
- No 183 New trends in the introduction of 5G services worldwide
- No 184 Trend in eSIM offerings
- No 185 The Spanish Market - FMC and Mobile - 2018 to 2022
- No 186 Promotions - a survey of Promotions across the globe
- No 187 The French Mobile Market 2012 to 2022
- No 188 The Latest Trends in Mobile Premium pricing in Europe
- No 189 The Latest Trend in Mobile Youth Offerings
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/guju4r-trends?w=5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article