Global Tariff Trends Snap Shot News Service 2022: Insights into Operators' Products and Service Offerings

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tariff Trends SnapShots 2022 Series - An Insight into Operators' Products and Service Offerings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Tariff Trends SnapShot Service now in its 10th year provides in-depth analysis of telecoms pricing issues in an easy-to-read PowerPoint format delivered 10 times a year available.

With the 2022 Tariff Trends SnapShot Series intends to provide an analysis of key pricing topics in five main sections including the following:

Latest on trends on new services, mobile payment, 5G, FWA etc

Regular hot topics - to include updates on the latest in postpaid and prepaid, Mobile Data pricing, device and plan bundling

How content is bundled and sold to consumers

How are new services positioned and sold, insurance, ehealth, OTT etc.

The key markets - to include surveys of pricing in emerging markets and selected MNO pricing strategies

Key Future Trends - Pricing for Segmentation

News and events - to include commentary and analysis on significant breaking news or events.

The Snapshots published included in the 2022 Series include: Each Snapshot comprises 40+ pages

No 180 The evolution of Family plans

No 181 An Analysis of the Nordic Mobile Market

No 182 Telco portfolio is broadening with non-telecom services

No 183 New trends in the introduction of 5G services worldwide

No 184 Trend in eSIM offerings

No 185 The Spanish Market - FMC and Mobile - 2018 to 2022

No 186 Promotions - a survey of Promotions across the globe

No 187 The French Mobile Market 2012 to 2022

No 188 The Latest Trends in Mobile Premium pricing in Europe

No 189 The Latest Trend in Mobile Youth Offerings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/guju4r-trends?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets