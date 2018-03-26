Global Tartaric Acid Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Caviro, Distillerie Bonollo, Distillerie Mazzari, DERIVADOS VINICOS, Giovanni Randi & Trtaros Gonzalo Castell

DUBLIN, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Tartaric Acid Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global tartaric acid market to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Tartaric Acid Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing urbanization and rising disposable income. Ongoing economic development in India, Vietnam, China, Qatar, the UAE, and other developing economies has led to an increase in the disposable income and rise in urbanization, owing to which there is an increase in the purchasing power. In addition, rapid modernization, population growth, and changing lifestyle preferences have contributed to the rising demand for construction projects.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing construction industry. The global construction industry is estimated to reach $10.3 trillion in 2020. APAC has some of the world's leading economies, namely Indonesia, China, India, Japan, and the Philippines. Apart from these, Vietnam and Malaysia are considered as potential emerging markets, while Singapore is one of the growing markets in terms of the quality of infrastructure and development. The infrastructure in Europe and North America is of good quality, depicting proper coordination and planning between the public and private players that are looking for the development and handling of existing and new construction projects. This helps these regions in attracting external investors to provide aid for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of existing structures.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Substitutes for tartaric acid. Tartaric acid can be substituted with other organic acids such as citric acid. Citric acid is commonly found in limes, lemons, and pineapples. Since tartaric acid production is expensive, citric acid can be considered as an alternative, as it is manufactured from natural sources. Citric acid can be used as an alternative to wine as well. Cream of tartar can also be a substitute for tartaric acid in baking food items, especially for foaming egg white. It is also used in manufacturing chocolate candy. It is used in the preparation of specific jams to prevent the growth of C. botulinum. These substitutes will have a negative impact on the demand for tartaric acid.
Key vendors
- Caviro
- Distillerie Bonollo
- Distillerie Mazzari
- DERIVADOS VINICOS
- Giovanni Randi
- Trtaros Gonzalo Castell
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Wine - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing urbanization and rising disposable income
- Increasing demand from food and beverages industry
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
- Major market vendors
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nlfd9c/global_tartaric?w=5
