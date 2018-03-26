Global Tartaric Acid Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Caviro, Distillerie Bonollo, Distillerie Mazzari, DERIVADOS VINICOS, Giovanni Randi & Trtaros Gonzalo Castell

The global tartaric acid market to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Tartaric Acid Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing urbanization and rising disposable income. Ongoing economic development in India, Vietnam, China, Qatar, the UAE, and other developing economies has led to an increase in the disposable income and rise in urbanization, owing to which there is an increase in the purchasing power. In addition, rapid modernization, population growth, and changing lifestyle preferences have contributed to the rising demand for construction projects.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing construction industry. The global construction industry is estimated to reach $10.3 trillion in 2020. APAC has some of the world's leading economies, namely Indonesia, China, India, Japan, and the Philippines. Apart from these, Vietnam and Malaysia are considered as potential emerging markets, while Singapore is one of the growing markets in terms of the quality of infrastructure and development. The infrastructure in Europe and North America is of good quality, depicting proper coordination and planning between the public and private players that are looking for the development and handling of existing and new construction projects. This helps these regions in attracting external investors to provide aid for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of existing structures.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Substitutes for tartaric acid. Tartaric acid can be substituted with other organic acids such as citric acid. Citric acid is commonly found in limes, lemons, and pineapples. Since tartaric acid production is expensive, citric acid can be considered as an alternative, as it is manufactured from natural sources. Citric acid can be used as an alternative to wine as well. Cream of tartar can also be a substitute for tartaric acid in baking food items, especially for foaming egg white. It is also used in manufacturing chocolate candy. It is used in the preparation of specific jams to prevent the growth of C. botulinum. These substitutes will have a negative impact on the demand for tartaric acid.



Key vendors

Caviro

Distillerie Bonollo

Distillerie Mazzari

DERIVADOS VINICOS

Giovanni Randi

Trtaros Gonzalo Castell

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Wine - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing urbanization and rising disposable income

Increasing demand from food and beverages industry

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Major market vendors

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX



