Global TCV Vaccines Market (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Apr 14, 2022, 12:30 ET
The "TCV Vaccines Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Typbar TCV vaccine is a typhoid vaccine recommended for the prevention of typhoid fever. Typbar TCV vaccine works by causing the body to produce its own protection (antibodies) against the bacteria. This vaccine is generally recommended for individuals who are traveling to areas where typhoid fever is common.
Ongoing Typbar-TCV studies will provide important data of great value to typhoid-fever-endemic regions, and for incorporation of the vaccine into routine immunization programs in endemic regions such as Asia, Latin America and others to control drug-resistant typhoid fever and the spread of antimicrobial resistance globally. World Health Organization recommends the introduction of typhoid conjugate vaccine (TCV) for infants and children over six months of age in typhoid-endemic countries.
This new policy help and ensure access to typhoid vaccination in communities most impacted by the disease, which is responsible for nearly 12 million infections and between 128,000 and 161,000 deaths a year. Typhoid disproportionally impacts young children and marginalized populations in much of Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and parts of Latin America and the Middle East that often have outdated, inadequate, or unsafe water and sanitation systems. With supportive global and financial policies in place, typhoid vaccines, in addition to water, sanitation, and hygiene interventions, can reach those who need them most and reduce the burden of typhoid fever.
Market Dynamics
Increasing prevalence of typhoid, increasing government initiatives promoting and advancing the development of innovative products, increasing antibiotic resistance and adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as collaboration and agreement, in order to expand their product portfolio and strengthen their presence in the market. These are the major factors expected to drive the growth of global TCV vaccines market over the forecast period.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ijajrr
