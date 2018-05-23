Global Team Sports Market 2018-2024: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook - Market is Expected to Reach USD 25,346.5

Global team sports market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Moreover, the global team sports market is expected to reach USD 25,346.5 Million in 2024 from USD 13,700.0 Million in 2016.

he market of team sports is mainly driven by increasing awareness amongst the population regarding fitness and wellness. Moreover, rising number of sport events coupled with increasing participation from various teams is expected to increase sales value growth of the team sports market over the forecast period.

Geographically, North America is slated to account for a leading share of 37.5% in 2016 in the team sports market. Rapid growing and expansion of basketball and football in the region is anticipated to foster the growth of the North America team sports market. Besides, high popularity of pro football and volleyball league is also expected to drive the growth of team sports market in the North America. U.S. and Canada are the prominent market in the region.

Europe market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Presence of major players in the region is expected to positively impact the growth of team sports market in the Europe region. Moreover, recent Summer Olympic Games and European Football Championship have strengthened the market of team sports in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase lucrative growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Factors such as government funding to encourage the adoption of sports are expected to fuel the demand for team sports in the Asia Pacific region in the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation

In depth analysis of the global team sports market includes the following segments:

By Sports

Basketball Team Sport

Football Team Sport

Volleyball Team Sport

Cricket Team Sport

Rugby Team Sport

Other Team Sports

By Demography

Male

Female

By Region



The global team sports market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (U.S. & Canada ) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

(U.S. & ) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Rest of Latin America ) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

( , , Rest of ) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis Western and Eastern Europe (U.K., Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Hungary , Belgium , Netherlands & Luxembourg , Rest of Western Europe ) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

(U.K., , , , , , , & , Rest of ) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Japan , Singapore , Australia , New Zealand , Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.

( , , , , , , Rest of size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis. Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa and South Africa ) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges



The team sports market is primarily driven by growing awareness amongst the population regarding fitness and wellness which is leading them towards outdoor sports such football, baseball, soccer and other sports activities. Apart from this, growing fan base of different teams and games due to increasing advertisement of those teams and games through different channels such as TV advertising, social media and sports events is likely to bolster the expansion of global market size of team sports in future. Further, swelling active sports participation rates across the globe especially growing participation of female population in sports is a key factor which is fueling the growth of globe team sports market.



Increasing innovations in sportswear technologies which fulfills both fashion and function needs of team players are predicated to enhance the growth of global team sports market in upcoming years. Further, performance fabrics such as light weight and breathable microfibers are being used in sports wears which are attracting more consumers towards it. Subsequently, rising disposable income of the consumers and growing spending are also fueling the demand for sport wears and other sport accessories globally.



However, availability of counterfeit products is a major threat to the growth of global team sports market and is expected to limit the growth of global team sports market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Risk Analysis



4. Top Countries with Highest demand for Team Sports - By Region



5. Global Team Sports Market Size (USD Million) and Forecast, 2016-2024



6. Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis



7. Global Market Segmentation Analysis



8. Competitive Landscape

Macron

Joma

Kelme

Erima

Jako

Canterbury

Hummel

Uhlsports

Adidas Group/

NIKE, Inc./

PUMA SE/

Under Armour/

Fila Inc/

New Balance Athletics, Inc.

Spadling/

Russell Brands , LLC

