Global Technical Textiles Markets, 2025 - Technical Textiles Moving Beyond Traditional Applications
Jun 14, 2019, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technical Textiles: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Technical Textiles in US$ Million.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Application Segments:
- Mobile Textiles
- Medical Textiles
- Industrial Textiles
- Sports Textiles
- Construction Textiles
- Residential Textiles
- Clothing Textiles
- Agro Textiles
- Others
The report profiles 135 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M Company (USA)
- Agru America, Inc. (USA)
- Ahlstrom-Munksj Oyj (Sweden)
- Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)
- Belton Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Berry Global Group (USA)
- Borgers SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- Delfingen Industry S.A (France)
- DowDuPont (USA)
- DSM Dyneema BV (Netherlands)
- Elevate Textiles, Inc. (USA)
- Fibertex Nonwovens A/S (Denmark)
- Freudenberg SE (Germany)
- Global Synthetics Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
- Hanes Geo Components (USA)
- Hindoostan Mills Ltd. (India)
- Huesker Synthetic GmbH (Germany)
- Johns Manville (USA)
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA)
- Lenzing Plastics GmbH & Co KG (Austria)
- Low & Bonar PLC (UK)
- Milliken & Company (USA)
- NAUE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Officine Maccaferri S.p.A. (Italy)
- Propex Operating Company LLC (USA)
- Royal Ten Cate (Netherlands)
- SGL Carbon (Germany)
- SKAPS Industries (USA)
- Solmax (Canada)
- SRF Limited (India)
- Strata Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Techfab India (India)
- Teijin Limited (Japan)
- Thrace Group (Greece)
- TWE Group GmbH (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Technical Textiles: The Sunshine Sector
Growing Use Case Across End-Use Sectors Accelerates Market Expansion
Technical Textiles Moving beyond Traditional Applications
Select Applications of Technical Textiles by End-Use Sector
Asia-Pacific Continues to Spearhead Market Growth
Opportunities in Developed Regions Remain Robust
Technical Textiles - A Growing Segment in the Overall Textile Industry
Ever Evolving Production Technologies Enhance Technical Textiles' Clout
3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS AND ISSUES
Demand for Geotextiles Continues to Grow
Road Construction, Erosion Control, and Drainage - Key Applications
Growing Emphasis on R&D
Resolving Challenges - Critical for Future Success
Medical Textiles - A Growing Market Niche
Innovations in Medical Textiles
Membrane for Delivering Caffeine Dose to Premature Babies
Compression Ion Stockings with Pure Silver Yarn
Sensor Textiles for Precise Measurements
Textile to Absorb Emulsions
Promise of Braided Microstructures as Implants
Increasing Automotive Production - A Major Growth Driver for Mobile Textiles
Technical Textile Developments in Mobility
Ultralight Textiles
Textiles for Reducing Weight of Aircrafts
Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry Benefits Construction Textiles
Construction Industry - Brief Statistical Perspective
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthen Prospects
Shift Towards Spunbonds
Growing Investments on Spunbond CAPEX
Cosmetic Textiles Seek Opportunities
Focus on Environmental Conservation & Sustainability Widens Use Case
Intensified Demand for Nonwovens Revs Up Overall Sales
Expanding Applications for Technical Textile Composites
Nanotechnology to Enable High-Performance Textiles
Organic Materials Extend Effective Alternative to Petroleum-derived Feedstock
Technology Innovations to Spearhead Growth
Futurelight - The Ground Breaking Breathable & Waterproof Material
Myant SKIIN Blood Pressure Shirt - World's First Cuffless Wearable Smart Shirt
Google's Jacquard Project Focuses on Color Changing Textiles
Low-Pressure Plasma Treatment to Improve Filtration Efficiency of Textiles
DNA Markers for Textiles - Applied DNA Sciences Develops SigNature T DNA Marker
Teijin and Kansai University Create Foremost Piezoelectric Fabric
Mazda and Mitsubishi Develop Advanced Biofabrics for Car Parts
Cut Resistant Gloves from DuPont
myComfort Hospital Garments from Vestagen Reduce Risk of Infections & Diseases
Kimberly-Clark's AERO BLUE Performance Surgical Gowns
PPSS Group Develops Innovative Cut & Slash Resistant Fabrics
Teijin's New Meta-Aramid Fiber Can Tolerate Extreme Heat
AnanasAnam Develops Piatex Nonwoven Textile from Pineapple Leaves
Smart Tags Evaluate Freshness of Packaged Fish
Technical Textiles Market to Gain from Prevailing Socio-Economic & Demographic Trends
Stable Economy
Growing Population & Urban Sprawl
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Technical Textiles - Advanced Fibers for Technical Applications
Production of Technical Textiles - An Overview
Primary Web Forming Techniques
Spunbond
Meltblown
Carding
Needlepunch
Classification of Technical Fibers
Mobile Textiles
Car Interiors
Seat Belts
Air Bags
Tyre Cord Fabrics
Carpets
Medical Textiles
Bandages
Extra Corporeal Devices
Implantable and Non-Implantable Medical Textiles
Surgical Dressings
Plasters
Industrial Textiles
Sports Textiles
Construction Textiles
Filtration
Road Construction
Erosion Control
Drainage
Rock Fall Protection
Residential Textiles
Clothing Textiles
Agro Textiles
Sunscreens
Plant Nets
Bird Protection Nets
Harvesting Nets
Windshields
Turf Protection Nets
Root Ball Nets
Mulch Mats
Nets to Cover Pallets
Packing Materials for Agro Products
Other Textiles
Packaging Textiles
Environment Textiles
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Technical Textiles: A Fragmented Marketplace
Vendors Focus on Partnerships, Collaborations and M&A to Gain Competitive Edge
Select M&A Deals Involving Technical Textiles Vendors (2017-2019)
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
DuPont and NIPI to Develop Ground Breaking Insulation Fabric
Myant Introduces Myant SKIIN Blood Pressure Shirt
The North Face Rolls Out Futurelight Breathable Waterproof Material
Virgin Galactic and Under Armour to Develop New Generation Space Apparel and Footwear
Ahlstrom-Munksj Develops New HighFlow Carbon Unidirectional Fabric
Lenzing Introduces Eco Cycle Technology
American & Efird (A&E) Unveils REPEL Water Repellency Enhancement
Jabil and Recovery Force Develop Wearable Medical Technology
Kinis Rolls Out Nomad 804 High Performance Sock-Like Footwear
Sympatex Technologies Develops New Line of Spun-Dyed Laminates
Trevira Launches New Materials for Technical Textiles
DyStar to Unveil Technical Textiles for Multiple Applications
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Indorama Ventures Finalizes Acquisition of UTT Beteiligungsgesellschaft
Asahi Kasei to Increase Spunbond Nonwovens Capacity in Thailand
Protective Industrial Products to Acquire West Chester Protective Gear
Strata Geosystems Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Gujarat, India
Techtex Acquires Whitminster International and Klenzeen
Solmax Consolidates GSE Environmental
International Textile Group Rebrands as Elevate Textiles, Inc.
Porcher Industries Inks New Distribution Deal with Velox Composites
Metyx USA Bags ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Gastonia Technical Textiles Facility
Sunda Ghana Diaper Ltd Commences Operations
Invel to Relocate Global Headquarters to Orlando, USA from Brazil
Platinum Equity to Takeover American & Efrid (A&E)
Diamond Wipes International Snaps Up Ode to Clean
The Teijin Group Acquires Stake in Elitac B.V.
Sabrina Inks Joint Development Agreement with Versalume
SGL Group - The Carbon Company Rebrands itself as SGL Carbon
BMW Group Selects SGL Carbon for Carbon Fiber Fabrics
Owens Corning to Ramp up Non-Wovens Production in North America
EuroFibers Unveils New Sister Company EuroFabrics
Volt Smart Yarns Announces Volt Wearable Tech Division
DuPont Joins Hands with Gelvenor Textiles
Indorama Ventures to Acquire Majority Stake in Avgol Industries
Porcher inaugurates New Technical Textiles Facility in China
Technical Fibre Products (TFP) to Double Nonwovens Capacity by 2020
Westex by Milliken Teams Up with Teijin Aramid
Royal DSM to Increase Dyneema Production Capacity
Fibertex Nonwovens to Expand Capacity in Brazil
Hanes Geo Components to Takeover Terrafix
Groupe Solmax Snaps Up GSE Environmental
Porcher Industries Acquires P-D Interglas Technologies
HUESKER Russia Commences Klin Production Facility
Low & Bonar Divests Agro-Textiles Business
Sioen Industries Takes Over James Dewhurst Group
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 135 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 150)
- The United States (32)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (7)
- Europe (75)
- France (3)
- Germany (22)
- The United Kingdom (12)
- Italy (5)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (31)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26)
- Middle East (4)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ymf0cw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article