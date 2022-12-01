Global Technical Textiles Markets Report 2022-2027 with profiles of Major Players - Asahi Kasei Corp., Berry Global Group, DuPont, Kimberly-Clarke, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., and Freudenberg & Co

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technical Textiles: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is broad and covers various product types used across technical textile and end-users segment. This report classifies the product types as synthetic polymers, natural fibers, mineral fibers, metal fibers, regenerated fibers, and others.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on industrial end-use category, material type, form of material, application, and region. It offers an overview of the global market for technical textiles and analyzes global market trends, considering base year of 2021 and estimates for 2022 and 2027. Estimated values are derived from manufacturers' total revenues.

Technical textiles are flexible fabrics that have applications in multiple industries, including the vehicle, civil engineering and construction, agriculture, healthcare, industrial safety, and personal security industries. There are 12 industrial textile categories based on use: agrotech, meditech, buildtech, mobiltech, clothtech, oekotech, geotech, packtech, hometech, protech, indutech, and sportech.



The world has seen increased globalization and outsourcing in recent years, resulting in a dramatic change in how operations work in sectors such as textiles. With the development of newer and better textiles, there is an increasing need to enhance their quality and effectiveness.



The global demand for technical textiles has also grown. It is an emerging field of sophisticated technology that is steadily gaining ground in India, among other places. Additionally, high demand from various sectors, such as construction and automotive, has resulted in growth for the technical textile sector. The textile industry also recognizes areas of technical textiles that need to be developed, and it is contributing adequate time and money to these areas. Such efforts are paying off, as advanced textiles are gaining traction worldwide.



Growth in the market is primarily driven by product innovation, focused on properties such as strength, durability, and growth, by global industries that rely on technical textiles for their end uses. Nonetheless, factors such as high manufacturing costs, product prices, and the availability of low quality-goods to replace technical textiles are restricting factors for this industry.



China and the U.S. held the largest shares of the global market for technical textiles in 2021, and the technical textile sector is continuously developing and growing. Due to factors such as improving technology, growing demand from different industries, and increasing support from governments, technological textiles are expected to become a massive market in countries worldwide, with Asia-Pacific being the pioneer.



There's also been a change in the understanding of the market for technical textiles. North America and Europe were conventionally the main markets for technical textiles but, very recently, demand from Asia-Pacific eclipsed demand in other regions. Given the advantages and revenues of technological textiles, developing countries like India are also focusing on developing this market.



Due to its low cost, synthetic polymer is in demand; in particular, rising demand from the packaging and food industries will help boost the global synthetic polymer market

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the market for technical textiles and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global market for technical textiles.

Detailed profiles of the leading market vendors, including Asahi Kasei Corp., Berry Global Group, DuPont, Kimberly-Clarke, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., and Freudenberg & Co.

Report Includes

43 data tables and 41 additional tables

An up-to-date overview of the global markets for technical textiles within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size for technical textiles in USD million values, market forecast, and corresponding market share analysis by type of material, material form, industrial end-use category, and geographic region

Highlights of the key growth driving factors and constraints that will shape the market for technical textiles as the basis for projecting demand over the next five years (2022-2027)

Discussion of the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the global market for technical textiles

Insight into the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on manufacturers and producers of industrial raw materials, converters (producers of end-products), and end-markets

Identification of the fastest-growing applications and technologies, and a holistic review of the current market trends that leads to surge in demand for technical textiles production

Assessment of the vendors landscape comprising key market participants, their global market share analysis, product portfolios and financial overviews etc.

Updated information on recent mergers, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments, new product launches, and other strategic developments within the marketplace

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Technical Textile Industry Overview

3.1 Product Description

3.2 Value Chain Analysis of Technical Textiles

3.3 Factors Driving the Growth of the Market for Technical Textiles

3.3.1 Growth of Industry Sectors

3.3.1 Increasing Demand for Respirators, Face Masks and Protective Clothing Following Coronavirus Outbreak

3.3.1 Government Support Vital in Determining the Market for Technical Textiles in Fast-Developing Asian Countries

3.4 Factors Restricting the Growth of the Market for Technical Textiles

3.4.1 Environmental Impact of Technical Textiles

3.5 Opportunities in the Market for Technical Textiles

3.5.1 Smart Textiles

3.5.2 Replacement of Traditional Materials



Chapter 4 Pricing Analysis

4.1 Overview

4.2 Segmental Pricing Analysis

4.2.1 Mobiltech or Mobiltex

4.2.2 Indutech

4.2.3 Sportech

4.2.4 Hometech or Hometex

4.2.5 Buildtech

4.2.6 Packtech

4.2.7 Clothtech or Clothtex

4.2.8 Meditech

4.2.9 Protech

4.2.10 Agrotech

4.2.11 Oekotech

4.2.12 Geotech



Chapter 5 Market Flow and Impact of Covid-19

5.1 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic



Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

6.3 Synthetic Polymers

6.3.1 Nylon

6.3.2 Polyvinyl Chloride

6.3.3 Low-Density Polyethylene

6.3.4 Polypropylene

6.3.5 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

6.4 Natural Fibers

6.5 Mineral Fibers

6.6 Metal Fibers

6.7 Regenerated Fibers

6.7.1 Rayon

6.7.2 Acetate

6.7.3 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

6.8 Other Technical Textile Fibers

6.8.1 Glass Fibers

6.8.2 Basalt Fibers

6.8.3 Carbon Fibers

6.8.4 Ceramic Fibers

6.8.5 Market Size Estimation and Forecast



Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Form of Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Woven Technical Textiles

7.3 Nonwoven Technical Textiles

7.4 Knitted Technical Textiles

7.5 Other Forms of Technical Textile Materials



Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Manufacturing Process

8.1 Overview

8.2 Thermo-Forming

8.3 3D Knitting

8.4 3D Weaving



Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Industrial End-Use Category

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

9.3 Mobiltech (Automotive Textiles)

9.4 Indutech (Industrial Textiles)

9.5 Sportech (Sports Textiles)

9.6 Buildtech (Construction Textiles)

9.7 Hometech (Home Textiles)

9.8 Clothtech (Clothing Textiles)

9.9 Meditech (Medical Textiles)

9.10 Agrotech (Agro Textiles)

9.11 Protech (Protective Textiles)

9.12 Packtech (Packaging Textiles)

9.13 Geotech (Geotextiles)

9.14 Oekotech (Environmental Textiles)



Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

10.1 Overview

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.2.1 Overview of the Asia-Pacific Market for Technical Textiles

10.2.2 Asia-Pacific Market for Technical Textiles by Industrial End-Use Category

10.2.3 Asia-Pacific Market for Technical Textiles by Type of Material

10.2.4 Asia-Pacific Market for Technical Textiles by Form of Material

10.2.5 Asia-Pacific Market for Technical Textiles by Country

10.3 North America

10.4 Europe

10.5 Rest of the World



Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Acquisitions

11.1.2 Awards

11.1.3 Divestments

11.1.4 Expansions

11.1.5 Investments

11.1.6 New Facilities

11.1.7 New Product Launches

11.1.8 Trade Fairs

11.1.9 Other Developments (Collaborations, Exhibitions, Joint Ventures, Product Developments)



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Berry Global Group Inc.

Dupont

Elevate Textiles Inc.

Freudenberg Group

Huntsman International LLC

Kimberly-Clark

Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.

Milliken & Co. Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

