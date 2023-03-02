Global Technical Textiles Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $276.8 Billion by 2030 - Developed Regions Remain Major Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Market Growth

DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technical Textiles: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Technical Textiles Market to Reach $276.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Technical Textiles estimated at US$189.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$276.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Woven, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$109.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Woven segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $47.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Technical Textiles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$47.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$58.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$44.8 Billion by the year 2030.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Technical Textiles

Technical Textiles: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Technical Textiles Emerge as a Major Segment within the Global Textile Industry

Ever Evolving Production Technologies Enhance Technical Textiles' Clout

A Brief Note on Technical Textiles Production Processes

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Market Growth

Competitive Scenario

Technical Textiles: A Fragmented Marketplace

Vendors Focus on Partnerships, Collaborations and M&A to Gain Competitive Edge

Recent Market Activity

Technical Textiles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Use Case Across End-Use Sectors Accelerates Market Expansion

New & Emerging Applications Bolster Market Prospects

Select Applications of Technical Textiles by End-Use Sector

Mobile Textiles: Major Segment

Ultralight Mobile Textiles Make a Cut

Increasing Automotive Production Augurs Well

A Glance at Primary Applications of Mobile Textiles in Automotive Vehicles

Rising Demand for Building Textiles Underpins Market Expansion

Geotextiles Step In to Enhance Overall Market for Building Textiles

Road Construction, Erosion Control, and Drainage: Primary Applications

Visible Shift towards Spunbonds

Spunbond CAPEX Continues to Grow

Growing Emphasis on R&D

Uptrend in Construction Industry Augurs Well

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success

Medical Textiles Emerges as Rapidly Growing Market Niche

A Glance at Key Applications of Medical Textiles

Innovations Spur Demand

Soaring Opportunities for Technical Textiles in Industrial Sector

Sports Textiles: Niche Segment

Technical Textiles Make their Way into Residential Environments

Clothing Textiles Make a Cut

Agro Textiles Set to Expand Footprint and Addressable Market

A Look into Key Applications of Agro Textiles

Packaging Textiles Gain Traction

Cosmetic Textiles Seek Opportunities

Intensified Demand for Nonwovens Revs Up Overall Sales

Expanding Applications for Technical Textile Composites

Nanotechnology Comes to Fore to Augment Technical Textile Landscape

Organic Materials Extend Effective Alternative to Petroleum-derived Feedstock

Focus on Environmental Conservation & Sustainability Widens Use Case

Technology Innovations to Spearhead Growth

Technical Textiles Market to Gain from Prevailing Socio-Economic & Demographic Trends

Stable Economy

Growing Population & Urban Sprawl

