Global Technology Convergence Market Research Report 2021: Top 50 Emerging Technologies and the Strength of Interconnection Between These Technologies to Potentially Combine

The '2021 Technology Convergence Scenarios' is a powerful technology foresight research built on the 'Top 50 Emerging Technologies & Growth Opportunities' program.

This research is an effort at analyzing the Top 50 emerging technologies, and the strength of interconnects between these technologies to potentially combine with each other.

The impact of these probable scenarios is underlined by their capability to:

Address unmet application/sector/market needs

Create new products/services/solutions due to the uniqueness of their combined potential

Drive unlikely players from diverse industries to work with each other

Accelerate multi-billion dollar market opportunities

It is a unique output aimed to foresee and assess the top technology-driven convergence scenarios based on 2 key factors (underlying these factors other softer parameters were also considered):

Degree of success probability and

Degree of impact on applications/markets/sectors

For each of the top convergence scenarios profiled (that were picked from a long list of 100+ scenarios generated), insights on the following aspects have been generated to appreciate the strength and opportunities behind them:

Individual technologies driving the scenarios and their Technology Readiness Levels (TRL)

Technology trends and key initiatives

Noteworthy funding deals and patenting trends

Key market challenges and opportunities

Impact on applications, products and services, business models, industries

Point of actions for technology and product developers

Key Topics Covered:

Research Context

Preface

Powerful Generation of Growth Opportunities

Top 50 Technologies - Selection Methodology

The Top 50 Technologies Fueling Global Growth Opportunities

Top 10 Convergence Scenarios - Selection Methodology

Convergence Scenario 1: Automated Construction Management

Carbon Upcycling

Technology Convergence Shaping the Future of Construction

Enabling Technologies in Automated Construction Management

Key Drivers, Initiatives, and Partnerships Fostering Construction Industry Automation

Key Innovators Driving Transformation in the Construction Industry

Automated Construction Management to Become a Reality

Convergence Scenario 2: Clean or Green Nutriomics

Drivers and Benefits of Clean or Green Nutriomics

Technology Convergence for Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition

Enabling Technologies in Clean or Green Nutriomics

Key Factors Encouraging the Development of Clean or Green Nutriomics

Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of Clean or Green Nutriomics

Evidence of Industry Collaboration Preceding Clean or Green Nutriomics

Road to Realization of Clean or Green Nutriomics

Convergence Scenario 3: Contactless Hospitals

Contactless Hospitals to Optimize Workforce Efficiency

Enabling Technologies in Contactless Hospitals

Key Factors Encouraging the Development of Contactless Hospitals

Industry Use Cases of Technologies Bolstering Contactless Hospitals

Road to Realization of Contactless Hospitals

Convergence Scenario 4: Guardian 2.0

Technology Convergence for Guardian 2.0

Enabling Technologies and Key Factors Encouraging the Development of Guardian 2.0

Commercialization Potential and Efforts Towards Implementation of Guardian 2.0

Key Industry Initiatives Supporting the Development of Guardian 2.0

Road to Realization of Guardian 2.0

Convergence Scenario 5: Instant Nutrition Indicator

Drivers and Benefits of Instant Nutrition Monitoring

Technology Convergence for New Instant Nutrition Indicator Providing Personalized Nutritional Insights

Enabling Technologies in Instant Nutrition Indicator

Key Factors Encouraging the Development of Instant Nutrition Indicator

Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of Instant Nutrition Indicator

Road to Develop an Instant Nutrition Indicator

Convergence Scenario 6: Factory Nerve Center

Drivers and Benefits of FNC

Technology Convergence for Next-Generation Manufacturing

Enabling Technologies in an Fnc Environment

Key Factors Encouraging the Development of FNC

Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of FNC

Evidence of Industry 4.0 Collaboration Preceding FNC

Road to Realization of FNC

Convergence Scenario 7: Rescue Robots

The Main Aim for Technology Developers is to Develop a Robotic Solution Able to Perform Rescue Operations with High Efficiency

Enabling Technologies in the Rescue Robot Convergence Scenario

Rescue Robots to Witness Highest Degree of Impact in Next 2-3 Years

Self-Healing Materials to Play a Vital Role in the Development of Next-Generation Robotic Solutions

Road to Realization of Rescue Robots

Convergence Scenario 8: Smart Personal Protective Equipment

Drivers and Benefits of Smart PPE

Enabling Technologies for Smart PPE

Companies Across the Globe Have Showcased Promising Smart PPE Innovations

Business Models and Initiatives

Road to Realization of Smart PPE

Convergence Scenario 9: Smart Physiotherapy

Manual Physical Therapy & Remote Training due to COVID-19 are Critical Challenges in the Current Rehabilitation Treatment Scenario

Key Benefits Achievable Through Smart Physiotherapy

Enabling Technologies for Smart Physiotherapy

Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of the Smart Physiotherapy

Key Industry Initiatives Supporting the Development of Smart Physiotherapy

Road to Realization of Smart Physiotherapy

Convergence Scenario 10:Vaccine Transporter

Vaccine Transporter

Drivers and Benefits of Vaccine Transporter

Technology Convergence for Next-Generation Vaccines Cold Chain

Enabling Technologies for Vaccine Transporter

Key Factors Encouraging the Development of Vaccine Transporter

Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of Vaccine Transporter

Road to Realization of Vaccine Transporter

