Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) debuts new name, singular focus on IT channel

GTIA, formerly known as the CompTIA Community, will continue to serve MSP/solution provider, tech vendor, distributor and other members as it has for the last 42 years.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA), previously known as the CompTIA Community, today announced its new name and exclusive focus serving IT channel organizations and professionals. The renaming is the result of the sale of the Computing Technology Industry Association's CompTIA brand in combination with its training and certification business, which will now operate as a separate for-profit company under the CompTIA name. As a result, the existing membership-based trade association, now known as GTIA, continues to operate with the same mission of service to the IT industry.

GTIA is the only vendor-neutral, non-profit membership community connecting and representing the worldwide IT channel. Internationally, GTIA represents tens of thousands of professionals from more than 2,000 MSPs, solution providers, tech vendors, distributors and other companies globally that comprise the channel.

"We are excited to begin a new chapter for our association," says Tracy Pound, chair of the GTIA Board of Directors. "Now that we are singularly focused on the IT channel, we can deliver even more benefits for our members and create an environment where everyone is welcome, and we can all work together to help shape the future of our industry."

The sale of the CompTIA brand and for-profit business activities resulted in the creation of a substantial endowment that will cover the operating costs of GTIA indefinitely. As a result, membership dues will continue to be subsidized to be kept affordable, and member benefits will remain consistent, including impactful global events like ChannelCon. Through the endowment, GTIA will also have more opportunity to expand charitable giving to organizations doing valuable work in technology and bringing more people into the tech industry around the globe.

GTIA will be led by the existing board of directors, comprised of top executives and thought leaders from the IT channel, as well as Chief Operating Officer (COO) Kelly Ricker and Chief Community Officer (CCO) MJ Shoer. Ricker and Shoer will report to the chair of the board of directors while the board conducts an ongoing search for a CEO.

"We are excited to announce our new name, the Global Technology Industry Association, as it acknowledges where we have come from and better represents who we are and the members we serve — organizations that deliver the technology solutions that power the global economy. It connects the dots about our mission," says Shoer. "It showcases the fact that we are a broad, inclusive trade association that understands technology, is focused on the IT channel, and drives local impact with global perspective."

The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) is the only vendor-neutral, 501(c)(6) non-profit membership community connecting and representing the worldwide IT channel. We set our members up for success by providing benefits that include trusted resources and networking opportunities. In addition, the association sets industry standards that enable companies to build sustainable, secure and profitable businesses in an ever-changing technology landscape. Internationally, GTIA represents tens of thousands of professionals from more than 2,000 MSPs, solution providers, vendors, distributors, and other companies serving the IT channel. GTIA was formerly known as CompTIA Community (the membership arm of CompTIA). For more information, visit gtia.org.

