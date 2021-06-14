Global Teeth Whitening Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring GlaxoSmithKline, Colgate-Palmolive and Johnson & Johnson Among Others

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Teeth Whitening Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The teeth whitening market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2021-2026.



The rising awareness among the consumers to have a healthier and white smile as it plays a significant role in their personality increases prominence for oral health and hygiene. With the easy availability of the various whitening products, the demand for teeth whitening treatment is expected to gain traction among consumers. Vendors focus on offering new and updated solutions for teeth whitening products. Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline, and Johnson & Johnson, among others, offer products to a diverse range of verticals and create a boom in the market. Consumers are increasingly shifting their preferences to the dental beauty concept.

This trend is likely to impact the overall demand for esthetics products in the dental health market. In the era of digitalization, celebrities' influence and socializing of photographs in different social media platforms impact the demand for teeth whitening market across the globe. Over the years, the trends in the aesthetic industry include growing consumer demand for tooth whitening processes, which is expected to pose opportunities for dental professionals, helping them cater to the changing needs and requirements of the consumers.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the teeth whitening market during the forecast period:

Increasing Awareness for Oral Hygiene

Growing Incidences of Teeth Discoloration

Rising Acceptance of Technological Innovations in Teeth Whitening Products

Growing Esthetic in Dentistry Industry

The study considers the present scenario of the teeth whitening market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



The teeth whitening market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, application, composition, distribution, geography. The whitening toothpaste is projected to increase demand during the forecast period due to quick results, affordable prices, easy accessibility, and chemical agents enabling easy stain removal. The toothpaste segment occupies 78% of the teeth whitening market share. The Evonik company announced the launch of Spherilex 145, a new solution for the toothpaste formulators in the oral care industry. These products are technologically advanced with high levels of cleaning and low abrasion to the enamel, dentin, and fillings.



The in-office teeth whitening market witnessed high growth in North America and Europe. This segment is likely to witness low growth as most dental services were suspended in the countries due to the COVID-19 impact. Consumers are shifting their preferences to several at-home teeth whitening services. The presence of various companies in developing these innovative solutions and procedures initiates intense competition among the players in the global market. The at-home market in APAC is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2026, owing to a rise in the sale of whitening toothpaste.



The vendors and professionals in the global market are expected to spend heavily in improvising the overall appearance of the teeth. In 2020, North America and APAC contributed around 59% of the market share in the global non-bleaching agents' market. The rise in hygiene and shift towards the use of organic products is encouraging non-bleaching agents in teeth whitening products. The increasing awareness towards dental health and non-bleaching composition is flourishing in the global market.



Retail channels for distribution for teeth whitening products include manufacturers, wholesale distributors, retailers, and consumers. Offline channel is largely popular with mass-market players and grocery stores, which account for 49% of the global offline market in 2020. Manufacturers are anticipated to make changes in their respective business practices and strategies to gain a competitive edge. With the growing network of online distributors, retailers, and dealers worldwide, players are expected to account for different customer-centric innovations and the quality of the products. Online teeth whitening products in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7%, with an absolute growth of 51% during the period 2020 to 2026. The major players in the dental industry focus on acquiring smaller firms and expanding products and business segments in different regions.



Key Questions Answered:

How big is the teeth whitening market? Which region generates the highest revenues in the global Teeth Whitening Market? What are the technological innovations in teeth whitening products? What are the segments covered in the teeth whitening market report? Which segment accounted for the largest teeth whitening market share?

