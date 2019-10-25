Global Telco B2B & Consumer IoT Strategies and Case Studies Report 2019: Taxonomy and Market Context, Telecom B2B & Telecom Consumer, Findings and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telco B2B & Consumer IoT Strategies and Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Telco B2B & Consumer IoT Strategies and Case Studies' a new Global Outlook Report provides an executive-level overview of the global telecom B2B and consumer strategies, with case studies.

It delivers deep qualitative insights into the IoT industry, telecom IoT value chain, select telecom service launches, Telecom B2B and Consumer IoT strategies and use cases.

There are four key monetization opportunities for telcos in consumer IoT mentioned in this report. However, since none of these opportunities are mutually exclusive, most telcos today are attempting to ascertain the right focus and mix between the four approaches, and the state of today's market can be summed up as a go-to-market trial and error.

Certainly, all telcos recognize that there is no clear or uncontested position for them in either the smart home or wide area connected device value chain, and finding the right niche and balance of monetization objectives, is a longer-term strategic goal. For broadband and TV service providers, establishing a firm service foothold in the multiplay home for longer-term revenue protection is key.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following -

IoT taxonomy & market context: an overview of IoT, IIoT, the telecom value chain with analysis and select telecom IoT services launches at a global level.

Telecom B2B IoT strategies and use cases: an overview of the key global telecom IoT use cases, value propositions, strategies, monetization models, service models.

Telecom Consumer IoT strategies and use cases: this section provides an overview of the key global telecom IoT use cases, business strategies, monetization models, partnerships, key verticals, connectivity and connectivity platforms utilised.

Key findings and recommendations: the Global Outlook Report concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for B2B and consumer IoT stakeholders, especially telecom operators.

Scope

B2B IoT - Foster Development Community: Leaving app development to IT providers and systems integrators like IBM and Accenture leaves money on the table and cedes account control. If they are serious about value-added services, operators need to figure out a way either to develop branded applications in-house or to convince developers to do so.

Consumer IoT: Long-term customer value creation and loyalty is a key driver for telco innovation in the smart home. Many telcos today are seeking to align smart home packages with their multiplay portfolios, and in some cases, there is evidence of carriers offering their highest-spend convergence customers preferable pricing - a marketing strategy which warrants some study.

Operators should be proactive in identifying use cases and providing evidence of their success, including details on how much deployments are generating in revenues and other quantifiable metrics such as cost savings.

