Global Telecare Devices Market Report 2018 with Discussion of Key Vendors

The "Global Telecare Devices Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The Global Telecare Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.67% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Telecare Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the integration of artificial intelligence with healthcare. Artificial intelligence solutions are being integrated to different industries such as automobile, finance, aviation, and education.

According to the report, one of the factors influencing this market is the growing prevalence of heart-related disorders. Growing prevalence of various heart-related disorders require improved treatment options like surgical intervention, in turn, increasing the demand for various structural heart disease treatment devices.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the risks and complications associated with structural heart implants. There are high level risks associated with repair and replacement procedures for treating structural heart diseases.

Key vendors



  • Ascom
  • Climax Technology
  • Legrand
  • NXT ID
  • Phillips
  • Tunstall

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02 SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04 MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05 MARKET SIZING

  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Comparison by product
  • Wearable devices
  • Furniture sensory devices
  • Environmental sensory devices
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 08 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09 REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Market opportunity

PART 10 DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11 DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12 MARKET TRENDS

  • Smart-living housing solutions
  • Integration of artificial intelligence with healthcare
  • Use of predictive analysis in monitoring activities

PART 13 VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 14 VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fbvqhw/global_telecare?w=5

