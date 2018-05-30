Global Telecare Devices Market Report 2018 with Discussion of Key Vendors

The Global Telecare Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.67% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Telecare Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the integration of artificial intelligence with healthcare. Artificial intelligence solutions are being integrated to different industries such as automobile, finance, aviation, and education.

According to the report, one of the factors influencing this market is the growing prevalence of heart-related disorders. Growing prevalence of various heart-related disorders require improved treatment options like surgical intervention, in turn, increasing the demand for various structural heart disease treatment devices.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the risks and complications associated with structural heart implants. There are high level risks associated with repair and replacement procedures for treating structural heart diseases.

Key vendors

Ascom

Climax Technology

Legrand

NXT ID

Phillips

Tunstall

