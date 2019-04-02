Global Telecom Analytics Markets, 2018-2019 & 2023: Focus on Customer Management, Sales and Marketing Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Workforce Management, & Network Management

DUBLIN, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecom Analytics Market by Application (Customer Management, Sales and Marketing Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Workforce Management, Network Management), Component, Deployment, Organization Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global telecom analytics market to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2018 to USD 6.0 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during the forecast period.

The growing need to reduce churn and retain customers, increasing demand for streamlined revenue management, and rising network attacks and online data security threats are propelling the growth of the telecom analytics market. However, the lack of awareness of telecom analytics among telecom operators is expected to limit the growth of the market.

The need for understanding customer requirements and delivering personalized targeted services to drive the customer management segment

Telecom companies across the globe are adopting analytics solutions for customer management, sales and marketing management, and network management. Customer management in the telecom analytics market encompass use of analytics across customer life cycle that includes customer segmentation, satisfaction, loyalty analytics, sentiment analysis, customer experience, customer lifetime value, churn analytics, behavior analytics, delinquency analytics, and credit scoring. With low margins and high competition, telecom service providers need to understand their customers, their changing interests and preferences, and create value-based offerings.

Rapid implementation, reduced operational cost, 247 data accessibility, scalability, and ease of use to drive the adoption of cloud-based telecom analytics solutions

The telecom analytics software can be deployed on-premises as well as on cloud as per business requirements. Cloud-based deployment provides organizations with increased scalability, speed, 24/7 services, and improved IT security. Cloud-based telecom analytics solutions present a cost-effective and efficient way to handle all analytics requirements of telecom service providers, especially SMEs.

Furthermore, the current solution in the market effectively addresses the data governance and security concerns of the heavily regulated telecom industry, leading to an increased interest toward cloud solutions. In the cloud deployment model, the telecom analytics solution is offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and all the data and analytics workloads are cloud-based.

APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is an emerging region in terms of adopting telecom analytics software and services. China, India, Japan, and Australia are the major economies contributing to the exponential growth of the telecom analytics market in this region. The tremendous growth in the market involves the implication of exhaustive telecom analytics by CSPs to manage customer data and undertake better decision-making analytically. The ease in availability of competent analytical tools has enabled APAC countries to substantially contribute to the widespread adoption of telecom analytics.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Telecom Analytics Market

4.2 Market, By Application (2018-2023)

4.3 Market, By Organization Size

4.4 Market: Market Share Across Regions



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need to Reduce Churn and Retain Customers

5.2.1.2 Demand for Streamlined and Efficient Revenue Management

5.2.1.3 Rise in Network Attacks and Online Data Security Threats

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Awareness of Telecom Analytics Among Telecom Operators

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Significance of Private Branch Exchange in Internal Operations

5.2.3.2 Use of Customer and Network Data Analytics to Devise Targeted Upselling Strategy for Effective Subscriber Engagement

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Availability of Mature Solutions

5.2.4.2 Identifying Fraudulent Activities

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Key Trends in the Telecom Analytics Market

5.3.1.1 AI and Machine Learning Set to Disrupt Traditional Business Processes in the Telecom Sector

5.3.1.2 Convergence of Telecom and IoT

5.3.2 Market: Use Cases

5.3.2.1 Gain Real-Time Insights Into Network Health and Ensure Reliability

5.3.2.2 Improving Customer Experience and Minimizing Turn-Around Time for Customer Issues With Guavus Analytics Platform

5.3.2.3 Track and Analyze Sales Performance On-Demand

5.3.2.4 Identify and Prevent Churn and Generate New Revenue Streams With Micro-Segmentation of the Customer Base

5.3.2.5 Improve Customer Care Services and Deliver the QOS



6 Telecom Analytics Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Need for Sustaining in the Highly Competitive Telecom Industry to Drive the Adoption of Telecom Analytics Solutions

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Consulting

6.3.1.1.1 Need for Enhanced Strategic Outlook, Improved Performance Efficiencies, and Business Transformation to Drive the Consulting Services

6.3.1.2 Support and Maintenance

6.3.1.2.1 Complexity of Operations and the Need for Regular Assistance During the Solution Life Cycle to Foster the Growth of Support and Maintenance Services

6.3.1.3 Deployment and Integration

6.3.1.3.1 Rise in the Adoption of Telecom Analytics Solutions With Inherent Need to Align Solution to the Client Environment to Drive the Deployment and Integration Services

6.3.2 Managed Services



7 Telecom Analytics Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Customer Management

7.2.1 Need to Understand Customer Requirements and Deliver Personalized Targeted Services to Drive the Customer Management Segment

7.2.2 Key Use-Cases

7.2.2.1 Customer Experience Analytics

7.2.2.2 Customer Churn Prediction

7.2.2.3 Customer Service Optimization

7.3 Sales and Marketing Management

7.3.1 Need to Retain Existing Customer Base and Increase Market Share to Drive the Sales and Marketing Management Segment

7.3.2 Key Use-Cases

7.3.2.1 Customer Segmentation and Targeting

7.3.2.2 Customer Acquisition

7.3.2.3 Revenue Management

7.4 Risk and Compliance Management

7.4.1 Need to Mitigate Risk and Reduce Cost Associated to Drive the Growth of the Risk and Compliance Segment

7.4.2 Key Use-Cases

7.4.2.1 Compliance Management

7.4.2.2 Fraud Detection

7.4.2.3 Retention Risk and Impact Analysis

7.5 Network Management

7.5.1 Need to Optimize Network Operations to Meet QOS and Qoe Levels to Drive the Network Management Segment

7.5.2 Key Use-Cases

7.5.2.1 Proactive Network Diagnosis

7.5.2.2 Capacity Management

7.5.2.3 Route Optimization

7.6 Workforce Management

7.6.1 Need to Optimize Workforce and Maximize Productivity to Drive the Workforce Management Segment

7.6.2 Key Use-Cases

7.6.2.1 Field Service Planning and Optimization

7.6.2.2 Predicting Future Hiring Needs

7.6.2.3 Employee Attrition Analysis

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Key Use-Cases

7.7.1.1 Quality Management

7.7.1.2 BI and Reporting



8 Telecom Analytics Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.2.1 Need for Viable Cloud-Based Data and Analytics Solutions to Drive the Adoption of Telecom Analytics in SMEs

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Drive the Adoption of Telecom Analytics in Large Enterprises



9 Market, By Deployment Model

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cloud

9.2.1 Rapid Implementation, Reduced Operational Cost, 247 Data Accessibility, Scalability, and Ease of Use to Drive the Adoption of Cloud-Based Telecom Analytics Solutions

9.3 On-Premises

9.3.1 Flexibility to Customize Solutions, and Data Security and Privacy in the Heavily Regulated Telecom Industry to Be the Key Factor Driving the On-Premises Telecom Analytics Solutions



10 Telecom Analytics Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 The US Leads the Region With Significant Analytics Penetration and Investment By Telecom Companies

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Canada is Expected to Grow at A Higher CAGR During the Forecast Period With Increasing Need to Retain the Customer Base

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.1.1 Demand for High QOS Driven By A Large Consumer Base and High Competition to Drive the Market Growth in the UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Adoption of Advanced Technologies By Local Service Providers and Continued Investments Into the Sector is Fueling the Market Growth in Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Supportive Government Policies and Capital Flow Into the Telecom Sector to Fuel the Market Growth in France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Growing Investment in Advanced Technologies Such as Big Data and IoT Expected to Spur the Growth of Telecom Analytics

10.4.2 India

10.4.2.1 India is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.3.1 Established Infrastructure and Large Mobile Penetration is Expected to Drive the Market

10.4.4 Rest of APAC

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.1.1 Need to Diversify and Offer Services at Competitive Pricing to Drive the Market in Brazil

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.2.1 Need to Effectively Target the Large Subscriber Base and Government Initiatives to Strengthen the Local Telecom Infrastructure to Drive the Market in Mexico

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Middle East and Africa

10.6.1 Middle East

10.6.1.1 Need to Differentiate in the Saturated Telecom Sector for the CSPs and Increase Their Market Share to Drive the Market in the Middle Eastern Region

10.6.2 Africa

10.6.2.1 Rapidly Evolving Telecom Sector and Favorable Government Policies to Drive the Market in the African Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Microquadrant Overview

11.1.1 Visionaries

11.1.2 Innovators

11.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.2 Competitive Benchmarking

11.2.1 Business Strategy Excellence of Major Players in the Telecom Analytics Market

11.2.1 Strength of Product Offerings of Major Players in the Market



12 Company Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.2 Oracle

12.3 SAP

12.4 SAS Institute

12.5 Adobe

12.6 Cisco

12.7 Teradata

12.8 Micro Focus

12.9 Tibco

12.10 Tableau

12.11 Panorama

12.12 Opentext

12.13 Alteryx

12.14 Microstrategy

12.15 Sisense



