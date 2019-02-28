Global Telecom Towers Market 2015-2019 & 2027 - Growing Demand of Internet of things (IoT) Connectivity and Shift from Traditional Business Model

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telecom Towers Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Telecom Towers Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include expansion of mobile apps is the major trend in telecom towers market, growing demand of internet of things (IoT) connectivity and shift from traditional business model to more revenue focussed business model.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Expansion of Mobile Apps is the major trend in Telecom towers market

3.1.2 Growing Demand of Internet of Things (IoT) Connectivity

3.1.3 Shift from Traditional Business Model to more Revenue Focussed Business Model

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Telecom Towers Market, By Ownership

4.1 Private-owned

4.2 Operator-owned

4.3 Joint Venture

4.4 Other Ownerships



5 Telecom Towers Market, By Type of Tower

5.1 Stealth Tower

5.2 Guyed Tower

5.3 Lattice Tower

5.4 Monopole Tower

5.5 Camouflage Towers

5.6 Mobile Tower

5.7 Self-Supporting

5.8 Telecom Sheltered

5.9 Concealed



6 Telecom Towers Market, By Fuel Type

6.1 Renewable

6.2 Non-renewable



7 Telecom Towers Market, By Product Type

7.1 Reliable Grid

7.2 Unreliable Grid



8 Telecom Towers Market, By Deployment Type

8.1 Owned Deployment

8.2 Shared Infrastructure Deployment



9 Telecom Towers Market, By Installation

9.1 Ground-based

9.2 Rooftop

9.3 Triangular

9.4 Square

9.5 Tubular

9.6 Angular

9.7 Other Installations



10 Telecom Towers Market, By Application

10.1 4G/5G

10.2 Mobile data



11 Telecom Towers Market, By Geography

11.1 North America

11.1.1 US

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.3 Mexico

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 Germany

11.2.2 U.K

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 France

11.2.5 Spain

11.2.6 Rest of Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 Australia

11.3.5 New Zealand

11.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4 Middle East

11.4.1 Saudi Arabia

11.4.2 UAE

11.4.3 Rest of Middle East

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Rest of Latin America

11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

11.6.1 South Africa

11.6.2 Others



12 Key Player Activities

12.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.3 Product Launch & Expansions

12.4 Other Activities



13 Leading Companies

13.1 Viom Networks

13.2 T-Mobile Towers

13.3 TelxiUS (Telefnica S.A.)

13.4 Telesites, S.A.B. De C.V.

13.5 SBA Communications

13.6 Reliance Infotel

13.7 Pt Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk

13.8 Indus Towers

13.9 Ihs Holding Limited

13.10 Helios Towers Africa

13.11 GTL Infra

13.12 Eaton Towers

13.13 Crown Castle International Corporation

13.14 China Tower

13.15 BSNL

13.16 Bharti Infratel

13.17 AT&T Towers

13.18 Aster Pvt. Ltd

13.19 American Tower Company



