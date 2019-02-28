Global Telecom Towers Market 2015-2019 & 2027 - Growing Demand of Internet of things (IoT) Connectivity and Shift from Traditional Business Model
DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telecom Towers Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Telecom Towers Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include expansion of mobile apps is the major trend in telecom towers market, growing demand of internet of things (IoT) connectivity and shift from traditional business model to more revenue focussed business model.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Expansion of Mobile Apps is the major trend in Telecom towers market
3.1.2 Growing Demand of Internet of Things (IoT) Connectivity
3.1.3 Shift from Traditional Business Model to more Revenue Focussed Business Model
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Telecom Towers Market, By Ownership
4.1 Private-owned
4.2 Operator-owned
4.3 Joint Venture
4.4 Other Ownerships
5 Telecom Towers Market, By Type of Tower
5.1 Stealth Tower
5.2 Guyed Tower
5.3 Lattice Tower
5.4 Monopole Tower
5.5 Camouflage Towers
5.6 Mobile Tower
5.7 Self-Supporting
5.8 Telecom Sheltered
5.9 Concealed
6 Telecom Towers Market, By Fuel Type
6.1 Renewable
6.2 Non-renewable
7 Telecom Towers Market, By Product Type
7.1 Reliable Grid
7.2 Unreliable Grid
8 Telecom Towers Market, By Deployment Type
8.1 Owned Deployment
8.2 Shared Infrastructure Deployment
9 Telecom Towers Market, By Installation
9.1 Ground-based
9.2 Rooftop
9.3 Triangular
9.4 Square
9.5 Tubular
9.6 Angular
9.7 Other Installations
10 Telecom Towers Market, By Application
10.1 4G/5G
10.2 Mobile data
11 Telecom Towers Market, By Geography
11.1 North America
11.1.1 US
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.3 Mexico
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 Germany
11.2.2 U.K
11.2.3 Italy
11.2.4 France
11.2.5 Spain
11.2.6 Rest of Europe
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.3.1 China
11.3.2 Japan
11.3.3 India
11.3.4 Australia
11.3.5 New Zealand
11.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.4 Middle East
11.4.1 Saudi Arabia
11.4.2 UAE
11.4.3 Rest of Middle East
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Rest of Latin America
11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
11.6.1 South Africa
11.6.2 Others
12 Key Player Activities
12.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.3 Product Launch & Expansions
12.4 Other Activities
13 Leading Companies
13.1 Viom Networks
13.2 T-Mobile Towers
13.3 TelxiUS (Telefnica S.A.)
13.4 Telesites, S.A.B. De C.V.
13.5 SBA Communications
13.6 Reliance Infotel
13.7 Pt Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk
13.8 Indus Towers
13.9 Ihs Holding Limited
13.10 Helios Towers Africa
13.11 GTL Infra
13.12 Eaton Towers
13.13 Crown Castle International Corporation
13.14 China Tower
13.15 BSNL
13.16 Bharti Infratel
13.17 AT&T Towers
13.18 Aster Pvt. Ltd
13.19 American Tower Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zmgsxj/global_telecom?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
