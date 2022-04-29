Global Telecommunications Artificial Intelligence of Things Markets Report 2022 Featuring AT&T, ChungHwa Telecom (CHT), & Telefonica

Apr 29, 2022, 08:45 ET
The "Global Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) in Telecommunications Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the strategic position of telecommunication service providers (TSPs) in using artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to offer enterprises Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) solutions. TSPs play a vital role in deploying enterprise AIoT solutions amid the increasing deployment of 5G networks, edge infrastructure capabilities, and location-based data at their disposal.
Given their network and connectivity capabilities and AI and services focus, TSPs are in a unique position to monetize AIoT opportunities. They increasingly offer solutions by industry vertical as part of their AIoT focus.
The report highlights TSPs' role as system integrators to provide value-added solutions and services to progress beyond connectivity and move up the value chain.
The report provides stakeholders insights by identifying AI growth drivers that will facilitate AIoT solutions deployment and opportunities in AI advisory and consulting services, edge infrastructure adoption, and building specific industry vertical solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on AIoT in the Telecommunications Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Dimensional Strategy's Impact on the Telecommunications Industry
- AIoT - AI-IoT Convergence
- AI-IoT Convergence - TSP's Evolving Role
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Main Insights
- TSPs' Unique Position Enables Them to Monetize AIoT Opportunities
- AIoT Solutions - Examples
- TSPs Increasingly Offer Industry Vertical Solutions as Part of Their AIoT Focus
- Edge Architectures, 5G Deployments, and Use Cases for Access to Geolocation Data Will Accelerate TSPs' AIoT Opportunities
- 5G - Impact on AIoT Opportunity for TSPs
- Edge - Impact on AIoT Opportunity for TSPs
- Geolocation Data - Impact on AIoT Opportunity for TSPs
- Company Profile - AT&T
- Company Profile - ChungHwa Telecom (CHT)
- Company Profile - Telefonica
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
- AI-IoT Convergence Offers Multiple Opportunity Areas for Telcos
- Growth Opportunity 1: Enterprise AI Advisory Services and Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2: Edge Infrastructure to Augment IoT Connectivity
- Growth Opportunity 3: 5G-enabled Solutions for the Enterprise Segment
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T
- ChungHwa Telecom (CHT)
- Telefonica
