Global Telecommunications Artificial Intelligence of Things Markets Report 2022 Featuring AT&T, ChungHwa Telecom (CHT), & Telefonica

This report examines the strategic position of telecommunication service providers (TSPs) in using artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to offer enterprises Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) solutions. TSPs play a vital role in deploying enterprise AIoT solutions amid the increasing deployment of 5G networks, edge infrastructure capabilities, and location-based data at their disposal.



Given their network and connectivity capabilities and AI and services focus, TSPs are in a unique position to monetize AIoT opportunities. They increasingly offer solutions by industry vertical as part of their AIoT focus.

The report highlights TSPs' role as system integrators to provide value-added solutions and services to progress beyond connectivity and move up the value chain.

The report provides stakeholders insights by identifying AI growth drivers that will facilitate AIoT solutions deployment and opportunities in AI advisory and consulting services, edge infrastructure adoption, and building specific industry vertical solutions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on AIoT in the Telecommunications Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Dimensional Strategy's Impact on the Telecommunications Industry

AIoT - AI-IoT Convergence

AI-IoT Convergence - TSP's Evolving Role

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Main Insights

TSPs' Unique Position Enables Them to Monetize AIoT Opportunities

AIoT Solutions - Examples

TSPs Increasingly Offer Industry Vertical Solutions as Part of Their AIoT Focus

Edge Architectures, 5G Deployments, and Use Cases for Access to Geolocation Data Will Accelerate TSPs' AIoT Opportunities

5G - Impact on AIoT Opportunity for TSPs

Edge - Impact on AIoT Opportunity for TSPs

Geolocation Data - Impact on AIoT Opportunity for TSPs

Company Profile - AT&T

Company Profile - ChungHwa Telecom (CHT)

Company Profile - Telefonica

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

AI-IoT Convergence Offers Multiple Opportunity Areas for Telcos

Growth Opportunity 1: Enterprise AI Advisory Services and Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: Edge Infrastructure to Augment IoT Connectivity

Growth Opportunity 3: 5G-enabled Solutions for the Enterprise Segment

Companies Mentioned

AT&T

ChungHwa Telecom (CHT)

Telefonica

