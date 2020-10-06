Global Telecommunications Network Operators: 2Q20 Market Review
DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecommunications Network Operators: 2Q20 Market Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market review provides a comprehensive assessment of the global telecommunications industry based on financial results through June 2020 (2Q20). The report tracks revenue, capex and employee for 138 individual telecommunications network operators (TNOs). For a sub-group of 50 large TNOs, the report also assesses labor cost, opex and operating profit trends. The report also covers annual data for other financial metrics such as debt, cash & short term investments, M&A spend and cash flow from operations for the TNO-50. The coverage timeframe spans 1Q11-2Q20 (38 quarters). The report's format is Excel.
The global telecom market saw YoY declines in both revenue and capex in 2Q20, for the second consecutive quarter. Lower revenues from roaming, advertising, and equipment sales contributed to a 5.4% YoY reduction, bringing overall market revenue to $427B in 2Q20. Exchange rate volatility also contributed to the decline. The pressure was felt more for telcos with exposure to Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Chile. Revenue in USD fell on average by 28% YoY in 2Q20 for these LATAM markets.
Telco capex also mirrored the declining revenue trend, as it slid 6.2% YoY and touched $65.5B in 2Q20. Annualized capital intensity remained at 16.0%, the same level as 4Q19 and 1Q20; no 5G spending splurge is in sight. Barriers to capex spending include macroeconomic strain, a need to conserve cash, Chinese vendor risk, and uncertainties around how telcos will monetize 5G. Telcos also held back on discretionary spending due to future enterprise spend worries. Looking ahead, TNOs are likely to revisit their capex budgets and slash spending on 5G.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Abstract
2. Market snapshot
3. Analysis
4. Key stats through 2Q20
5. Operator rankings
6. Company Drilldown & Benchmarking
7. Country breakouts
8. Regional breakouts
9. Raw Data
10. Subs & traffic
11. Exchange rates
12. Methodology & Scope
13. About
Companies Mentioned
- A1 Telekom Austria
- Airtel
- Altice Europe
- Altice USA
- America Movil
- AT&T
- Axiata
- Axtel
- Batelco
- BCE
- Bezeq Israel
- Bouygues Telecom
- BSNL
- BT
- Cable ONE, Inc.
- Cablevision
- Cell C
- Cellcom Israel
- CenturyLink
- Cequel Communications
- China Broadcasting Network
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- Chunghwa Telecom
- Cincinatti Bell
- CK Hutchison
- Clearwire
- Cogeco
- Com Hem Holding AB
- Comcast
- Consolidated Communications
- Cyfrowy Polsat
- DEN Networks Limited
- Deutsche Telekom
- Digi Communications
- DirecTV
- Dish Network
- Dish TV India Limited
- Entel
- Etisalat
- Frontier Communications
- Globe Telecom
- Grupo Clarin
- Grupo Televisa
- Hathway Cable & Datacom Limited
- Idea Cellular Limited
- Iliad SA
- KDDI
- KPN
- KT
- Leap Wireless
- LG Uplus
- Liberty Global
- M1
- Manitoba Telecom Services
- Maroc Telecom
- Maxis Berhad
- Megafon
- MetroPCS Communications
- Millicom
- Mobile Telesystems
- MTN Group
- MTNL
- NTT
- Orange
- PCCW
- PLDT
- Proximus
- Quebecor Telecommunications
- Rakuten
- Reliance Communications Limited
- Reliance Jio
- Rogers
- Rostelecom
- Safaricom Limited
- Sasktel
- Shaw
- Singtel
- SITI Networks Limited
- SK Telecom
- Sky plc
- SmarTone
- SoftBank
- Spark New Zealand Limited
- Sprint
- StarHub
- STC (Saudi Telecom)
- SureWest Communications
- Swisscom
- Taiwan Mobile
- Tata Communications
- Tata Teleservices
- TDC
- TDS
- Tele2 AB
- Telecom Argentina
- Telecom Egypt
- Telecom Italia
- Telefonica
- Telenor
- Telia
- Telkom Indonesia
- Telkom SA
- Telstra
- Telus
- Thaicom
- Time Warner
- Time Warner Cable
- TPG Telecom Limited
- True Corp
- Turk Telekom
- Turkcell
- Veon
- Verizon
- Virgin Media
- Vivendi
- Vodafone
- Wind Tre
- Windstream
- Zain
- Zain KSA
- Ziggo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1do335
