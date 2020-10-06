Global Telecommunications Network Operators: 2Q20 Market Review

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecommunications Network Operators: 2Q20 Market Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market review provides a comprehensive assessment of the global telecommunications industry based on financial results through June 2020 (2Q20). The report tracks revenue, capex and employee for 138 individual telecommunications network operators (TNOs). For a sub-group of 50 large TNOs, the report also assesses labor cost, opex and operating profit trends. The report also covers annual data for other financial metrics such as debt, cash & short term investments, M&A spend and cash flow from operations for the TNO-50. The coverage timeframe spans 1Q11-2Q20 (38 quarters). The report's format is Excel.

The global telecom market saw YoY declines in both revenue and capex in 2Q20, for the second consecutive quarter. Lower revenues from roaming, advertising, and equipment sales contributed to a 5.4% YoY reduction, bringing overall market revenue to $427B in 2Q20. Exchange rate volatility also contributed to the decline. The pressure was felt more for telcos with exposure to Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Chile. Revenue in USD fell on average by 28% YoY in 2Q20 for these LATAM markets.

Telco capex also mirrored the declining revenue trend, as it slid 6.2% YoY and touched $65.5B in 2Q20. Annualized capital intensity remained at 16.0%, the same level as 4Q19 and 1Q20; no 5G spending splurge is in sight. Barriers to capex spending include macroeconomic strain, a need to conserve cash, Chinese vendor risk, and uncertainties around how telcos will monetize 5G. Telcos also held back on discretionary spending due to future enterprise spend worries. Looking ahead, TNOs are likely to revisit their capex budgets and slash spending on 5G.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Abstract

2. Market snapshot

3. Analysis

4. Key stats through 2Q20

5. Operator rankings

6. Company Drilldown & Benchmarking

7. Country breakouts

8. Regional breakouts

9. Raw Data

10. Subs & traffic

11. Exchange rates

12. Methodology & Scope

13. About

Companies Mentioned



A1 Telekom Austria

Airtel

Altice Europe

Altice USA

America Movil

AT&T

Axiata

Axtel

Batelco

BCE

Bezeq Israel

Bouygues Telecom

BSNL

BT

Cable ONE, Inc.

Cablevision

Cell C

Cellcom Israel

CenturyLink

Cequel Communications

China Broadcasting Network

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Chunghwa Telecom

Cincinatti Bell

CK Hutchison

Clearwire

Cogeco

Com Hem Holding AB

Comcast

Consolidated Communications

Cyfrowy Polsat

DEN Networks Limited

Deutsche Telekom

Digi Communications

DirecTV

Dish Network

Dish TV India Limited

Entel

Etisalat

Frontier Communications

Globe Telecom

Grupo Clarin

Grupo Televisa

Hathway Cable & Datacom Limited

Idea Cellular Limited

Iliad SA

KDDI

KPN

KT

Leap Wireless

LG Uplus

Liberty Global

M1

Manitoba Telecom Services

Maroc Telecom

Maxis Berhad

Megafon

MetroPCS Communications

Millicom

Mobile Telesystems

MTN Group

MTNL

NTT

Orange

PCCW

PLDT

Proximus

Quebecor Telecommunications

Rakuten

Reliance Communications Limited

Reliance Jio

Rogers

Rostelecom

Safaricom Limited

Sasktel

Shaw

Singtel

SITI Networks Limited

SK Telecom

Sky plc

SmarTone

SoftBank

Spark New Zealand Limited

Sprint

StarHub

STC (Saudi Telecom)

SureWest Communications

Swisscom

Taiwan Mobile

Tata Communications

Tata Teleservices

TDC

TDS

Tele2 AB

Telecom Argentina

Telecom Egypt

Telecom Italia

Telefonica

Telenor

Telia

Telkom Indonesia

Telkom SA

Telstra

Telus

Thaicom

Time Warner

Time Warner Cable

TPG Telecom Limited

True Corp

Turk Telekom

Turkcell

Veon

Verizon

Virgin Media

Vivendi

Vodafone

Wind Tre

Windstream

Zain

Zain KSA

Ziggo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1do335

SOURCE Research and Markets

