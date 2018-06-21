Global Telehandler Market Report 2018: Analysis & Trends 2017-2027 by Product, Type, Attachments, Quick Hitch, Technology, Application & Region

DUBLIN, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Telehandler Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Telehandler Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that market is going to witness are raising demand for high lift telehandlers, growth in industrialization and huge demand of hybrid telehandlers for construction.
Scope of the Report
- Based on product, the market is bifurcated into large telehandlers, compact telehandler, high reach telehandler, heavy lift telehandler, Rotating Telehandlers and Non-rotating Telehandlers.
- Depending on Typres, market is divided into Solid Rubber Tyres, Pneumatic Tyres, and Foam Filled Tyres.
- On the Basis of Attachments, market is categorized into Truss Boom, Tower Sweeper, Hook, Fork, Crane Jib, Carriage, Bucket, and Adapter.
- Based on quick hitch, Market is divided into Hydraulic Quick Hitch, Mechanical Quick Hitch.
- By technology, market is divided into Hybrid Telehandlers, Electric Telehandlers.
- On considering the Application, market is divided into Residential, Infrastructure, Non-Residential, Agriculture.
- Moreover, Residential Segment is Sub-segmented into Construction.
- Whereas, Agriculture Segment is sub- divided into Mines and Quarries, Industry and Other Applications.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Global Telehandler Market, By Product
5 Global Telehandler Market, By Tyres
6 Global Telehandler Market, By Attachments
7 Global Telehandler Market, By Quick hitch
8 Global Telehandler Market, By Technology
9 Global Telehandler Market, By Application
10 Global Telehandler Market, By Geography
11 Key Player Activities
12 Leading Companies
- XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd
- Wacker Neuson SE
- Volvo Construction Equipment Corp.
- Terex Corp.
- Skjack Inc.
- Manitou BF SA
- Liebherr-InternationalDeutschland GmbH
- Komatsu Ltd
- JLG Industries Inc.
- J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd
- Haulotte Group SA
- Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd
- CNH Industrial NV
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Bobcat Company Inc.
