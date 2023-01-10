Global Telehealth Market Report 2023 to 2030 - Players Include Medtronic, Teladoc Health, American Well and MD Live

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telehealth Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Hardware, Software, Services), By Delivery Mode (On-premise, Web-based, Cloud-based), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global telehealth market size is expected to reach USD 455.3 billion by 2030. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 24.0% for the forecast period 2023-2030. The rising penetration of the internet and the evolution & development of smartphones are factors that contributed to the growth of the market.



Advancements in digital infrastructure allow users to monitor their health and fitness, avail medical assistance, and book appointments. For instance, several applications and platforms such as Doctor on Demand, Lemonaid and MDLive, allow their users to book appointments, monitor personal health, track consultations, and store healthcare information. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and teleconsultation.

The pandemic exposed the shortcomings in the healthcare systems while also burdening the healthcare resources and facilities which accelerated the adoption of the solutions. The government imposed travel restrictions and lockdowns in order to curb the spread of the virus which led to patients, and healthcare institutions shifting towards teleconsultation and telemedicine.



In addition, insurance companies and healthcare payers are collaborating with the key players in the market in order to provide free consultation services to patients. For instance, AIG and Cigna announced a partnership with Doctor Anywhere in Singapore, under this partnership the companies will provide free consultation services to patients across Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam.

Moreover, the rising number of public-private partnerships, advancements in digital infrastructure, rise in government initiatives and growing advancements in digital health technologies are factors anticipated to boost the demand for virtual care applications and services. Several key players such as GlobalMed, Siemens Healthineers, and Doctor Anywhere reported a significant rise in revenue and active users during the pandemic.



The services segment held the largest share in 2021 due to the rising preference for telemedicine and teleconsultation in order to reduce healthcare costs and physical visits to hospitals. Moreover, the development of digital infrastructure is expected to boost the growth of the services segment.

The web-based delivery segment dominated the telehealth market due to the higher adoption of web-based solutions by patients and healthcare institutions. By end-use, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the highest share in 2021 due to the increased adoption of teleconsultation and telemedicine platforms by the providers in order to reduce the burden on healthcare resources and facilities.



Telehealth Market Report Highlights

In 2022, services segment held a 47.2% share due to the increased adoption of telehealth services to manage chronic conditions, and monitor health combined with advancements in digital healthcare infrastructure contributed to segment growth.

In 2022, web-based delivery segment held the largest share of 45.7%. Factors such as the rising adoption of web-based solutions by healthcare professionals and patients in order to access healthcare services positively impacted the market growth.

In 2022, provider segment held a 53.0% share in due to increased convenience offered by the telehealth services and improved workflow management.

In 2022, North America contributed 47.1% share due to the availability of favorable government initiatives and digital infrastructure to provide digital solutions to patients.

