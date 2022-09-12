Global Telemedicine Technology Market Report 2022-2027: Favorable Government Initiatives, Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases, Increasing Healthcare Expenditures, & Technological Advances

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Telemedicine Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is broad and covers the components available in the telemedicine market and potential end-user applications. Revenue forecasts from 2022 to 2027 are given for components, applications and end-users with estimated value derived from the revenues of manufacturers.

Telemedicine is the delivery of medical services to any location with the help of advanced telecommunications technology. Telemedicine technology incorporates digital communication and telecommunications technologies to treat patients residing in any location that can be reached by these technologies.



Telemedicine has transformed the role of physicians and increased access to health services for patients worldwide. This has led to a greater number of technology startups and increased investments in the telemedicine market.



In the meantime, the use of connected devices such as smartphones and tablets for real-time patient monitoring and diagnosis is growing rapidly. This trend has led to the improvement in healthcare services and increased patient-care efficiency and data collection.



This report provides an analysis of each market segment, including components, applications and end users. The business segment consists of hardware, software and services.

The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each regional telemedicine market. Further, it explains major drivers and regional dynamics of the global telemedicine market. The report concludes with a look at the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of major vendors in the global telemedicine market.

Report Includes

47 data tables and 44 additional tables

An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for telemedicine technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales data) from 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the current and future market potential for telemedicine technologies, and areas to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size (value based) for global telemedicine market in USD million terms, market forecast, and corresponding market share analysis by business segment (component), application, end user, and geographic region

Market assessment of the telemedicine products and technologies currently available, new developments, spending trends, and revenue prospects for this innovation driven market

Discussion of the telemedicine industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies

Updated information on key developments, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, collaborations, joint ventures and partnerships in the telemedicine industry.

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cerner Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Philips Healthcare and Siemens Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

What's New in this Update?

Custom Research

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Market Potential

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

Regulatory Frameworks

United States

Europe

India

Investment Analysis

Industry Growth Drivers

Favorable Government Initiatives

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Healthcare Expenditures

Technological Advances Related to Smartphones and Internet

Market Restraints

Lack of Standards

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by End-user

Hospital Facilities

Homecare

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Telecardiology

Teledermatology

Telepathology

Key Markets for Digital Telepathology

Case Study: Digital Pathology in Resource-Poor Settings

Case Study: Health Evaluation Centers in Vietnam - Business Model of Medical Support of Foreign Countries With Wsi Telepathology

- Business Model of Medical Support of Foreign Countries With Wsi Telepathology Key Advantages of Telepathology Systems

Telepsychiatry

Teleradiology

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Business Segment

Hardware

Software

Services

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Telemedicine Industry Structure

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Product Launches

Collaborations, Joint Ventures and Partnerships

Expansion, Funding and Financing

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements and Contracts

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Amd Global Telemedicine, Inc.

American Well Corp.

Biotelemetry, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cerner Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ge Healthcare

Globalmed

Iron Bow Technologies

Mdlive

Medtronic Inc.

Medvivo Group Ltd.

Medweb

Philips Healthcare

Resideo Life Care Solutions

Siemens Healthineers AG

Teladoc Health Inc.

Telespecialists LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a5nosd

