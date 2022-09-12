Global Telemedicine Technology Market Report 2022-2027: Favorable Government Initiatives, Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases, Increasing Healthcare Expenditures, & Technological Advances

Sep 12, 2022, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Telemedicine Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad and covers the components available in the telemedicine market and potential end-user applications. Revenue forecasts from 2022 to 2027 are given for components, applications and end-users with estimated value derived from the revenues of manufacturers.
Telemedicine is the delivery of medical services to any location with the help of advanced telecommunications technology. Telemedicine technology incorporates digital communication and telecommunications technologies to treat patients residing in any location that can be reached by these technologies.
Telemedicine has transformed the role of physicians and increased access to health services for patients worldwide. This has led to a greater number of technology startups and increased investments in the telemedicine market.
In the meantime, the use of connected devices such as smartphones and tablets for real-time patient monitoring and diagnosis is growing rapidly. This trend has led to the improvement in healthcare services and increased patient-care efficiency and data collection.
This report provides an analysis of each market segment, including components, applications and end users. The business segment consists of hardware, software and services.
The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each regional telemedicine market. Further, it explains major drivers and regional dynamics of the global telemedicine market. The report concludes with a look at the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of major vendors in the global telemedicine market.
Report Includes
- 47 data tables and 44 additional tables
- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for telemedicine technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales data) from 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the current and future market potential for telemedicine technologies, and areas to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Estimation of the actual market size (value based) for global telemedicine market in USD million terms, market forecast, and corresponding market share analysis by business segment (component), application, end user, and geographic region
- Market assessment of the telemedicine products and technologies currently available, new developments, spending trends, and revenue prospects for this innovation driven market
- Discussion of the telemedicine industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies
- Updated information on key developments, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, collaborations, joint ventures and partnerships in the telemedicine industry.
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cerner Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Philips Healthcare and Siemens Healthcare
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- What's New in this Update?
- Custom Research
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Market Potential
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Market
- Regulatory Frameworks
- United States
- Europe
- India
- Investment Analysis
- Industry Growth Drivers
- Favorable Government Initiatives
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditures
- Technological Advances Related to Smartphones and Internet
- Market Restraints
- Lack of Standards
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by End-user
- Hospital Facilities
- Homecare
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Telecardiology
- Teledermatology
- Telepathology
- Key Markets for Digital Telepathology
- Case Study: Digital Pathology in Resource-Poor Settings
- Case Study: Health Evaluation Centers in Vietnam - Business Model of Medical Support of Foreign Countries With Wsi Telepathology
- Key Advantages of Telepathology Systems
- Telepsychiatry
- Teleradiology
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Business Segment
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 8 Telemedicine Industry Structure
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Product Launches
- Collaborations, Joint Ventures and Partnerships
- Expansion, Funding and Financing
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Agreements and Contracts
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Amd Global Telemedicine, Inc.
- American Well Corp.
- Biotelemetry, Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Cerner Corp.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Ge Healthcare
- Globalmed
- Iron Bow Technologies
- Mdlive
- Medtronic Inc.
- Medvivo Group Ltd.
- Medweb
- Philips Healthcare
- Resideo Life Care Solutions
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Teladoc Health Inc.
- Telespecialists LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a5nosd
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article