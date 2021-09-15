Global Telemedicine Technology Report 2021: Focus on Telecardiology, Teledermatology, Telepathology, Telepsychiatry, Teleradiology
Sep 15, 2021, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Telemedicine Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
The scope of this report is broad and covers the components available in the telemedicine market and potential end-user applications. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are given for components, applications, and end-users with an estimated value derived from the revenues of manufacturers.
Telemedicine is the delivery of medical services to any location with the help of advanced telecommunications technology. Telemedicine technology incorporates digital communication and telecommunications technologies to treat patients residing in any location that can be reached by these technologies.
Telemedicine has transformed the role of physicians and increased access to health services for patients worldwide. This has led to a greater number of technology startups and increased investments in the telemedicine market.
In the meantime, the use of connected devices such as smartphones and tablets for real-time patient monitoring and diagnosis is growing rapidly. This trend has led to an improvement in healthcare services and increased patient-care efficiency and data collection. This report provides an analysis of each market segment, including components, applications, and end-users. The component segment consists of hardware, software, and services.
The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each regional telemedicine market. Further, it explains major drivers and regional dynamics of the global telemedicine market. The report concludes with a look at the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of major vendors in the global telemedicine market.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Discussion of market opportunities and challenges, and highlights of the new telemedicine products and technologies influencing the demand for adoption of innovative medical technology
- Information pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the telemedicine market
- Industry value chain analysis of the telemedicine market providing a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies
- Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances in the global telemedicine market
- Market share analysis of the key market participants and their research priorities and competitive landscape
- Detailed company profiles of the major global corporations, including AMD Global Telemedicine, Boston Scientific Corp., GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Inc., Resideo Life Care Solutions, and Siemens Healthcare
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Market Potential
- Regulatory Framework
- United States
- Europe
- India
- Investment Analysis
- Industry Growth Drivers
- Favorable Government Initiatives
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditures
- Technological Advances Related to Mobile Phones and Internet
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by End User
- Hospital Facilities
- Homecare
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Telecardiology
- Teledermatology
- Telepathology
- Key Markets for Digital Telepathology
- Case Study: Digital Pathology in Resource-poor Settings
- Case Study: Health Evaluation Centers in Vietnam-Business Model of Medical Support of Foreign Countries with WSI Telepathology
- Key Advantages of Telepathology Systems
- Telepsychiatry
- Teleradiology
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 8 Telemedicine Industry Structure
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Product Launches
- Collaborations, Joint Ventures and Partnerships
- Expansion, Fundraising and Financing
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Agreements and Contracts
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- AMD Global Telemedicine
- American Well Corp.
- Biotelemetry
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Cerner Corp.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- Globalmed
- Iron Bow Technologies
- Mdlive
- Medtronic, Inc.
- Medvivo Group Ltd.
- Medweb
- Philips Healthcare
- Resideo Life Care Solutions
- Siemens Healthcare
- Teladoc Health Inc.
- Telespecialists Llc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kiun5q
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article