Global Telemedicine Technology Report 2021: Focus on Telecardiology, Teledermatology, Telepathology, Telepsychiatry, Teleradiology

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Telemedicine Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The scope of this report is broad and covers the components available in the telemedicine market and potential end-user applications. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are given for components, applications, and end-users with an estimated value derived from the revenues of manufacturers.

Telemedicine is the delivery of medical services to any location with the help of advanced telecommunications technology. Telemedicine technology incorporates digital communication and telecommunications technologies to treat patients residing in any location that can be reached by these technologies.

Telemedicine has transformed the role of physicians and increased access to health services for patients worldwide. This has led to a greater number of technology startups and increased investments in the telemedicine market.

In the meantime, the use of connected devices such as smartphones and tablets for real-time patient monitoring and diagnosis is growing rapidly. This trend has led to an improvement in healthcare services and increased patient-care efficiency and data collection. This report provides an analysis of each market segment, including components, applications, and end-users. The component segment consists of hardware, software, and services.

The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each regional telemedicine market. Further, it explains major drivers and regional dynamics of the global telemedicine market. The report concludes with a look at the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of major vendors in the global telemedicine market.

The Report Includes:

Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Discussion of market opportunities and challenges, and highlights of the new telemedicine products and technologies influencing the demand for adoption of innovative medical technology

Information pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the telemedicine market

Industry value chain analysis of the telemedicine market providing a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies

Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances in the global telemedicine market

Market share analysis of the key market participants and their research priorities and competitive landscape

Detailed company profiles of the major global corporations, including AMD Global Telemedicine, Boston Scientific Corp., GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Inc., Resideo Life Care Solutions, and Siemens Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Market Potential

Regulatory Framework

United States

Europe

India

Investment Analysis

Industry Growth Drivers

Favorable Government Initiatives

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Healthcare Expenditures

Technological Advances Related to Mobile Phones and Internet

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by End User

Hospital Facilities

Homecare

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Telecardiology

Teledermatology

Telepathology

Key Markets for Digital Telepathology

Case Study: Digital Pathology in Resource-poor Settings

Case Study: Health Evaluation Centers in Vietnam -Business Model of Medical Support of Foreign Countries with WSI Telepathology

-Business Model of Medical Support of Foreign Countries with WSI Telepathology Key Advantages of Telepathology Systems

Telepsychiatry

Teleradiology

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Telemedicine Industry Structure

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Product Launches

Collaborations, Joint Ventures and Partnerships

Expansion, Fundraising and Financing

Mergers & Acquisitions

Agreements and Contracts

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

AMD Global Telemedicine

American Well Corp.

Biotelemetry

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cerner Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

GE Healthcare

Globalmed

Iron Bow Technologies

Mdlive

Medtronic, Inc.

Medvivo Group Ltd.

Medweb

Philips Healthcare

Resideo Life Care Solutions

Siemens Healthcare

Teladoc Health Inc.

Telespecialists Llc

