Global Telepresence Robots Markets, 2019-2020 & Forecast to 2028

The global telepresence robots market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.33%, 2019-2028

The primary driving force behind this market's growth is the growing usage of telepresence robots for elderly care. Besides, cross-border businesses have augmented the demand for virtual interactions/communication, which is thereby driving market growth. Companies are also focusing on improving their operational efficiency, which is adding to the further growth of this market.

Telepresence robots find applications for telemedicine purposes, which is providing several opportunities for market growth. Also, the heavy investments for R&D in the field of robotics open up new avenues for growth.



However, telepresence robots offer low battery backup time and are highly prone to operational failures. These factors are hindering the growth of this market. Further, cost constraints also act as a growth impeding factor. Moreover, the chances of data breaches and concerns regarding data security are creating hurdles for market growth.

REGIONAL OUTLOOK

The global market encompasses the regions of North America, the Asia-pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Europe.

The APAC is expected to be the largest region in the global market by 2028, accounting for the largest market share. The availability of cheap labor, along with the technological advancements in the region, makes the Asia-Pacific a global manufacturing hub. Besides, the developing economies of the region, such as Thailand, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and China, among others, have witnessed substantial FDIs for the development of their manufacturing sectors.

Also, the respective governments of these nations have charted out policies for boosting the domestic industry. The presence of countries like Japan, China, India, and South Korea make the APAC the fastest-growing region globally, considering the development of the robotic domain. The above-mentioned factors collectively drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific telepresence robots market.

COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK

China-based Inbot Technology has developed a telepresence robot series called PadBot. Besides Guangzhou, China, its global HQ, the company also has its headquarters in Texas, the United States. The company has a strong distributor network catering to the demands of the global market. These distributors are located across Thailand, Brazil, New Zealand, Canada, Singapore, Turkey, Indonesia, France, Australia, Russia, and the US.

