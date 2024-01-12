Global Teleradiology Market Forecast Report 2024-2030: Software Dominance in Teleradiology, Diagnostic Centers Spearhead Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Teleradiology Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital transformation in medical imaging is revolutionizing the healthcare industry, as evidenced by the rapid expansion of the Global Teleradiology Market. A new research publication, now available, casts a spotlight on the anticipated growth trajectory of teleradiology services, with a forecasted market size of US$ 17.38 Billion by the year 2030.

An in-depth analysis of the teleradiology market indicates a robust CAGR of 12.31% from 2023 to 2030, signifying substantial developments in the field. The utilization of teleradiology is becoming increasingly critical in rendering timely, efficient, and cost-effective radiological services across disparate geographical locales.

The value of teleradiology extends beyond bridging radiologist shortages; it promotes an integrated healthcare environment where 24/7 access to specialized radiological expertise is becoming the norm. The strategic use of digital imaging and telecommunications enables professionals to deliver high-quality diagnostics from afar, ensuring no patient is left behind due to localized constraints.

Ultrasound Technology Emerges as a Leader in Teleradiology Services



Within the market, ultrasound stands out for its adaptability and non-invasive nature. According to the report, ultrasounds are gaining significance and becoming a preferred method within the teleradiology domain.

Software Dominance in Teleradiology : The report identifies software as a key driver in the teleradiology market. Advancements in software technology are streamlining the teleradiology process, enhancing the quality of care provided to patients.

: The report identifies software as a key driver in the teleradiology market. Advancements in software technology are streamlining the teleradiology process, enhancing the quality of care provided to patients. Diagnostic Centers Spearhead Growth: Diagnostic centers are becoming increasingly relevant in the teleradiology landscape, equipped with modern technology to handle high-quality imaging and swift data transfer.

The United States Leads the Charge in Teleradiology Adoption



The research delineates the United States as a significant contributor to the global market. Factors such as early adoption, a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and favorable governmental policies have positioned it at the forefront of teleradiology services.

Key Players shaping the future of teleradiology are identified in the publication, with emphasis on their contributions to the field through innovation and service enhancement.

This comprehensive research provides a panoramic view of the teleradiology landscape, examining the market through various lenses such as imaging techniques, technology, end-user, and country. It serves as a vital tool for healthcare providers, policymakers, and investors to understand the current trends and future prospects of teleradiology.

The detailed insights encapsulated in this publication reflect the dynamic nature of the teleradiology market and underscore its crucial role in shaping a more interconnected and efficient global healthcare system.

Companies Profiled

FUJIFILM Corporation

Koninklijke Philips

General Electric Company

Oracle Corporation

Siemens AG

GE Healthcare

McKesson

Imaging Techniques

X-Ray

Computed Tomography (CT) Scan

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

Nuclear Medicine

Others

Technology

Hardware

Software

Services

End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/duzyhn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets