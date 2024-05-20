Global Telesat Begins Sales of SpaceX's Starlink as Authorized Reseller Through Joint Venture Agreement with Pivotel Solutions Inc. (dba Pulsar)

Joint Venture Expands Global Telesat's Portfolio of Satellite-Based Connectivity Solutions with Starlink's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Network

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPlat Corp ( NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW ) ("NextPlat" or the "Company"), a global e-Commerce provider, today announced that its subsidiary, Global Telesat Communications Ltd ("GTC"), through a new joint venture agreement with Pivotel Solutions Inc. (dba Pulsar) is now a global authorized reseller of SpaceX's Starlink satellite-based connectivity products. Starlink is the latest addition to GTC's growing list of tier-one Low Earth Orbit ("LEO") networks, enabling it to provide its consumer, enterprise, and government customers with a greater array of innovative satcom connectivity solutions.

Through the joint venture agreement with Pulsar, as an approved reseller, GTC will immediately begin offering Starlink connectivity services in the UK and other international markets serving mobile and maritime-based customers. Pulsar will provide back-end systems support services to GTC on behalf of its new Starlink customers.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Pulsar to begin offering SpaceX's revolutionary Starlink, LEO-satellite based connectivity products to customers, joining a very select group of premier partners. Starlink's unique capabilities and performance makes it an ideal connectivity solution for a wide array of applications, especially in remote outdoor locations or on the seas," said David Phipps, President of NextPlat and CEO of Global Operations, and Managing Director of Global Telesat Communications.

"GTC has established itself as a leading global provider of voice and data connectivity solutions from many of top providers in the satcom market. We look forward to supporting GTC as they bring the unique connectivity of SpaceX's Starlink to their large base of global customers," added Robert Sakker, President and CEO of Pulsar International.

About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global e-commerce platform company created to capitalize on multiple high-growth sectors and markets including technology and healthcare. Through acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, the Company intends to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide and pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD).

About Pulsar International

Pulsar International ('Pulsar') is a leading provider of satellite communications products and services, offering voice, data, and IoT solutions to customers in the commercial maritime, agri-tech, enterprise, and government markets. Pulsar operates across the globe, with offices located in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Its headquarters is located in Hollywood, FL USA.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the Company's ability to launch additional e-commerce platforms, sell new satellite connectivity products and services, and its ability to grow and expand as intended, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating), including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

