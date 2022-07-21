Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Report to 2027 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Temperature Controlled Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global temperature controlled packaging market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027.

The report predicts the global temperature controlled packaging market to grow with a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The study on temperature controlled packaging market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on temperature controlled packaging market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global temperature controlled packaging market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global temperature controlled packaging market over the period of 2019 to 2027.

Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the temperature controlled packaging market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the temperature controlled packaging market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global temperature controlled packaging market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Temperature Controlled Packaging Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.5.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Temperature Controlled Packaging Market



4. Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market by Product

5.1. Active Systems

5.2. Passive Systems



6. Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market by Application

6.1. Perishable Goods Delivery

6.2. Cold Chain Stock

6.3. Cold Chain Airfreight

6.4. Clinical Supply Chain

6.5. Others



7. Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market by End-user

7.1. Food & Beverage

7.2. Healthcare

7.3. Chemicals

7.4. Biothermal

7.5. Others



8. Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Temperature Controlled Packaging Market by Product

8.1.2. North America Temperature Controlled Packaging Market by Application

8.1.3. North America Temperature Controlled Packaging Market by End-user

8.1.4. North America Temperature Controlled Packaging Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Temperature Controlled Packaging Market by Product

8.2.2. Europe Temperature Controlled Packaging Market by Application

8.2.3. Europe Temperature Controlled Packaging Market by End-user

8.2.4. Europe Temperature Controlled Packaging Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Temperature Controlled Packaging Market by Product

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Temperature Controlled Packaging Market by Application

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Temperature Controlled Packaging Market by End-user

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Temperature Controlled Packaging Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Temperature Controlled Packaging Market by Product

8.4.2. RoW Temperature Controlled Packaging Market by Application

8.4.3. RoW Temperature Controlled Packaging Market by End-user

8.4.4. RoW Temperature Controlled Packaging Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Sonoco Products Company

9.2.2. Cold Chain Technologies LLC

9.2.3. Va-Q-Tec AG

9.2.4. Pelican BioThermal LLC

9.2.5. Softbox Systems

9.2.6. Sofrigam SA

9.2.7. DGP Intelsius GMBH

9.2.8. Inmark, LLC

9.2.9. Envirotainer AB

9.2.10. AmerisourceBergen Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2c7wdz

