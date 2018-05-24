Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market to 2022 by Product, Technique & Distribution Channel

The "Temperature Monitoring Devices Market by Product , by technique , by Application , by Distribution , and by Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016- 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The report covers forecast and analysis for the temperature monitoring devices market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2014 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the temperature monitoring devices market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the temperature monitoring devices market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the temperature monitoring devices market, we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, where the product, technique, application, distribution channel and regional segmentation are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions mergers, new Product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations joint ventures, research development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the temperature monitoring devices market by segmenting the market based on product, technique, application, distribution channel and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022.

This report segments the global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market as follows:

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market: by Product

  • Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices
  • Non-invasive Vital Signs Monitoring Devices
  • Continuous Core Body Temperature Monitoring Devices
  • Hand Held Temperature Monitoring Devices
  • Digital Thermometers
  • Infra-red Aural Thermometers
  • Wearable Continuous Monitoring Thermometers
  • Temperature Monitoring Sensors Smart Temperature Patches

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market: by Technique

  • Invasive
  • Non-invasive
  • Clinical
  • Wellness

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market: by Distribution Channel

  • Institutional Sales
  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Skilled Nursing Facilities
  • Long-Term Care Centers
  • Ambulatory Care Centers
  • Retail Sales
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Drug Stores
  • Online Sales

Company Profile

  • 3M Company
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Helen of Troy Limited
  • Cosinuss GmbH
  • Drgerwerk AG Co. KGaA
  • Terumo Corporation
  • Omron Healthcare
  • Welch Allyn, Inc.
  • Microlife Corporation
  • C.R. Bard

