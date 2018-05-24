Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market to 2022 by Product, Technique & Distribution Channel

The report covers forecast and analysis for the temperature monitoring devices market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2014 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the temperature monitoring devices market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the temperature monitoring devices market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the temperature monitoring devices market, we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, where the product, technique, application, distribution channel and regional segmentation are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions mergers, new Product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations joint ventures, research development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the temperature monitoring devices market by segmenting the market based on product, technique, application, distribution channel and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022.



This report segments the global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market as follows:



Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market: by Product



Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices

Non-invasive Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Continuous Core Body Temperature Monitoring Devices

Hand Held Temperature Monitoring Devices

Digital Thermometers

Infra-red Aural Thermometers

Wearable Continuous Monitoring Thermometers

Temperature Monitoring Sensors Smart Temperature Patches

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market: by Technique



Invasive

Non-invasive

Clinical

Wellness

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market: by Distribution Channel



Institutional Sales

Hospitals

Clinics

Skilled Nursing Facilities

Long-Term Care Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Retail Sales

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Sales

Company Profile



3M Company

Company Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Helen of Troy Limited

Cosinuss GmbH

Drgerwerk AG Co. KGaA

Terumo Corporation

Omron Healthcare

Welch Allyn, Inc.

Microlife Corporation

C.R. Bard

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4gnbm6/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-temperature-monitoring-devices-market-to-2022-by-product-technique--distribution-channel-300654468.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

