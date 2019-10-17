Global Temperature Sensors Market Outlook Report 2017-2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities
DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Temperature Sensors - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Temperature Sensors market accounted for $5.29 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $9.56 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors such as the recent technical advancement in petrochemical manufacturing, growing approval of home and building automation systems, rising massive demand of medical sensors due to increase in the number of diseases are driving the growth of the market. However, accessibility of various technologies, and refuse in pc market which is restraining the growth of the market.
Temperature Sensor is only a device ordinarily a RTD or thermocouple accommodates temperature estimation through an electrical sign. Temperature sensor plays a crucial role in different applications, for example, food preparing, HVAC environmental control, medical devices, chemical conduct and automotive under the hood monitoring.
Based on Product Type, Thermostat is a factor which detects the temperature of a physical creature and performs activities with the goal that the system temperature is kept up by a required set point. It works as a closed loop control device, as it looks to diminish the issue among the required and estimated temperatures. At times a thermostat joins commonly the detecting and control activity essentials of a controlled system, for example, in an automotive thermostat.
By Geography, Asia pacific has a sturdy demand for consumer equipment, as well as portable healthcare electronics and white goods. Growing industrial automation, mainly in the automotive and food & beverages sectors, will produce demand for temperature sensors in Asia pacific. It will emerge as the fastest-growing region for temperature sensors market owing to the rising demand for high-performance sensors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Temperature Sensors Market, By Product Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Semiconductor Based Sensors
5.3 Temperature Transmitters
5.4 Thermometer
5.5 Thermopile
5.6 Thermostat
5.7 Non Contact Type
5.7.1 Fiber Optic
5.7.2 Infrared (IR)
5.8 Contact Type
5.8.1 Thermocouple
5.8.2 Silicon on Sapphire
5.8.3 Integrated Circuit (IC)
5.8.4 Bonded Strain Guage
5.8.5 Bimetallic
5.8.6 Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD)
5.8.6.1 Industrial Platinum Resistance Thermometer(PRT)
5.8.6.2 Secondary standard Platinum Resistance Thermometer (SPRT)
5.8.7 Thermistor
5.8.7.1 Positive Temperature Coefficient
5.8.7.2 Negative Temperature Coefficient
6 Global Temperature Sensors Market, By Deployment
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Wireless
6.3 Wired
7 Global Temperature Sensors Market, By Metal
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Tungsten
7.3 Silicon
7.4 Platinum
7.5 Nickel
7.6 Copper
7.7 Other Metals
8 Global Temperature Sensors Market, By Alloy
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Type T
8.3 Type N
8.4 Type M
8.5 Type K
8.6 Type J
8.7 Type E
8.8 Type C
8.9 Other Alloys
9 Global Temperature Sensors Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Retail
9.3 Institutional
9.4 Commercial
10 Global Temperature Sensors Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Research and Exploration
10.3 Pulp & Paper
10.4 Oil & Gas
10.5 Metals & Mining
10.6 Life Sciences
10.7 HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) Industry
10.8 Healthcare
10.9 Glass
10.10 Environmental
10.11 Energy & Power
10.12 Consumer Electronics
10.13 Chemical & Petrochemical
10.14 Automation and Instrumentation
10.15 Advanced Fuels
10.16 Food and Beverage
10.16.1 Storage Tanks
10.16.2 Refrigeration
10.16.3 Piping Systems
10.16.4 Pasteurization
10.16.5 Meat Processing and Smoke House Ovens
10.17 Aerospace and Defense
10.17.1 Heat Treating
10.17.2 Forging
10.18 Power Industry
10.18.1 Bearings
10.18.2 Boiler Systems
10.18.3 Engine Monitoring
10.18.4 Heat Exchangers
10.18.5 Turbines
10.19 Automotive
10.19.1 Transmission Oil Temperature Sensing
10.19.2 Intake Air Temperature Sensing
10.19.3 Cylinder Head Temperature Sensing
10.19.4 Coolant Temperature Sensing
11 Global Temperature Sensors Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Texas Instruments
13.2 Siemens
13.3 NXP Semiconductors
13.4 Microchip Technology
13.5 Honeywell International
13.6 Emerson Electric
13.7 Analog Devices
13.8 Amphenol
13.9 ABB Limited
13.10 Yamari Industries
13.11 Robert Bosch GmbH
13.12 On Semiconductor
13.13 Okazaki Manufacturing Company
13.14 Maxim Integrated
13.15 Kongsberg Gruppen
13.16 Integrated Device Technology
13.17 Global Mixed Mode Technology
13.18 Endress+Hauser Management
