Global Temperature Sensors Market Outlook Report 2017-2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Temperature Sensors - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Temperature Sensors market accounted for $5.29 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $9.56 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors such as the recent technical advancement in petrochemical manufacturing, growing approval of home and building automation systems, rising massive demand of medical sensors due to increase in the number of diseases are driving the growth of the market. However, accessibility of various technologies, and refuse in pc market which is restraining the growth of the market.

Temperature Sensor is only a device ordinarily a RTD or thermocouple accommodates temperature estimation through an electrical sign. Temperature sensor plays a crucial role in different applications, for example, food preparing, HVAC environmental control, medical devices, chemical conduct and automotive under the hood monitoring.

Based on Product Type, Thermostat is a factor which detects the temperature of a physical creature and performs activities with the goal that the system temperature is kept up by a required set point. It works as a closed loop control device, as it looks to diminish the issue among the required and estimated temperatures. At times a thermostat joins commonly the detecting and control activity essentials of a controlled system, for example, in an automotive thermostat.

By Geography, Asia pacific has a sturdy demand for consumer equipment, as well as portable healthcare electronics and white goods. Growing industrial automation, mainly in the automotive and food & beverages sectors, will produce demand for temperature sensors in Asia pacific. It will emerge as the fastest-growing region for temperature sensors market owing to the rising demand for high-performance sensors.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Temperature Sensors Market, By Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Semiconductor Based Sensors

5.3 Temperature Transmitters

5.4 Thermometer

5.5 Thermopile

5.6 Thermostat

5.7 Non Contact Type

5.7.1 Fiber Optic

5.7.2 Infrared (IR)

5.8 Contact Type

5.8.1 Thermocouple

5.8.2 Silicon on Sapphire

5.8.3 Integrated Circuit (IC)

5.8.4 Bonded Strain Guage

5.8.5 Bimetallic

5.8.6 Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD)

5.8.6.1 Industrial Platinum Resistance Thermometer(PRT)

5.8.6.2 Secondary standard Platinum Resistance Thermometer (SPRT)

5.8.7 Thermistor

5.8.7.1 Positive Temperature Coefficient

5.8.7.2 Negative Temperature Coefficient



6 Global Temperature Sensors Market, By Deployment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Wireless

6.3 Wired



7 Global Temperature Sensors Market, By Metal

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Tungsten

7.3 Silicon

7.4 Platinum

7.5 Nickel

7.6 Copper

7.7 Other Metals



8 Global Temperature Sensors Market, By Alloy

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Type T

8.3 Type N

8.4 Type M

8.5 Type K

8.6 Type J

8.7 Type E

8.8 Type C

8.9 Other Alloys



9 Global Temperature Sensors Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Retail

9.3 Institutional

9.4 Commercial



10 Global Temperature Sensors Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Research and Exploration

10.3 Pulp & Paper

10.4 Oil & Gas

10.5 Metals & Mining

10.6 Life Sciences

10.7 HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) Industry

10.8 Healthcare

10.9 Glass

10.10 Environmental

10.11 Energy & Power

10.12 Consumer Electronics

10.13 Chemical & Petrochemical

10.14 Automation and Instrumentation

10.15 Advanced Fuels

10.16 Food and Beverage

10.16.1 Storage Tanks

10.16.2 Refrigeration

10.16.3 Piping Systems

10.16.4 Pasteurization

10.16.5 Meat Processing and Smoke House Ovens

10.17 Aerospace and Defense

10.17.1 Heat Treating

10.17.2 Forging

10.18 Power Industry

10.18.1 Bearings

10.18.2 Boiler Systems

10.18.3 Engine Monitoring

10.18.4 Heat Exchangers

10.18.5 Turbines

10.19 Automotive

10.19.1 Transmission Oil Temperature Sensing

10.19.2 Intake Air Temperature Sensing

10.19.3 Cylinder Head Temperature Sensing

10.19.4 Coolant Temperature Sensing



11 Global Temperature Sensors Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Texas Instruments

13.2 Siemens

13.3 NXP Semiconductors

13.4 Microchip Technology

13.5 Honeywell International

13.6 Emerson Electric

13.7 Analog Devices

13.8 Amphenol

13.9 ABB Limited

13.10 Yamari Industries

13.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

13.12 On Semiconductor

13.13 Okazaki Manufacturing Company

13.14 Maxim Integrated

13.15 Kongsberg Gruppen

13.16 Integrated Device Technology

13.17 Global Mixed Mode Technology

13.18 Endress+Hauser Management



