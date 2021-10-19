Global Terminal Automation Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Terminal Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global terminal automation market reached a value of US$ 4.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Terminal automation refers to the process of automating various control functions of equipment or machinery in a warehouse or manufacturing unit. A terminal is a storage facility for oil, gas, chemicals and other products that need to be transported to the point of sale (POS). Terminal automation systems (TAS) consist of various mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic and computerized systems to control equipment and processes. They offer centralized and systematic control over the entire product handling process, which involves bulk loading, receiving, reconciling, storing and distributing products. They provide various other benefits, such as reduced operational and maintenance costs, improved productivity and enhanced security of assets and human resources.



Significant growth in the oil and gas industry, along with increasing industrial automation, is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market. Terminal operators are utilizing automated systems that improve the productivity and efficiency of the terminal by handling larger vessels with greater holding capacities. In line with this, widespread adoption of terminals for blending, storing and handling biofuels is stimulating the market growth. Additionally, the development of technologically advanced automation solutions and the integration of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and cloud-computing, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These solutions offer improved support and monitoring of remote sites, cloud-based tracking, smart event processing and administration of unmanned operations. Other factors, including the increasing investments to upgrade existing terminals, especially in developing countries, along with the growing adoption of wireless technologies, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser AG, General Electric Company, Honeywell Process Solutions (Honeywell Automation and Control Solutions), Larsen & Toubro Limited, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, TechnipFMC Plc and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global terminal automation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global terminal automation market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?

What is the breakup of the market based on the project type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global terminal automation market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Terminal Automation Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Offering

6.1 Hardware

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Control Systems

6.1.2.2 Security Systems

6.1.2.3 Field Devices

6.1.2.4 Trucks and Pipelines

6.1.2.5 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Software and Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Project Type

7.1 Brownfield Projects

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Greenfield Projects

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Vertical

8.1 Oil and Gas

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Chemical

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 ABB Ltd.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Emerson Electric Co.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Endress+Hauser AG

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 General Electric Company

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Honeywell Process Solutions (Honeywell Automation and Control Solutions)

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Larsen & Toubro Limited

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.7 Rockwell Automation Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Schneider Electric SE

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 TechnipFMC PLC

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.11 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis



