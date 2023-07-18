Global Testing and Commissioning Market to Reach $339.72 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions and Complex Supply Chains

18 Jul, 2023, 19:15 ET
The global testing and commissioning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.7% to reach $339.72 billion by 2030 from $246.63 billion in 2023.
This report on global testing and commissioning market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global testing and commissioning market by segmenting the market based on service type, commissioning type, sourcing type, end use sector and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the testing and commissioning market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise In The Number Of Acquisitions And Mergers
- Emergence Of Complex Supply Chains
- Implementation Of New And Revised Regulations
Challenges
- Unfavourable Reimbursement Scenario
- Stringent Regulatory Approval
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Service Type
- Testing
- Certification
- Commissioning
by Commissioning Type
- Initial Commissioning
- Retro Commissioning
- Monitor-Based Commissioning
by Sourcing Type
- Inhouse
- Outsourced
by End Use Sector
- Construction
- Industrial
- Consumer Products
- Life Sciences
- Oil and Gas
- Food and Agriculture
- Others
Companies Mentioned
- ALS Global
- Applus
- BSI Group
- Bureau Veritas SA
- DEKRA SE
- DNV GL
- Eurofins
- Intertek Group plc
- SGS SA
- TUV SUD AG
