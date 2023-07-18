Global Testing and Commissioning Market to Reach $339.72 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions and Complex Supply Chains

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Testing & Commissioning Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global testing and commissioning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.7% to reach $339.72 billion by 2030 from $246.63 billion in 2023.

This report on global testing and commissioning market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global testing and commissioning market by segmenting the market based on service type, commissioning type, sourcing type, end use sector and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the testing and commissioning market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise In The Number Of Acquisitions And Mergers

Emergence Of Complex Supply Chains

Implementation Of New And Revised Regulations

Challenges

Unfavourable Reimbursement Scenario

Stringent Regulatory Approval

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Service Type

Testing

Certification

Commissioning

by Commissioning Type

Initial Commissioning

Retro Commissioning

Monitor-Based Commissioning

by Sourcing Type

Inhouse

Outsourced

by End Use Sector

Construction

Industrial

Consumer Products

Life Sciences

Oil and Gas

Food and Agriculture

Others

Companies Mentioned

ALS Global

Applus

BSI Group

Bureau Veritas SA

DEKRA SE

DNV GL

Eurofins

Intertek Group plc

SGS SA

TUV SUD AG

