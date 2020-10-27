Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market Report 2020: Innovation that Fuels New Deal Flow and Growth Pipelines

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global testing, inspection, and certification market is fragmented and intensely competitive. New entrants in home markets and lost opportunities from government institutions and in-house testing have been compounding incumbents' challenges.

Market participants have been embracing digital transformation with solutions that can provide real-time safety monitoring, advisories, and remote validation. They also are exploring new revenue streams and business models related to the Internet of Things, 5G, autonomous vehicles, 3-D printing, cybersecurity, and life cycle monitoring and predictive maintenance.



The market had been on a growth trajectory, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything when much of the world went into lockdown during Q1 2020. Revenue declines deepened in Q2.



Market participants tried to minimize their losses with innovative knowledge-as-a-service offerings, and remote inspection and certification. Companies initiated sample collection at customer sites to preserve product development timelines and quickly adapted to the spike in demand for healthcare equipment by offering guidance on regulatory compliance procedures and prioritizing medical device testing, validation, and certifications. Such goodwill initiatives can ensure long-term business relationships.



The Radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. The Radar

The Radar: Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market

The Radar: Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

ALS

Applus+

Bureau Veritas S.A.

DEKRA SE

Element

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek

Kiwa

MISTRAS

SGS SA

TUV Nord

TUV Rheinland

TUV SUD

UL

4. Strategic Insights



5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Radar

The Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

The Radar Empowers Investors

The Radar Empowers Customers

The Radar Empowers the Board of Directors

6. The Radar Analytics

The Radar: Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

