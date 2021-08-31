Global Testing Laboratories Market Report 2021-2027: Metabolomic Profiling in Food Safety Testing - An Opportunity to Tap

News provided by

Research and Markets

Aug 31, 2021, 09:15 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Testing Laboratories - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Testing Laboratories Market to Reach $124.2 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Testing Laboratories estimated at US$82.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$124.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR

The Testing Laboratories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Prelude
  • Developing Markets Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Criteria for Selecting a Testing Laboratory
  • Companies Prefer Off-Site Testing Laboratory Services
  • Harmonization of Global Standards Remains a Challenge
  • Internet - Creating Novel Business Opportunities for Laboratory Services
  • PATs Gain Rapid Adoption in Electrical Appliance Manufacturing Industry
  • Gradual Improvements in Global Economy Favors Market Growth
  • Competitive Scenario
  • M&A Activity Rife in Testing, Inspection and Certification Industry
  • Challenges Facing Testing Lab Market
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 34 Featured)

  • Bureau Veritas Group (France)
  • Bureau Veritas North America (USA)
  • CSA Group (USA)
  • ELCA Laboratories (India)
  • Eurofins Scientific Group (France)
  • Eurofins GeneScan (Germany)
  • FM Approvals (USA)
  • Foodtest Laboratories Ltd. (UK)
  • Genetic ID (USA)
  • Geotechnical Engineering Ltd. (UK)
  • Intertek Group plc (UK)
  • Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation (USA)
  • MET Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
  • National Technical Systems, Inc. (USA)
  • NGC Testing Services (USA)
  • Retlif Testing Laboratories (USA)
  • SGS S.A. (Switzerland)
  • SGS North America, Inc. (USA)
  • SGS Consumer Testing Services (USA)
  • TUVRheinland (Germany)
  • TUV SUD America, Inc. (USA)
  • Underwriters Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • FOOD TESTING MARKET - A REVIEW
  • Food Testing Laboratories - The Most Prevalent of Them All
  • Factors Impacting Food Safety Testing Volume
  • Highly Regulated Food & Beverage Industry Presents Opportunities for Testing Market
  • Globalization Injects Universal Demand for Food Testing
  • Spurt in Number of Food-Borne Outbreaks Propel the Need for Food Testing
  • A Glance at Select Product Recalls in the US - 2016
  • List of Foodborne Illness Outbreaks in the US (2013-2016)
  • Improper Labeling of Food Products to Help Perk-Up Demand for Food Testing
  • Rising Incidents of Food Allergy Shifts Focus on Allergen Management Measures
  • Food Testing Gaining Prominence in Developing Countries
  • Rapid Screening Gains Preference over Traditional Food Testing Procedures
  • Outsourcing of Food Safety Testing Gathers Steam
  • Food Contract Labs to Outdo Food Plant Labs
  • Novel & Tested Technologies to Spur Growth
  • Nanotechnology in Food Testing
  • Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing
  • Metabolomic Profiling in Food Safety Testing:An Opportunity to Tap
  • Prospects for Molecular Diagnostics in Food Testing Grow Brighter
  • AN INSIGHT INTO NON-DESTRUCTIVE TESTING (NDT) SERVICES MARKET
  • Market Overview
  • Evolving Applications of NDT Inspection: A Positive Trend
  • Developing Countries to Spur Future Growth
  • Aging Infrastructure in Developed Countries Drive Need for NDT Testing
  • Power Generation Sector - The Traditional Revenue Contributor
  • Growing Focus on Solar & Wind Power: Opportunity for NDT Testing Laboratories
  • Government Regulations Provides Strong Business Case for NDT Testing
  • Healthy Outlook for Oil & Gas Bodes Well for NDT Equipment
  • Rapid Growth of Shale Gas Reserves Promises Bright Prospects for NDT Equipment
  • Growing Preference of NDT Equipment in Marine Industry
  • Automotive Sector - Opportunities Rife in OEM and Aftermarket Segments
  • Automotive Manufacturers Embrace Testing Solutions
  • Demand for NDT Testing of Composites on the Rise
  • Technological Advances Prop Up Growth
  • Price Sensitivity and Lack of Safety Regulations - A Challenge
  • CALIBRATION TESTING MARKET - AN OVERVIEW
  • Prelude
  • Focus on Preventive Maintenance and High Quality Standards Drive Demand for Calibration Services
  • Developing Markets: Opportunities in Store
  • End-Use Industry Dynamics Impact Market Growth
  • Market Drivers & Trends
  • Key Challenges
  • Calibration Services: Provider Landscape
  • FORENSIC TESTING MARKET - AN OVERVIEW
  • A Primer
  • Rise in Crime Boosts the "Need" Factor
  • DNA Analysis: The Ultimate Weapon in the Battle against Crime
  • Rise in Gun Violence Raises the Demand for Forensic Ballistics
  • Rise in Cyber Crimes Brings to Fore the Emergence of Computer Forensics
  • Cloud Forensics Grow in Popularity
  • All Eyes on Forensic Consulting Services
  • Practice of Forensic Science Attracts Widespread Criticism
  • Insufficient Funding Hampers Operations of Crime Labs

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9pwonu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Outlook on the Fencing Global Market to 2028 - Players Include...

Insights on the Mobile Advertising Global Market to 2026 - by...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics