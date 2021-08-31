Global Testing Laboratories Market Report 2021-2027: Metabolomic Profiling in Food Safety Testing - An Opportunity to Tap
Aug 31, 2021, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Testing Laboratories - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Testing Laboratories Market to Reach $124.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Testing Laboratories estimated at US$82.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$124.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR
The Testing Laboratories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Prelude
- Developing Markets Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
- Recent Market Activity
- Criteria for Selecting a Testing Laboratory
- Companies Prefer Off-Site Testing Laboratory Services
- Harmonization of Global Standards Remains a Challenge
- Internet - Creating Novel Business Opportunities for Laboratory Services
- PATs Gain Rapid Adoption in Electrical Appliance Manufacturing Industry
- Gradual Improvements in Global Economy Favors Market Growth
- Competitive Scenario
- M&A Activity Rife in Testing, Inspection and Certification Industry
- Challenges Facing Testing Lab Market
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 34 Featured)
- Bureau Veritas Group (France)
- Bureau Veritas North America (USA)
- CSA Group (USA)
- ELCA Laboratories (India)
- Eurofins Scientific Group (France)
- Eurofins GeneScan (Germany)
- FM Approvals (USA)
- Foodtest Laboratories Ltd. (UK)
- Genetic ID (USA)
- Geotechnical Engineering Ltd. (UK)
- Intertek Group plc (UK)
- Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation (USA)
- MET Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- National Technical Systems, Inc. (USA)
- NGC Testing Services (USA)
- Retlif Testing Laboratories (USA)
- SGS S.A. (Switzerland)
- SGS North America, Inc. (USA)
- SGS Consumer Testing Services (USA)
- TUVRheinland (Germany)
- TUV SUD America, Inc. (USA)
- Underwriters Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- FOOD TESTING MARKET - A REVIEW
- Food Testing Laboratories - The Most Prevalent of Them All
- Factors Impacting Food Safety Testing Volume
- Highly Regulated Food & Beverage Industry Presents Opportunities for Testing Market
- Globalization Injects Universal Demand for Food Testing
- Spurt in Number of Food-Borne Outbreaks Propel the Need for Food Testing
- A Glance at Select Product Recalls in the US - 2016
- List of Foodborne Illness Outbreaks in the US (2013-2016)
- Improper Labeling of Food Products to Help Perk-Up Demand for Food Testing
- Rising Incidents of Food Allergy Shifts Focus on Allergen Management Measures
- Food Testing Gaining Prominence in Developing Countries
- Rapid Screening Gains Preference over Traditional Food Testing Procedures
- Outsourcing of Food Safety Testing Gathers Steam
- Food Contract Labs to Outdo Food Plant Labs
- Novel & Tested Technologies to Spur Growth
- Nanotechnology in Food Testing
- Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing
- Metabolomic Profiling in Food Safety Testing:An Opportunity to Tap
- Prospects for Molecular Diagnostics in Food Testing Grow Brighter
- AN INSIGHT INTO NON-DESTRUCTIVE TESTING (NDT) SERVICES MARKET
- Market Overview
- Evolving Applications of NDT Inspection: A Positive Trend
- Developing Countries to Spur Future Growth
- Aging Infrastructure in Developed Countries Drive Need for NDT Testing
- Power Generation Sector - The Traditional Revenue Contributor
- Growing Focus on Solar & Wind Power: Opportunity for NDT Testing Laboratories
- Government Regulations Provides Strong Business Case for NDT Testing
- Healthy Outlook for Oil & Gas Bodes Well for NDT Equipment
- Rapid Growth of Shale Gas Reserves Promises Bright Prospects for NDT Equipment
- Growing Preference of NDT Equipment in Marine Industry
- Automotive Sector - Opportunities Rife in OEM and Aftermarket Segments
- Automotive Manufacturers Embrace Testing Solutions
- Demand for NDT Testing of Composites on the Rise
- Technological Advances Prop Up Growth
- Price Sensitivity and Lack of Safety Regulations - A Challenge
- CALIBRATION TESTING MARKET - AN OVERVIEW
- Prelude
- Focus on Preventive Maintenance and High Quality Standards Drive Demand for Calibration Services
- Developing Markets: Opportunities in Store
- End-Use Industry Dynamics Impact Market Growth
- Market Drivers & Trends
- Key Challenges
- Calibration Services: Provider Landscape
- FORENSIC TESTING MARKET - AN OVERVIEW
- A Primer
- Rise in Crime Boosts the "Need" Factor
- DNA Analysis: The Ultimate Weapon in the Battle against Crime
- Rise in Gun Violence Raises the Demand for Forensic Ballistics
- Rise in Cyber Crimes Brings to Fore the Emergence of Computer Forensics
- Cloud Forensics Grow in Popularity
- All Eyes on Forensic Consulting Services
- Practice of Forensic Science Attracts Widespread Criticism
- Insufficient Funding Hampers Operations of Crime Labs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9pwonu
