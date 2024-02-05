Global Testing Laboratories Markets Report 2024: Market to Reach $143.9 Billion by 2030 - Biosensors and Smartphones Set New Frontiers

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Testing Laboratories - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Testing Laboratories Market to Reach $143.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Testing Laboratories estimated at US$83.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$143.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Testing laboratories play a crucial role in various industries, and this report provides valuable insights into their global market landscape. In 2022, key competitors in the testing laboratory sector have significant market shares, underscoring the industry's importance. The pandemic has had a notable impact on laboratory testing services, with macroeconomic variables deteriorating and subdued industrial activity affecting the market.

This report introduces different types of testing laboratories, including food testing, biological testing, hydrostatic testing, automobile testing, calibration testing, electrical testing, film badge testing/radiation testing, forensic testing, geotechnical testing, product testing, mechanical testing, and non-destructive testing (NDT). NDT is particularly highlighted for its importance and applications across various industries.

Global market prospects and outlook reveal opportunities in developing markets, offering significant growth potential. The report also outlines criteria for selecting a testing laboratory, helping stakeholders make informed decisions. Competition in the industry is examined, distinguishing between world brands and recent market activities. The competitive landscape is categorized as having a strong, active, niche, or trivial presence for players worldwide in 2022, providing valuable insights into the market dynamics.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Testing Laboratories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends Poised to Transform the Future of Laboratories

Companies Prefer Off-Site Testing Laboratory Services

Artificial Intelligence Enhances Lab Testing Services

Harmonization of Global Standards Remains a Challenge for Testing Labs

Food Testing Laboratories: The Most Common Types of Testing Lab Services

Increase in Number and Complexity of Foodborne Outbreaks and Product Recalls: Potential for Growth

Number of Food Allergen Recalls in the US: Breakdown by FDA-Regulated Foods and FSIS-Regulated Foods for 2019

Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations in the US (2019 & 2020)

Impact of COVID-19 on Food Safety Testing Industry

Increasing Risk of Food Fraud a Major Concern for Food Companies

a Major Concern for Food Companies Rising Need for Universal Food Safety and Security Regulatory Reforms

Globalization Injects Universal Demand for Food Diagnostics

Food Contract Laboratories to Outdo In-house Labs

Outsourcing of Food Safety Testing Gathers Steam

Food Microbiology Testing Market on a Growth Spree

Global Food Microbiology Testing Market Breakdown of Value Sales (in %) by Pathogen and Routine Tests for 2020E

Rapid and Automated Tests: Attractive Solution for Food Processors

Emerging Technologies Transform Food Safety Testing Market

NGS-based Food Safety Testing: A Technology with High-Growth Promise

Novel & Tested Technologies to Spur Growth

Nanotechnology in Food Testing

Biosensors and Smartphones Set New Frontiers

Biotechnology and Bioinformatics: The Backbone of New Testing Technologies

Process Testing to Gain Prominence

Automation Picks Up Momentum

Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing

Metabolomic Profiling in Food Safety Testing: An Opportunity to Tap

Competitive Landscape

An Insight Into Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market

Impact of COVID-19 on the NDT Market

NDT Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Power and Energy Sector Provides Potential Growth

Developing Regions to Exhibit Faster Growth

Evolving Applications of NDT Inspection: A Positive Trend

Ultrasonic Technique (UT): Largest Category

Magnetic Particle Inspection (MPI) Widens Business Prospects

Radiographic Testing (RT) Accelerates Market Expansion

Visual Inspection Testing (VT) Exhibits Faster Growth

Eddy Current Testing Holds Immense Potential

Manufacturing Sector: Dominant Consumer of NDT Services

Oil & Gas Entities Leverage NDT to Deal with Challenging Environment and Stringent Standards

NDT Gains Traction in Detecting Imperfections in Aerospace Materials

NDT Comes to the Fore to Ensure Safety of Power Generation Installations

Maintenance of Traditional Fossil Fuel Plants to Drive Demand for NDT Services

Non-Destructive Testing for Safety of Critical Nuclear Installations

Inspection in Fossil Fuel Power Infrastructures

Automotive Sector: A Traditional End-Use Sector for NDT

Automotive OEMs Rely on NDT to Drive Manufacturing Quality & Uptime

Calibration Testing Services Market: An Overview

Focus on Preventive Maintenance and High Quality Standards Drive Demand for Calibration Services

Developing Markets: Opportunities in Store

Key End-Use Applications of Calibration Services

Onsite Calibration Fuels Adoption of Calibration Services

User-Friendly & Self-Calibrating Devices Pose a Threat to Outsourcing of Calibration Services

Notable Trends in the Calibration Services Market

Expansion of Service Portfolio is Key to Future Growth

Recognition of Intrinsic Cost Benefits: Critical to Market Acceptance

Drive to Maintain Quality Standards

Accreditation Magnifies Business Case for Calibration Services

Proliferation of OEMs to Improve Quality of Calibration

Innovations in Service Delivery Mechanisms

Shift to Paperless Calibration Management System

Rising Prominence of Paperless Technology for Maintenance & Calibration in Life Sciences Market

Improved Access to Expert Guidance Helps Laboratories

Calibration Management Software Shifts to Cloud Platform

Key Challenges Facing Calibration Services Market

Calibration Services: Provider Landscape

Environment Testing Laboratories: Growing Demand for Clean Environment Ups Market Opportunities

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Environmental Testing Market

Wastewater Surveillance Emerge as Lucrative Area for Environmental Testing Providers

Services to Detect COVID-19 Virus on Environmental Surfaces Impel Testing Market

Deteriorating Quality of Water Throws Emphasis on Water Testing Services

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa , Asia , and Latin America and Caribbean

, , and and Growing Concerns over Rising Emissions, and Climate Change Trigger Demand for Air Quality Testing Services

Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by Health Condition (2020E)

Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion Metric Tons): 2010-2019

Testing Soil Quality Gains Significant Importance

Challenges Facing Environmental Testing Laboratories

Automation and Focus on Improving Productivity and Quality Drive Demand for Testing Services in Automotive Industry

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Regions: 2020 Vs 2019

Complex Nature of Oil & Gas Operations Enhance Significance of Lab Testing Services

Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak, Oil & Gas Sector Confronts Challenging Times

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for 2015-2021E

Electrical Testing Services Market: Ensuring Safety of Products

Forensic Testing Laboratories Market: Potential Opportunities in Store

Rise in Crime Boosts the "Need" Factor

DNA Analysis: The Ultimate Weapon in the Battle against Crime

DNA Profiling: A Key Forensic Tool

Rise in Gun Violence Raises the Demand for Forensic Ballistics

Increase in Cyber Crimes Brings to Fore the Emergence of Computer Forensics

Cloud Forensics Grow in Popularity

All Eyes on Forensic Consulting Services

Insufficient Funding Hampers Operations of Crime Labs

Challenges Facing Testing Laboratories Market

