Global Textile Machinery Market 2018-2022: Challenges, Trends, & Drivers - Key Vendors are Itema, LMW, Murata Machinery, Rieter, Saurer & Trtzschler

The "Global Textile Machinery Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Textile Machinery Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.28% during the period 2018-2022.
The Global Textile Machinery Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rising demand for non-woven fabrics. Nonwoven fabrics are engineered fabric products that are derived from short staple fibers or long continuous fibers, using chemical or mechanical bonding techniques, and are neither woven nor knitted. Non-woven fabrics are manufactured by high-speed and low-cost processes.
One trend affecting this market is the automation in textile machinery. Automation plays a crucial role in improving quality and cost-competitiveness in textile manufacturing. Automated textile machinery accelerates textile production and increases the flow rate of fabric, thereby enabling lean manufacturing. Automation plays a significant role in fiber manufacturing, yarn manufacturing, weaving, dyeing, and finishing processes.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high cotton prices affecting spinning industry. Cotton is one the primary raw materials for the spinning industry. The increase in cotton prices affects the textile industry on the whole.
Market Trends
- Automation in textile machinery
- Economic slowdown in China
- Rise in use of sustainable fibers
Key vendors
- Itema
- LMW
- Murata Machinery
- Rieter
- Saurer
- Trtzschler
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
