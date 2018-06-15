Global Textile Machinery Market 2018-2022: Challenges, Trends, & Drivers - Key Vendors are Itema, LMW, Murata Machinery, Rieter, Saurer & Trtzschler

The Global Textile Machinery Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.28% during the period 2018-2022.

The Global Textile Machinery Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rising demand for non-woven fabrics. Nonwoven fabrics are engineered fabric products that are derived from short staple fibers or long continuous fibers, using chemical or mechanical bonding techniques, and are neither woven nor knitted. Non-woven fabrics are manufactured by high-speed and low-cost processes.

One trend affecting this market is the automation in textile machinery. Automation plays a crucial role in improving quality and cost-competitiveness in textile manufacturing. Automated textile machinery accelerates textile production and increases the flow rate of fabric, thereby enabling lean manufacturing. Automation plays a significant role in fiber manufacturing, yarn manufacturing, weaving, dyeing, and finishing processes.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high cotton prices affecting spinning industry. Cotton is one the primary raw materials for the spinning industry. The increase in cotton prices affects the textile industry on the whole.

Market Trends



Automation in textile machinery

Economic slowdown in China

Rise in use of sustainable fibers



Key vendors

Itema

LMW

Murata Machinery

Rieter

Saurer

Trtzschler

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 08: Customer Landscape



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p3pnbg/global_textile?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-textile-machinery-market-2018-2022-challenges-trends--drivers---key-vendors-are-itema-lmw-murata-machinery-rieter-saurer--trtzschler-300667032.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

