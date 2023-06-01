Global Textile Recycling Market Report 2023: Rising Environmental Concerns Bolsters Growth

01 Jun, 2023, 13:00 ET
The global textile recycling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.0% to reach $6.56 billion in 2030 from $5.32 billion in 2023.
Companies Mentioned
- American Textile Recycling Service
- Anandi Enterprises
- Boer Group Recycling Solutions
- I:Collect GmbH
- Infinited Fiber Company
- Patagonia
- Prokotex
- Pure Waste Textiles
- Retex Textiles
- Unifi, Inc.
This report on global textile recycling market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global textile recycling market by segmenting the market based on product type, textile waste, distribution channel, end use, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the textile recycling market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Environmental Concerns
- Growing Public Awareness towards the Importance of Recycling
Challenges
- Lack of Infrastructure to Manage Textile Recycling
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product Type
- Cotton Recycling
- Wool Recycling
- Polyester & Polyester Fiber Recycling
- Nylon & Nylon Fiber Recycling
- Others
by Textile Waste
- Pre-consumer Textile
- Post-consumer Textile
by Distribution Channel
- Online Channel
- Retail & Departmental Store
by End-Use
- Apparel
- Industrial
- Home Furnishings
- Non-woven
- Other
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
