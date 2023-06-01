Global Textile Recycling Market Report 2023: Rising Environmental Concerns Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Textile Recycling Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global textile recycling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.0% to reach $6.56 billion in 2030 from $5.32 billion in 2023.

This report on global textile recycling market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global textile recycling market by segmenting the market based on product type, textile waste, distribution channel, end use, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the textile recycling market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Environmental Concerns

Growing Public Awareness towards the Importance of Recycling

Challenges

Lack of Infrastructure to Manage Textile Recycling

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

Cotton Recycling

Wool Recycling

Polyester & Polyester Fiber Recycling

Nylon & Nylon Fiber Recycling

Others

by Textile Waste

Pre-consumer Textile

Post-consumer Textile

by Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Retail & Departmental Store

by End-Use

Apparel

Industrial

Home Furnishings

Non-woven

Other

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

