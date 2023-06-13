Global Texture Paint Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $16.2 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4%

DUBLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Texture Paint Market by Resin Type (Acrylic and Epoxy), Technology (Water Based, Solvent Based), Product Type (Interior and Exterior), Application (Residential and Non - Residential), & Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The texture paint market size is projected to reach USD 16.2 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4% from USD 12.5 billion in 2022. The water-based, by technology type segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the texture paint market in 2022.

Water-based technology is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Stringent environmental regulations and increased awareness of the harmful effects of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) have driven the demand for water-based texture paint. Water-based formulations have lower VOC content compared to solvent-based alternatives, making them a more sustainable and environmentally friendly choice.

Water-based texture paint offers ease of application and cleanup compared to solvent-based alternatives. It can be applied using standard painting tools and techniques, and it can be cleaned with water, eliminating the need for harsh chemicals or solvents. This convenience attracts both professionals and DIY enthusiasts, contributing to the market growth.

The North American texture paint market is expected to account for the second largest share in 2022.

North America has seen a steady demand for texture paint, driven by residential and commercial construction, as well as the renovation and remodeling sectors.

The market has been influenced by factors such as the growing preference for textured finishes, the need for surface protection, and the desire to hide imperfections. Additionally, the increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly products has also played a role in shaping the texture paint market in North America.

China's texture paint market is projected to account for the largest share in 2022.

China's growing construction sector, urbanization, and rising disposable income have all contributed to the country's texture paint market's expansion. The need for aesthetically pleasing and unique finishes in both residential and commercial environments drives the market for texture paint.

Furthermore, the Chinese government's efforts to improve environmental regulations and encourage sustainable building practises have had an impact on the industry, with a greater emphasis on eco-friendly texture paint compositions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Value Chain Analysis
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.4 Challenges
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.4.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.4.5 Degree of Competitive Rivalry
5.5 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.6 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.6.1 Introduction
5.6.2 Gdp Trends and Forecast
5.7 Industry Trends
5.7.1 Trends and Forecast in End-Use Industry
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.9 Case Study Analysis
5.10 Pricing Analysis
5.10.1 Average Selling Price Trend by Region
5.10.2 Average Selling Price Trend by Segments
5.10.3 Average Selling Price of Key Players, by Application
5.11 Trade Data Statistics
5.12 Ecosystem and Interconnected Market
5.13 Trends/Disruption Impacting Buyers/Customers
5.14 Tariffs & Regulations Landscape and Standards
5.15 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
5.16 Patent Analysis
5.16.1 Methodology
5.16.2 Publication Trends
5.16.3 Top Juridiction
5.16.4 Top Applicants
5.17 Key Conferences & Events in 2023-2024

6 Texture Paint Market, by Resin Type - Forecast Till 2028
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Acrylic
6.3 Others

7 Texture Paint Market, by Technology Type - Forecast Till 2028
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Water-Based
7.3 Solvent Based

8 Texture Paint Market, by Product Type - Forecast Till 2028
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Interior
8.3 Exterior

9 Texture Paint Market, by Application - Forecast Till 2028
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Residential
9.3 Non-Residential

10 Texture Paint Market, by Region - Forecast Till 2028

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profile
12.1 Key Player
12.1.1 PPG Industries, Inc
12.1.2 Akzonobel N.V.
12.1.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company
12.1.4 Hempel Group
12.1.5 Asian Paints Limited
12.1.6 Nippon Paints Holdings Co., Ltd.
12.1.7 Kansai Paint Company Limited
12.1.8 Jotun A/S
12.1.9 Axalta Coating Systems
12.1.10 Sk Kaken Co., Ltd.
12.2 Other Companies
12.2.1 Tikkurila Oyj
12.2.2 Berger Paints
12.2.3 Kelly Moore Paints
12.2.4 Dunn-Edwards
12.2.5 Haymes Paints
12.2.6 Anvil Paints & Coatings
12.2.7 Spectrum Paints Limited
12.2.8 Crown Paints Limited.
12.2.9 Andura Coatings
12.2.10 Tnemec Co. Inc.
12.2.11 Saekyung Jolypate Co Ltd
12.2.12 Jiangmen City Crystone Paint Co., Ltd.
12.2.13 Retina Paints Pvt. Ltd.
12.2.14 Ultratech Texture Paints Pvt. Ltd.
12.2.15 Sirca Paints India Limited

13 Appendix

