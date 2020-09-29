Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market Report 2020-2025: Innovations & Developments Related to Vegetable Protein to Augment the Vegan Trend
Sep 29, 2020, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market by Application (Meat Alternatives, Cereals & Snacks, Others), Form, Source (Soy, Wheat, Peas), Type (Slices, Flakes, Chunks, Granules) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The textured vegetable protein market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.2%, in terms of value.
Factors such as the consumer preference and interest in vegetable protein sources, due to its nutritional profile, inclination toward clean eating, rise in health concerns, and environmental concerns, as well as animal welfare, have resulted in the growth of the alternatives, such as plant-based meat, and ingredients such as textured vegetable protein. However, the growth of the textured vegetable protein market is inhibited by factors, such as processing complexity for the extraction of textured vegetable protein. In addition, the allergies associated with textured vegetable protein sources such as soy & wheat inhibits the growth of this market.
By application, the cereals & snacks segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Cereals & snacks represent a growing portion of the textured protein market. The growing demand for plant-based foods and vegan alternatives has led to manufacturers adopting the use of textured proteins in additional application areas such as cereals and snacks. The use of textured protein granules and flakes allows for their integration into cereals and snack products and improving their mainstream adoption among consumers.
By source, the textured vegetable protein obtained from soy is estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period.
The textured vegetable protein from soy are dominating the market for textured vegetable protein. Textured soy protein is usually made from soy concentrates. To obtain textured soy protein, the defatted thermoplastic proteins are heated to 150-200 degrees Celsius. Also, the pressurized molten protein mixture exits the extruder, and hence, the sudden drop in pressure causes rapid expansion into a puffy solid that is then dried. Textured soy protein has a shelf life of more than a year when stored dry at room temperature. Also, it is a low-calorie and low-fat source of vegetable protein.
The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The textured vegetable protein market in the Asia Pacific region is largely driven by industrial shift and technological advancements that have made textured vegetable protein available for a wide range of applications. Developed markets such as North America and Western Europe are becoming mature, which has led to faster growth in developing markets such as Asia Pacific. Rise in consumer awareness toward the functional benefits of vegetable sourced proteins in the region has also aided the demand for meat alternative products as against conventional protein sources. The changing lifestyles of consumers have inclined them toward a vegan diet. The rise in the consumption of meat alternatives has been driven due to the increase in awareness among affluent millennial consumers about the functional benefits and sustainability concerns has contributed to the growth of the textured vegetable protein market in this region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Overview of the Market
4.2 Textured Vegetable Protein Market: Major Regional Submarkets
4.3 North America: Textured Vegetable Protein Market, by Type and Key Country
4.4 Textured Vegetable Protein Market, by Type and Region
4.5 Market, by Application
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.3 Drivers
5.3.1 Growing Adoption of Meat Alternatives Among Consumers
5.3.2 Increase in Health Cognizance Among Consumers
5.3.3 Innovations & Developments Related to Vegetable Protein to Augment the Vegan Trend
5.3.4 Growth in Investments & Collaborations in the Plant-Sourced Food Business
5.4 Restraints
5.4.1 Allergies Associated with Vegetable Protein Sources such as Soy and Wheat
5.4.2 Processing Complexities to Restrain Market Growth
5.5 Opportunities
5.5.1 Economical & Environment-Friendly Substitute to Animal-Sourced Food Products
5.5.2 Developments in Extractions of Textured Vegetable Protein from New Sources
5.6 Challenges
5.6.1 Stringent Government Regulations & Concerns Over Safety due to the Inclusion of GM Ingredients
5.6.2 Unpleasant Flavor of Soy
5.7 Value Chain
5.8 Yc Shift
5.9 Ecosystem/Market Map For Protein Ingredients
5.10 Export-Import Trade
5.10.1 North America
5.10.2 Europe
5.10.3 Asia Pacific
5.10.4 South America
6 Textured Vegetable Protein, By Source
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 COVID-19 Impact On The Textured Vegetable Protein Market, By Source
6.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario
6.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario
6.2 Soy
6.2.1 Popularity In Meat Alternatives Establishes Dominance For Textured Soy Products
6.3 Pea
6.3.1 Allergen-Friendly And Functional Characteristics Drive The Demand For Textured Pea Protein
6.4 Wheat
6.4.1 Cost Benefits And Widespread Availability Propel The Demand For Textured Wheat Proteins
7 Textured Vegetable Protein Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 COVID-19 Impact On The Textured Vegetable Protein Market, By Type
7.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario
7.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario
7.2 Slices
7.2.1 Meat Alternatives Present Strong Scope For Textured Protein Slices
7.3 Flakes
7.3.1 Growing Popularity Of Cereals And Snacks To Drive The Sales Of Textured Protein Flakes
7.4 Chunks
7.4.1 Customizable Flavor Options And Sizes Add To The Popularity Of Textured Chunks Among Vegan Consumers
7.5 Granules
7.5.1 Extended Shelf Life Of Textured Vegetable Protein Granules Driving Market Growth
8 Textured Vegetable Protein, By Form
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact On The Textured Vegetable Protein Market, By Form
8.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario
8.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario
8.2 Dry
8.2.1 Widespread Applicability And Lower Processing Costs Bolster The Growth Of Dry Textured Vegetable Proteins
8.3 Wet
8.3.1 Plant-Based Meat Applications Propel Prospects For Wet Textured Vegetable Proteins
9 Textured Vegetable Protein, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact On The Textured Vegetable Protein Market, By Application
9.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario
9.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario
9.2 Meat Alternatives
9.2.1 Growing Consumption Of Plant-Based Meat Drives The Growth Of Textured Proteins
9.2.2 Meat Extenders
9.2.2.1 Economical Substitute For Traditional Meat Would Boost The Market For Meat Extenders
9.2.3 Meat Analogues
9.2.3.1 Economical Substitute For Traditional Meat Would Boost The Market For Meat Extenders
9.3 Cereals & Snacks
9.3.1 Healthy Snacking Habits Drive The Paradigm Shift In Consumer Behavior For Textured Proteins
9.4 Other Applications
10 Textured Vegetable Protein Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 COVID-19 Impact On The Textured Vegetable Protein Market, By Region
10.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario
10.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 Row
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Evaluation Framework
11.3 Market Share Analysis, 2019
11.4 Revenue Analysis Of Top Five Market Players
11.5 Competitive Scenario
11.5.1 Expansions & Investments
11.5.2 Agreements & Partnerships
11.5.3 New Product Launches
12 Company Evaluation Matrix & Company Profiles
12.1 Overview
12.2 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions & Methodology
12.2.1 Stars
12.2.2 Emerging Leaders
12.2.3 Pervasive
12.2.4 Emerging Companies
12.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019 (Overall Market)
13 Company Profiles
13.1 ADM
13.2 Cargill
13.3 CHS
13.4 Roquette Freres
13.5 Dupont
13.6 Wilmar International
13.7 The Scoular Company
13.8 Puris Foods
13.9 Vestkorn
13.10 MGP Ingredients
13.11 Kansas Protein Food LLC
13.12 Gushen Biological Technology Co. Ltd.
13.13 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/SME)
13.13.1 Progressive Companies
13.13.2 Starting Blocks
13.13.3 Responsive Companies
13.13.4 Dynamic Companies
13.14 Beneo
13.15 Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech
13.16 Foodchem International
13.17 Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group
13.18 Axiom Foods
13.19 AGT Food & Ingredients
13.2 Sun Nutrafoods
13.21 Crown Soya Protein Group
13.22 La Troja
13.23 Hung Yang Foods
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/35an7z
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets