Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market Report 2020-2025: Innovations & Developments Related to Vegetable Protein to Augment the Vegan Trend

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market by Application (Meat Alternatives, Cereals & Snacks, Others), Form, Source (Soy, Wheat, Peas), Type (Slices, Flakes, Chunks, Granules) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The textured vegetable protein market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.2%, in terms of value.



Factors such as the consumer preference and interest in vegetable protein sources, due to its nutritional profile, inclination toward clean eating, rise in health concerns, and environmental concerns, as well as animal welfare, have resulted in the growth of the alternatives, such as plant-based meat, and ingredients such as textured vegetable protein. However, the growth of the textured vegetable protein market is inhibited by factors, such as processing complexity for the extraction of textured vegetable protein. In addition, the allergies associated with textured vegetable protein sources such as soy & wheat inhibits the growth of this market.



By application, the cereals & snacks segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Cereals & snacks represent a growing portion of the textured protein market. The growing demand for plant-based foods and vegan alternatives has led to manufacturers adopting the use of textured proteins in additional application areas such as cereals and snacks. The use of textured protein granules and flakes allows for their integration into cereals and snack products and improving their mainstream adoption among consumers.



By source, the textured vegetable protein obtained from soy is estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period.



The textured vegetable protein from soy are dominating the market for textured vegetable protein. Textured soy protein is usually made from soy concentrates. To obtain textured soy protein, the defatted thermoplastic proteins are heated to 150-200 degrees Celsius. Also, the pressurized molten protein mixture exits the extruder, and hence, the sudden drop in pressure causes rapid expansion into a puffy solid that is then dried. Textured soy protein has a shelf life of more than a year when stored dry at room temperature. Also, it is a low-calorie and low-fat source of vegetable protein.



The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The textured vegetable protein market in the Asia Pacific region is largely driven by industrial shift and technological advancements that have made textured vegetable protein available for a wide range of applications. Developed markets such as North America and Western Europe are becoming mature, which has led to faster growth in developing markets such as Asia Pacific. Rise in consumer awareness toward the functional benefits of vegetable sourced proteins in the region has also aided the demand for meat alternative products as against conventional protein sources. The changing lifestyles of consumers have inclined them toward a vegan diet. The rise in the consumption of meat alternatives has been driven due to the increase in awareness among affluent millennial consumers about the functional benefits and sustainability concerns has contributed to the growth of the textured vegetable protein market in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Overview of the Market

4.2 Textured Vegetable Protein Market: Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 North America: Textured Vegetable Protein Market, by Type and Key Country

4.4 Textured Vegetable Protein Market, by Type and Region

4.5 Market, by Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Drivers

5.3.1 Growing Adoption of Meat Alternatives Among Consumers

5.3.2 Increase in Health Cognizance Among Consumers

5.3.3 Innovations & Developments Related to Vegetable Protein to Augment the Vegan Trend

5.3.4 Growth in Investments & Collaborations in the Plant-Sourced Food Business

5.4 Restraints

5.4.1 Allergies Associated with Vegetable Protein Sources such as Soy and Wheat

5.4.2 Processing Complexities to Restrain Market Growth

5.5 Opportunities

5.5.1 Economical & Environment-Friendly Substitute to Animal-Sourced Food Products

5.5.2 Developments in Extractions of Textured Vegetable Protein from New Sources

5.6 Challenges

5.6.1 Stringent Government Regulations & Concerns Over Safety due to the Inclusion of GM Ingredients

5.6.2 Unpleasant Flavor of Soy

5.7 Value Chain

5.8 Yc Shift

5.9 Ecosystem/Market Map For Protein Ingredients

5.10 Export-Import Trade

5.10.1 North America

5.10.2 Europe

5.10.3 Asia Pacific

5.10.4 South America



6 Textured Vegetable Protein, By Source

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 COVID-19 Impact On The Textured Vegetable Protein Market, By Source

6.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

6.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario

6.2 Soy

6.2.1 Popularity In Meat Alternatives Establishes Dominance For Textured Soy Products

6.3 Pea

6.3.1 Allergen-Friendly And Functional Characteristics Drive The Demand For Textured Pea Protein

6.4 Wheat

6.4.1 Cost Benefits And Widespread Availability Propel The Demand For Textured Wheat Proteins



7 Textured Vegetable Protein Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 COVID-19 Impact On The Textured Vegetable Protein Market, By Type

7.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

7.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario

7.2 Slices

7.2.1 Meat Alternatives Present Strong Scope For Textured Protein Slices

7.3 Flakes

7.3.1 Growing Popularity Of Cereals And Snacks To Drive The Sales Of Textured Protein Flakes

7.4 Chunks

7.4.1 Customizable Flavor Options And Sizes Add To The Popularity Of Textured Chunks Among Vegan Consumers

7.5 Granules

7.5.1 Extended Shelf Life Of Textured Vegetable Protein Granules Driving Market Growth



8 Textured Vegetable Protein, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact On The Textured Vegetable Protein Market, By Form

8.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

8.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario

8.2 Dry

8.2.1 Widespread Applicability And Lower Processing Costs Bolster The Growth Of Dry Textured Vegetable Proteins

8.3 Wet

8.3.1 Plant-Based Meat Applications Propel Prospects For Wet Textured Vegetable Proteins



9 Textured Vegetable Protein, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact On The Textured Vegetable Protein Market, By Application

9.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

9.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario

9.2 Meat Alternatives

9.2.1 Growing Consumption Of Plant-Based Meat Drives The Growth Of Textured Proteins

9.2.2 Meat Extenders

9.2.2.1 Economical Substitute For Traditional Meat Would Boost The Market For Meat Extenders

9.2.3 Meat Analogues

9.2.3.1 Economical Substitute For Traditional Meat Would Boost The Market For Meat Extenders

9.3 Cereals & Snacks

9.3.1 Healthy Snacking Habits Drive The Paradigm Shift In Consumer Behavior For Textured Proteins

9.4 Other Applications



10 Textured Vegetable Protein Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 COVID-19 Impact On The Textured Vegetable Protein Market, By Region

10.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

10.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Row



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Market Share Analysis, 2019

11.4 Revenue Analysis Of Top Five Market Players

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.5.1 Expansions & Investments

11.5.2 Agreements & Partnerships

11.5.3 New Product Launches



12 Company Evaluation Matrix & Company Profiles

12.1 Overview

12.2 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions & Methodology

12.2.1 Stars

12.2.2 Emerging Leaders

12.2.3 Pervasive

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019 (Overall Market)



13 Company Profiles

13.1 ADM

13.2 Cargill

13.3 CHS

13.4 Roquette Freres

13.5 Dupont

13.6 Wilmar International

13.7 The Scoular Company

13.8 Puris Foods

13.9 Vestkorn

13.10 MGP Ingredients

13.11 Kansas Protein Food LLC

13.12 Gushen Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

13.13 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/SME)

13.13.1 Progressive Companies

13.13.2 Starting Blocks

13.13.3 Responsive Companies

13.13.4 Dynamic Companies

13.14 Beneo

13.15 Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech

13.16 Foodchem International

13.17 Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group

13.18 Axiom Foods

13.19 AGT Food & Ingredients

13.2 Sun Nutrafoods

13.21 Crown Soya Protein Group

13.22 La Troja

13.23 Hung Yang Foods



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/35an7z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

