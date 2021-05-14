Global TFT LCD Panel Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "TFT LCD Panel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

TFT (Thin Film Transistor) is an active-matrix LCD along with an improved image quality where one transistor for every pixel controls the illumination of the display enabling an easy view even in bright environments. This technology currently represents the most popular LCD display technology and accounts for the majority of the global display market. Being light in weight, slim in construction, high in resolution with low power consumption, TFT's are gaining prominence in almost all the industries wherever displays are required. They find applications in various electronic goods such as cell phones, portable video game devices, televisions, laptops, desktops, etc. They are also used in automotive industry, navigation and medical equipment, laser pointer astronomy, SLR cameras and digital photo frames. According to the publisher, the global TFT LCD panel market reached a value of US$ 150.2 Billion in 2020.



The report titled "TFT LCD Panel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" provides a detailed insight into the global TFT LCD panel market. The report has segmented the market on the basis of size, technology, applications and major regions. On the basis of size, large sized panels dominated the global TFT LCD display market. Large sized panels were followed by the medium and small sized TFT-LCD panels. On the basis of technology, the report found that the 8th generation represented the most popular TFT LCD technology. On the basis of applications, the television industry accounted for the largest share in the global TFT LCD market.

The television industry was followed by mobile phones, mobile PCs, monitors and the automotive industry. Geography-wise, North America represented the largest market accounting for more than one-third of the total global TFT LCD panel sales. North America was followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. The report has also covered some of the major players operating in this market which include LG, SAMSUNG, INNOLUX, AUO and SHARP. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global TFT LCD panel market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



This report provides a deep insight into the global TFT LCD panel industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a TFT LCD manufacturing plant. The study analyses the manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the TFT LCD panel industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What is the market size for the global TFT LCD panel market?

2. What is the global TFT LCD panel market growth?

3. What are the global TFT LCD panel market drivers?

4. What are the key industry trends in the global TFT LCD panel market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global TFT LCD panel market?

6. What is the global TFT LCD panel market breakup by size?

7. What is the global TFT LCD panel market breakup by application?

8. What are the major regions in the global TFT LCD panel market?

9. Who are the key companies/players in the global TFT LCD panel market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Display Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Technology

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Forecast



6 Global TFT-LCD Display Panel Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Price Analysis

6.3.1 Key Price Indicators

6.3.2 Price Structure

6.3.3 Margin Analysis

6.4 Market Breakup by Region

6.5 Market Breakup by Size and Technology

6.6 Market Breakup by Application

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 SWOT Analysis

6.8.1 Overview

6.8.2 Strengths

6.8.3 Weaknesses

6.8.4 Opportunities

6.8.5 Threats

6.9 Value Chain Analysis

6.9.1 Raw Material Procurement

6.9.2 Manufacturer

6.9.3 Marketing and Distribution

6.9.4 Retailer

6.9.5 Exporter

6.9.6 End-User

6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.10.1 Overview

6.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.10.4 Degree of Competition

6.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



7 TFT-LCD Display Panel Market: Breakup by Size

7.1 Large Size TFT-LCD Display Panel

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Medium and Small Size TFT-LCD Display Panel

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 TFT-LCD Display Panel Market: Breakup by Application

8.1 Television

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Mobile Phones

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Mobile PCs

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Monitors

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Automotive

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 TFT-LCD Display Panel Market: Performance of Key Regions

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



11 TFT-LCD Display Panel Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Machinery

12.4 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

12.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Other Capital Investments



13 Loans and Financial Assistance



14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis



15 Key Player Profiles

15.1 LG Electronics Inc.

15.1.1 Company Overview

15.1.2 Company Description

15.1.3 Operations

15.1.4 Strategy

15.1.5 SWOT Analysis

15.2 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

15.2.1 Company Overview

15.2.2 Company Description

15.2.3 Operations

15.2.4 Strategy

15.2.5 SWOT Analysis

15.3 Innolux Corporation

15.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.2 Company Description

15.4 AU Optronics Corp.

15.4.1 Company Overview

15.4.2 Company Description

15.4.3 Operations

15.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.5 Sharp Corporation

15.5.1 Company Overview

15.5.2 Company Description

15.5.3 Strategy

15.5.4 SWOT Analysis

