Global Therapeutic Biological Drugs Market Report 2022: Economics, Technologies, Disease Segments, and Commercial Opportunities

The "Therapeutic Biologics to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Therapeutic Biologicals to 2026 is a comprehensive evaluation and analysis of the technology, products and participants providing the driving force behind this evolving segment of the healthcare sector.

The study is designed to provide drug company decision makers, drug delivery developers, device designers, healthcare marketers, and supply chain participants with a detailed understanding of the economics, technologies, disease segments, and commercial opportunities for therapeutic biological drugs. Provider organization business managers, healthcare administrators and investors will also benefit from this study.

Engineered Therapeutics for Refractory Conditions

Led by the proliferation of antibody-based drugs and candidates, biological drugs as a class continue to outpace all other NCEs in development pipelines and clinical trials.

This shift away from small molecule drugs is creating opportunities for drug developers, device designers, packagers and ultimately pharmaceutical marketers. Because biological drugs most often target chronic conditions, dosing strategies and treatment protocols must be developed for long-term use, often for self-administration by patients who may have limitations directly related to their condition.

The shift in supplied packaging from single and multi-use vials to prefilled injection devices will accelerate over the next five years as drug developers move to empower an increasing number of chronically ill patients. The powerful physiological effects of antibodies, hormones and other biological drugs also increase the need for safety and compliance.

What You Will Learn

What are the market factors that define the therapeutic biologicals market?

What are the major factors driving product development strategies within biologicals drug development organizations?

How does the availability of patient support resources influence prescribing decisions for biological drugs?

How important are drug developer-formulation technologist relationships in therapeutic market segments?

What is the current state of the global biologicals development and manufacturing ecosystem?

What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the selection criteria for therapeutic biological drugs?

Key Topics Covered:

Biological Drug Product Factors

As-supplied Packaging

Formulation Factors

Biological Drug Delivery Ecosystem

Technology Factors

Competitive Landscape

Global Biologics Supply Ecosystem

North America

Europe

Asia

Therapeutic Biologicals - Patient Prescribing Segments

Point of Care

Self-administration

Market Presence of Leading Biologicals Suppliers

Drug Class Market Analysis

Enzymes

Fusion Proteins

Granulocyte - Colony Stimulating Factor (G-CSF)

Hormones

Immune Modulators

mAbs

Recombinant Proteins

Biological Drug Profiles

Market Data and Forecasts

Delivery Devices & Suppliers for Biological Drugs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y5raqr

