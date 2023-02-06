Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market Research Report 2022 Featuring Eli Lily and Co, GSK, Roche, Astra Zeneca, Bayer, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Novartis, Merck & Co.

Feb 06, 2023, 08:40 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market - Analysis By Source, Target, Indication, Route of administration, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the research report, the Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 18.63% during 2022-2028. The Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market was valued at USD 334.38 Billion in the year 2021 with the Americas region leading the regional market share.
The Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies market's demand has surged in the past year due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, Neurological and cardiovascular diseases.
America is the largest market for Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies with the U.S. accounting for a major share of the total Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies consumption in the region.
The European region is a lucrative market and is growing at an exponential rate during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases due to the large geriatric population as well as the developed healthcare infrastructure of countries like the United Kingdom and Germany.
Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region owing to the rapid development and entry of major players in the APAC region and is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.
The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and recent developments.
The companies analysed in the report include
- Eli Lily and Co
- GSK plc
- Roche
- Astra Zenca plc
- Bayer
- Amgen
- Johnson & Johnson
- Pfizer
- Novartis
- Merck & Co.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market Overview
1.2 Scope of Research
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Market Snapshot
2.2 Regional Insights
2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Data Collection Process
3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation
3.3 Market Size Calculation-Top-to-Bottom
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Trends
4.5 Analyst Recommendations
4.6 Impact Analysis
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. COVID-19 Impact Assessment
6.1 Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market
6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Coved Impact Analysis (2020)
7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
8. Macro Economic Indicator Outlook
8.1 GDP per capita growth (annual %)
8.2 Global Medical Spending
8.3 Current Healthcare Expenditure
8.4 Pharmaceutical Spending/capita
9. Competitive Positioning
9.1 Companies' Product Positioning
9.2 Market Position Matrix
9.3 Market Share Analysis of Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market
9.4 Company profiles
9.4.1 Eli-Lily & Co
9.4.2 GSK plc.
9.4.3 Bayer AG
9.4.4 Johnson & Johnson
9.4.5 Amgen
9.4.6 Astra Zeneca plc.
9.4.7 Novartis
9.4.8 Merck & Co., Inc.
9.4.9 Pfizer Inc.
9.4.10 Roche Holding AG
10. Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market
10.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market
10.2 Market Size and CAGR
10.3 Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Market Value Assessment
10.4 Market Summary
11. Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trend and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Source
11.1 Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trend and Forecast Analysis, By Source: Snapshot
11.2 Humanized
11.3 Murine
11.4 Chimeric
11.5 Human
12. Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trend and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Target
12.1 Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trend and Forecast Analysis, By Target: Snapshot
12.2 Cell surface antigen
12.3 Plasma protein or drug
12.4 Infectious organism
12.5 Other Targets
13. Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trend and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Indication
13.1 Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trend and Forecast Analysis, By Indication: Snapshot
13.2 Cancer
13.3 Infectious Disease
13.4 Autoimmune Disorders
13.5 Neurological Disorders
13.6 Other Indications
14. Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trend and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Route of Administration
14.1 Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trend and Forecast Analysis, By Indication: Snapshot
14.2 Intravenous
14.3 Subcutaneous
14.4 Other ROA
15. Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trend and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Region
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a9ymm0
