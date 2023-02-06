Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market Research Report 2022 Featuring Eli Lily and Co, GSK, Roche, Astra Zeneca, Bayer, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Novartis, Merck & Co.

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market - Analysis By Source, Target, Indication, Route of administration, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the research report, the Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 18.63% during 2022-2028. The Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market was valued at USD 334.38 Billion in the year 2021 with the Americas region leading the regional market share.



The Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies market's demand has surged in the past year due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, Neurological and cardiovascular diseases.



America is the largest market for Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies with the U.S. accounting for a major share of the total Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies consumption in the region.



The European region is a lucrative market and is growing at an exponential rate during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases due to the large geriatric population as well as the developed healthcare infrastructure of countries like the United Kingdom and Germany.



Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region owing to the rapid development and entry of major players in the APAC region and is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and recent developments.

