Global Thermal Management Market Outlook to 2027

The Global Thermal Management market accounted for $10.14 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $22.94 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.
Rising demand for effective thermal management solutions, systems in consumer electronics, and increasing use of electronic devices in different end-use industries are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, complexities in components used in thermal management are restricting the market growth.
Thermal Management can be explained as the ability to control the temperature of a system by various technologies such as thermodynamics among others. It basically describes various processes such as heat transfer, conduction and radiation among others. However, the system is complex in nature since it consists of multiple components.
Based on material, the non-adhesive thermal management material segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increase in the usage of Non-adhesive materials such as thermal pads, gap fillers, and grease usage in consumer electronics such as computers, laptops, and other handheld devices such as tablets.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing demand for effective thermal management solutions and systems from consumer electronics, automotive, defense, and healthcare sectors in this region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Thermal Management market include
- Aavid Thermalloy, LLC
- Advanced Cooling Technologies
- AI Technology, Inc
- API Heat Transfer
- Boyd Corporation
- Dau Thermal Solutions
- Delta
- Denso
- European Thermodynamics
- Gentherm
- Hanon Systems
- Heatex
- Henkel AG & Co.
- Honeywell
- Jaro Thermal
- KGaA
- Laird
- Lord Corporation
- Mahle
- Valeo
- Vertiv
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Thermal Management Market, By Device
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Advanced Cooling Devices
5.2.1 Cold Plates
5.2.2 Direct Immersion Cooling
5.2.3 Microchannel Cooling
5.2.4 Other Advanced Cooling Devices
5.2.4.1 Cryogenic Cooling
5.2.4.2 Refrigerant Cooling
5.2.4.3 Spray Cooling
5.3 Conduction Cooling Devices
5.3.1 Potting
5.3.2 Wedge Locks
5.4 Convection Cooling Devices
5.4.1 Forced Air and Natural Cooling Devices
5.4.2 Heat Pumps
5.4.3 Heat Sink
5.4.4 Heat Spreaders
5.5 Hybrid Cooling Devices
5.5.1 Compact Heat Exchangers
5.5.2 Electrowetting
5.5.3 Spot Coolers
5.5.4 Thermoelectric Cooling
5.5.5 Vapour Chambers
5.5.6 Other Hybrid Cooling Devices
5.5.6.1 Heat Super Conductors
5.5.6.2 Jet Impingement Cooling
5.6 Other Devices
6 Global Thermal Management Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.3 Software
7 Global Thermal Management Market, By Service
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Installation and Calibration
7.3 Optimization and Post-Sales Support
8 Global Thermal Management Market, By Material
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Adhesive Materials
8.2.1 Adhesive Liquids
8.2.1.1 Heat Cure
8.2.1.2 Room Temperature Cure
8.2.2 Films
8.2.2.1 Electronically Conductive
8.2.2.2 Thermally Conductive
8.2.3 Tapes
8.3 Non- Adhesive Materials
8.3.1 Gap Fillers
8.3.2 Greases
8.3.3 Pads
8.3.3.1 Electrically Insulating (If Data Available)
8.3.3.2 Non Electrically insulating (If Data Available)
8.3.4 Phase Change Materials
9 Global Thermal Management Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Aerospace & Defense
9.3 Automotive
9.3.1 Automotive LED Lighting System
9.3.2 Battery Thermal Management
9.3.2.1 Hybrid Vehicle
9.3.2.2 Plug-In Electric Vehicle
9.3.3 Brake and Suspension Cooling Systems
9.3.4 Engine Control Thermal Management
9.3.5 Seat Heating and Cooling
9.3.6 Waste Heat Recovery and Emissions Reduction
9.4 Consumer Electronics
9.4.1 Audio Amplifier Components
9.4.2 Gaming Devices
9.4.3 Home Appliances (TV, Fridge, Washing Machine, Blender, Oven, etc.)
9.4.4 Laptop and Computer
9.4.5 Mobile Phones
9.4.6 Power Supplies
9.5 Medical Equipment
9.5.1 Large Infrastructure Equipment
9.5.2 Portable Equipment
9.6 Servers and Data Centers
10 Global Thermal Management Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
