Global Thermal Management Market Outlook to 2027

The Global Thermal Management market accounted for $10.14 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $22.94 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Rising demand for effective thermal management solutions, systems in consumer electronics, and increasing use of electronic devices in different end-use industries are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, complexities in components used in thermal management are restricting the market growth.

Thermal Management can be explained as the ability to control the temperature of a system by various technologies such as thermodynamics among others. It basically describes various processes such as heat transfer, conduction and radiation among others. However, the system is complex in nature since it consists of multiple components.

Based on material, the non-adhesive thermal management material segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increase in the usage of Non-adhesive materials such as thermal pads, gap fillers, and grease usage in consumer electronics such as computers, laptops, and other handheld devices such as tablets.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing demand for effective thermal management solutions and systems from consumer electronics, automotive, defense, and healthcare sectors in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Thermal Management market include



Aavid Thermalloy, LLC

Advanced Cooling Technologies

AI Technology, Inc

API Heat Transfer

Boyd Corporation

Dau Thermal Solutions

Delta

Denso

European Thermodynamics

Gentherm

Hanon Systems

Heatex

Henkel AG & Co.

Honeywell

Jaro Thermal

KGaA

Laird

Lord Corporation

Mahle

Valeo

Vertiv

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Thermal Management Market, By Device

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Advanced Cooling Devices

5.2.1 Cold Plates

5.2.2 Direct Immersion Cooling

5.2.3 Microchannel Cooling

5.2.4 Other Advanced Cooling Devices

5.2.4.1 Cryogenic Cooling

5.2.4.2 Refrigerant Cooling

5.2.4.3 Spray Cooling

5.3 Conduction Cooling Devices

5.3.1 Potting

5.3.2 Wedge Locks

5.4 Convection Cooling Devices

5.4.1 Forced Air and Natural Cooling Devices

5.4.2 Heat Pumps

5.4.3 Heat Sink

5.4.4 Heat Spreaders

5.5 Hybrid Cooling Devices

5.5.1 Compact Heat Exchangers

5.5.2 Electrowetting

5.5.3 Spot Coolers

5.5.4 Thermoelectric Cooling

5.5.5 Vapour Chambers

5.5.6 Other Hybrid Cooling Devices

5.5.6.1 Heat Super Conductors

5.5.6.2 Jet Impingement Cooling

5.6 Other Devices



6 Global Thermal Management Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Software



7 Global Thermal Management Market, By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Installation and Calibration

7.3 Optimization and Post-Sales Support



8 Global Thermal Management Market, By Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Adhesive Materials

8.2.1 Adhesive Liquids

8.2.1.1 Heat Cure

8.2.1.2 Room Temperature Cure

8.2.2 Films

8.2.2.1 Electronically Conductive

8.2.2.2 Thermally Conductive

8.2.3 Tapes

8.3 Non- Adhesive Materials

8.3.1 Gap Fillers

8.3.2 Greases

8.3.3 Pads

8.3.3.1 Electrically Insulating (If Data Available)

8.3.3.2 Non Electrically insulating (If Data Available)

8.3.4 Phase Change Materials



9 Global Thermal Management Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aerospace & Defense

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Automotive LED Lighting System

9.3.2 Battery Thermal Management

9.3.2.1 Hybrid Vehicle

9.3.2.2 Plug-In Electric Vehicle

9.3.3 Brake and Suspension Cooling Systems

9.3.4 Engine Control Thermal Management

9.3.5 Seat Heating and Cooling

9.3.6 Waste Heat Recovery and Emissions Reduction

9.4 Consumer Electronics

9.4.1 Audio Amplifier Components

9.4.2 Gaming Devices

9.4.3 Home Appliances (TV, Fridge, Washing Machine, Blender, Oven, etc.)

9.4.4 Laptop and Computer

9.4.5 Mobile Phones

9.4.6 Power Supplies

9.5 Medical Equipment

9.5.1 Large Infrastructure Equipment

9.5.2 Portable Equipment

9.6 Servers and Data Centers



10 Global Thermal Management Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling



