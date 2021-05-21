Global Thermochromic Materials Markets Report 2021-2025 Featuring Chromatic Technologies, Hali Industrial, Harbour Group, Matsui International, and Vipul Chemicals

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Thermochromic Materials Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for thermochromic materials should grow from $1.6 billion in 2020 to $2.7 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% for the period of 2020-2025.

In recent years, thermochromic compounds were of increasing importance in the study and production of "smart lacquers"-that is, lacquers that respond to their environment. Like every thermochromic material, a color change occurs with a temperature change. A thermochromic material could be used to control solar energy flux, integrated into a window system, by changing a visible light transmission in response to the sunlight heating effect.

Due to the threshold temperature change from semi-conducting state to metallic state, thin films of materials such as Fe3O4, FeSi4, NbO2, NiS, Ti2O3 and VO2 could be used to control infrared emission and solar glaze transmission (also known as the Mott transition temperature).

Another type of smart coating includes gels that control insulation, even without any color change, by changing the optical characteristics with temperature. The gel consists of water, an ethylene oxide group polyether, carboxyvinyl copolymers and an anti-colding substance. The polyether molecules are almost inseparable from the water-glycol mix, and the material is transparent, below the changeable temperature.

The polyether molecules expel water and aggregate over the critical temperature, forming particles in the micron size, which disperse visible light strongly and make the material opaque. The key advantages are that the temperature of transition may be altered through changes to the composition of the gel, and the gel can be installed easily within a double wall window in narrow spaces or in cracks.

Thermochromism applications can vary from toys, which transform color with temperature, to potentially life-saving objects, like road signs that change color at the start of freezing conditions. While there is a wide range of applications for targeted thermochromism, thermochromics can also lead to unwanted features, like changes in the slide film's color after screening or changes in optical colorimetry standards. Understanding the thermochromic base increases the understanding of the relationships between material structure and properties and inspires new generations of thermochromic materials and related materials.

Report Scope:

This report provides a comprehensive review of available data to provide a realistic, robust and accurate assessment of this quickly changing market. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are assessed and discussed, as are the current and likely regulatory environments in support of this industry.

The research analyzes the industry on a worldwide basis in terms of its manufacturing and the end-use materials or products. The report examines government roles in support of manufacturing technologies worldwide, including regulatory support, government requirements and promotional incentives for various manufacturing technologies as relevant and available. The report provides a review of the most relevant manufacturing technologies, discusses recent trends in thermochromic material applications and provides industry overviews and market assessments for each technology.

The Report Includes:

65 tables

A brief general outlook of the global market for thermochromic materials within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Estimation of the market size and revenue forecasts for thermochromic materials, and corresponding market share analysis by type, material form, application industry, source of material, and geographic region

Assessment of major market segments and their respective technologies in the overall global market for thermochromic materials

Identification of key market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and factors influencing the global market demand for thermochromic materials for key market segments and sub-segments

Evaluation of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages

Competitive landscape featuring major market participants; their company share analysis and recent developments in the global thermochromic materials market

Descriptive company profiles of key players operating in the global thermochromic materials market including Chromatic Technologies, Hali Industrial Co., Ltd., Harbour Group, Matsui International Co., and Vipul Chemicals ( India ) Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Global Market for Thermochromic Materials

Overview

Global Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Market by System

Overview

Molecular Rearrangement

Stereoisomerism

Macromolecular Systems

Supramolecular Systems

Other Types of Systems

Chapter 5 Global Market by Material Form

Overview

Thermochromic Slurries

Thermochromic Powders

Liquid Crystal Thermochromics

Other Forms of Thermochromic Materials

Chapter 6 Global Market for Thermochromic Materials by Source

Overview

Inorganic Reversible Thermochromic Materials

Organic Reversible Thermochromic Materials

Other Sources of Thermochromic Materials

Chapter 7 Global Market for Thermochromic Materials by Application

Thermochromic Ink Applications

Packaging Applications

Printing and Coating Applications

Textile Applications

Thermochromic Thin Film Applications

Industrial Applications

Other Applications

Chapter 8 North American Market for Thermochromic Materials

Chapter 9 European Market for Thermochromic Materials

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Market for Thermochromic Materials

Chapter 11 LAMEA Market for Thermochromic Materials

Chapter 12 Outlook

Overview

Thermochromic Materials in Ink-Jet Printing

Lightfastness

Incorporation of Liquid Crystals in Extrusion

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Market Competition

Recent Developments in the Global Market for Thermochromic Materials

Company Developments

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Chromatic Technologies

Eptanova S.R.L

FX Pigments Private Ltd.

Gem'innov

H.W. Sands Corp.

Hali Industrial Co., Ltd.

Harbour Group

Indestructible Paint

Kolorjet

Kolortek

Matsui International Co.

N.C.C-New Color Chemical

Olikrom

Regenesis

Shanghai Caison Color Material Chem. Co., Ltd.

Smarol Industry

Vipul Chemicals

Yamamoto Chemical

