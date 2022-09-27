Global Thermoforming Plastics Market Report 2022: A Market Valued at $57.25+ Billion in 2026 - Long-term Forecasts to 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermoforming Plastic Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thermoforming plastic market is expected to grow from $42.27 billion in 2021 to $45.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The thermoforming plastic market is expected to grow to $57.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%.



The thermoforming plastic market consists of sales of thermoformed plastics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to produce packaging materials, and consumer products that are durable, resilient, and tamper-resistant. Thermoforming is a plastic manufacturing process that uses heat to shape plastic into a variety of products.

It protects the products while in transit and offers several seal options that will either extend the product's shelf life or allow easy access, depending on the packaging needs. These are extremely versatile and can be utilized to manufacture parts to meet an end user's requirements and for a very wide range of applications.



The main types of thermoforming in thermoforming plastic are vacuum forming, pressure forming, and mechanical forming. Vacuum forming refers to a manufacturing method used to shape plastic materials. During the vacuum forming process, a sheet of plastic is heated and then pulled around a single mold using suction.

The different plastic types include polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, bio-degradable polymers, and others. The various processes used are plug assist forming, thick gauge thermoforming, thin gauge thermoforming, and vacuum snapback, and are used in healthcare and medical, food packaging, electrical and electronics, automotive packaging, construction, consumer goods and appliances, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the thermoforming plastic market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the thermoforming plastic market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand for consumer durables is expected to propel the growth of the transforming plastic market going forward. Consumer durables are consumer goods that have a long life span (over three years) and are used over time. An increase in demand for consumer durables will increase the demand for thermoforming plastic as most of the consumer durables are manufactured by using transforming plastic.

For instance, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, an Indian government export promotion agency report, the consumer durables industry is expected to reach US $34 billion by 2025. Therefore, the increasing demand for consumer durables will drive the growth of the thermoforming plastic market.



Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the transforming plastic market. Major companies operating in the transforming plastic sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in April 2021, GEA, a Germany-based food company, launched PowerPak SKIN.50. based on the high capacity SKIN thermoforming packaging technology. This provides high-capacity packing of up to 100mm high and protrudes up to 50mm above the packing tray level. It can also perform vacuum and modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) packaging on the same machine.



In January 2020, Sonoco Products Company, a US-based packaging solutions company, acquired Thermoform Engineered Quality and Plastique Holdings (together TEQ) for an amount of $187 million. Through this acquisition, Sonoco is expected to spread its wings in new technological innovation "" Cure-In-The-Mold "" technology to produce the highest quality, most well-defined fiber packaging available. Thermoform Engineered Quality is a US-based manufacturer of thermoformed packaging.



The countries covered in the thermoforming plastic market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the thermoforming plastic market are

Fabri-Kal Corp

Berry Global Inc.

Genpak LLC

D&W Fine Pack LLC

Amcor Ltd.

Dart Container Corp

Anchor Packaging

Sabert Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Placon Corporation

Greiner Packaging GmbH

Tegrant Corporation

Silgan Plastics

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Thermoforming Plastic Market Characteristics



3. Thermoforming Plastic Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Thermoforming Plastic



5. Thermoforming Plastic Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Thermoforming Plastic Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Thermoforming Plastic Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Thermoforming Plastic Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Thermoforming Plastic Market, Segmentation By Thermoforming Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Vacuum Forming

Pressure Forming

Mechanical Forming

6.2. Global Thermoforming Plastic Market, Segmentation By Plastic Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polystyrene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Bio-Degradable Polymers

Other Plastic Types

6.3. Global Thermoforming Plastic Market, Segmentation By Process, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Plug Assist Forming

Thick Gauge Thermoforming

Thin Gauge Thermoforming

Vacuum Snapback

6.4. Global Thermoforming Plastic Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Healthcare And Medical

Food Packaging

Electrical And Electronics

Automotive Packaging

Construction

Consumer Goods And Appliances

Other Applications

7. Thermoforming Plastic Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Thermoforming Plastic Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Thermoforming Plastic Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zcuww3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets