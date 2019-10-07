Global Thermoplastic Prepreg in the Transportation Market to 2024 with Profiles of QIYI Tech, TenCate, Bond-Laminates, AXIA Materials, Polystrand

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermoplastic Prepreg in the Transportation Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thermoplastic prepreg in the transportation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of thermoplastic prepreg in the transportation market looks promising with opportunities in passenger car, bus, heavy truck, and rail market. The major drivers for this market are growth in vehicle production and growing demand for high performance and lightweight composites materials in high end luxury car, bus and heavy truck.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of new 3D printing thermoplastic composites parts for automotive industry.



The report forecasts that the glass fiber prepreg is expected to remain the largest segment and it also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.



Within this market, passenger car will remain the largest segment by value and volume over the forecast period due to growth in luxury car production and increasing usage of glass prepreg in seat pan, under floor panel, and door frame application.



North America will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to presence of major part manufacturers in this region and growing demand for lightweight and environmentally sustainable materials from the automotive and mass transportation industries.



Some of the thermoplastic prepreg companies in the transportation market profiled in this report include QIYI Tech, TenCate, Bond-Laminates, AXIA Materials, Polystrand, and others.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth of thermoplastic prepreg in the transportation market by end use industries (passenger car, bus and heavy truck and rail), by application (exterior, interior and others), by fiber type (carbon fiber and glass fiber), by resin type (PP, PA and others), regional (North America, Europe APAC, and ROW).

Q.2. Which application segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats of thermoplastic prepreg in the transportation market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends of thermoplastic prepreg in the transportation market and reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers for thermoplastic prepreg in the transportation market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players for thermoplastic prepreg in the transportation market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products for thermoplastic prepreg in the transportation market and how great of a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?

Q.11. What M & A activities have transpired in the last 5 years for thermoplastic prepreg in the transportation market and how have they affected the industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Thermoplastic Prepreg in the Transportation Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Thermoplastic Prepreg in the Transportation Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Thermoplastic Prepreg in the Transportation Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Passenger Cars

3.3.2: Bus and Heavy Truck

3.3.3: Rail

3.4: Thermoplastic Prepreg in the Transportation Market by Application

3.4.1: Exteriors

3.4.2: Interiors

3.4.3: Others

3.5: Thermoplastic Prepreg in the Transportation Market by Fiber Type

3.5.1: Glass Fiber

3.5.2: Carbon Fiber

3.5: Thermoplastic Prepreg in the Transportation Market by Resin Type

3.5.1: PA

3.5.2: PP

3.5.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Thermoplastic Prepreg in the Transportation Market by Region

4.2: Thermoplastic Prepreg in the North American Transportation Market

4.3: Thermoplastic Prepreg in the European Transportation Market

4.4: Thermoplastic Prepreg in the APAC Transportation Market

4.5: Thermoplastic Prepreg in the ROW Transportation Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Thermoplastic Prepreg in the Transportation Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Thermoplastic Prepreg in the Transportation Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Thermoplastic Prepreg in the Transportation Market by Fiber Type

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Thermoplastic Prepreg in the Transportation Market by Resin Type

6.1.6: Growth Opportunities for Thermoplastic Prepreg in the Transportation Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Thermoplastic Prepreg in the Transportation Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Thermoplastic Prepreg in the Transportation Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Thermoplastic Prepreg in the Transportation Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Player

7.1: QIYI Technology

7.2: Polystrand

7.3: TenCate

7.4: Bond-Laminates

7.5: AXIA Materials

7.6: Toho Tenax

7.7: Celanese



