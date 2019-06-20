Global Thin Film Photovoltaic (PV) Cells Market Report 2019 - Asia-Pacific, with China at the Helm, Spearheads Growth

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells in US$ Thousand by the following Technologies: Amorphous Silicon, Cadmium Telluride, and Copper Indium Selenide/Copper Indium Gallium Selenide.

The report profiles 44 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Astronergy/ Chint Solar ( China )

( ) AVANCIS GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) First Solar, Inc. ( USA )

) Hanergy Holding Group Ltd. ( China )

) Global Solar Energy, Inc. ( USA )

) MiaSol ( USA )

) Solibro GmbH ( Germany )

) Kaneka Corporation ( Japan )

) NexPower Technology Corp. ( Taiwan )

) Sharp Solar Energy Solutions Group ( USA )

) Solar Frontier K.K ( Japan )

) SoloPower Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Trony Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. ( China )

) TSMC Solar Limited ( Taiwan )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells: Compact, Flexible, Eco-Friendly and Low Cost Features Spur Adoption

Environmental Concerns and Increasing Governed Investments in Solar Power Augurs Well for the Thin Film Solar Cells Market

Asia-Pacific, with China at the Helm, Spearheads Growth in Thin Film PV Cells Market

Surging Demand for CdTe and CIGS Thin Film PV Cells to Foster Market Growth

Sustainable, Uninterrupted Supply Needs Fuel Thin Film Cell Use in Residential, Commercial and Utility Sectors

A Peek into Applications of Photovoltaic Thin Films



3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Solar Power - The Major Application Area of Thin Film PV Cells

Growing Focus on Renewable Sources of Energy Favors Market Growth

Robust Growth for Solar PV Industry: Potential Growth Opportunities for Thin Films PV Market

Increasing Government Investments Drive Growth in the Thin Films Photovoltaic Market

Thin Film Technology Moves Ahead

Thin Film PV - A Substitute to Crystalline Silicon Technology

Comparison between Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Technologies

Thin Film Efficiencies Inch Closer towards Silicon Cells

CIGS - An Emerging Thin Film Technology Gaining Immense Popularity

CIGS Market: A Glance at the Past

Environmental Concerns of Cadmium in Photovoltaic Thin Film Production

Perovskite Solar Cells: An Emerging Thin Film PV Cell Technology

Miniaturization Trend in Electronics Favors Growth in the Thin Films Market

Flexible Thin Film Cells Gain Attention

BIPV: A Promising Technology for Power Generation in Residential or Commercial Buildings

BIPV Roofing Market - Residential Building Activity Favors Growth

CIGS - An Emerging Thin Film Technology to Take the Lead

Thin-film Solar Panels for Residential Sector: A Wider Choice of Panels for Homeowners

Challenges in Thin-film PV Industry



4. PHOTOVOLTAIC INDUSTRY - AN OVERVIEW

Renewable Energy Technologies: The Road Ahead

Solar Electricity: Advantages and Disadvantages

Developing Countries: Biggest Potential

Solar Photovoltaics - An Overview

Solar PV Industry Poised for Robust Growth

PV Cells & Modules Market: A Past Perspective

Photovoltaic Sector Exploring New Options for Achieving Grid Parity

Solar Photovoltaic Cells: Vying for Viability

Technology Advancements to Make Solar PV More Affordable

Subsidy free Solar Industry - The Future

Need to Achieve Grid Parity to Drive Future Growth



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Thin Film - Definition

Thin Films: Advantages and Disadvantages

Thin Film Technology

Cadmium Telluride (CdTe)

Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS)

Amorphous Silicon (a-Si)

Solar Modules

Types of Solar Cells and Modules

Solar Cell Types

Crystalline Solar Cells

Single Crystalline Silicon Cells

Poly Crystalline Silicon Cells

Thin Film PV Cells

Comparison of Solar PV Technologies by Select Parameter

Advantages of Thin Film Solar Cells

Applications of Thin Film PVs by Material Type

Organic PV (OPV) Cells

Amorphous Silicon (a-Si)

Copper Indium Diselenide

Cadmium Telluride (Cd-Te)

Thin Film Deposition Techniques

List of Chemical and Physical Deposition Methods

List of General Applications of Thin Films in Various Fields



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Competitive Scenario

A Glance at Major Manufacturers of Thin Film PV Cells



6.1 Focus on Select Players



6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Hanergy Introduces Humbrella Thin-Film Solar Powered Umbrella

Sunflare Develops Lightweight CIGS Panels

First Solar Releases Series 6 Thin Film PV Module

Hanergy Thin Film Unveils Hantile Thin-Film Solar Panel



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Hanergy TF Announces New Thin Film Production Lines for Industrial Parks in China

First Solar Announces Construction of a New CdTe Thin Film Production Facility in Ohio

TS Group Takes Over Calyxo

Hanergy and BAIC BJEV Partner to Develop TF Solar Products for Homes and Cars

Hanergy and MTbike Ink Agreement for Integration of TF Solar Panels into Bikes

Audi Inks MoU with Alta Devices for Thin Film Solar Cells

AVANCIS Enters into Partnership with Fibrobeton

General Membrane Enters into Strategic Partnership with MiaSol



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

By Material



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Thin Film Modules: A Minuscule Share of Utility-Scale Solar PV Electricity Market

Solar Energy Dynamics Influence Demand for Thin Films

Thin-Film Photovoltaic Cell Revs up the Engine of Growth

B. Market Analytics



8.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

PV Technology Market in Canada: High Growth on Offer

End Use Market: Huge Potential for Thin Film Market

B. Market Analytics



8.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Favorable Government Schemes Propel Growth

B. Market Analytics



8.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

European Companies Seek Newer PV Materials

EU-Funded Consortium to Focus on Development on Perovskite Solar Cells

Germany

A Promising Solar Energy Market

Rooftop Solar Market to Witness Growth

B. Market Analytics



8.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

Overview of Select Regional Markets

China

India

B. Market Analytics



8.6 Latin America

Market Analysis



8.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis



9. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 44 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 51)

The United States (14)

(14) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (16)

(16) France (1)

(1)

Germany (10)

(10)

Rest of Europe (5)

(5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17)

