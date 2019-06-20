Global Thin Film Photovoltaic (PV) Cells Market Report 2019 - Asia-Pacific, with China at the Helm, Spearheads Growth
Jun 20, 2019, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells in US$ Thousand by the following Technologies: Amorphous Silicon, Cadmium Telluride, and Copper Indium Selenide/Copper Indium Gallium Selenide.
The report profiles 44 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Astronergy/Chint Solar (China)
- AVANCIS GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- First Solar, Inc. (USA)
- Hanergy Holding Group Ltd. (China)
- Global Solar Energy, Inc. (USA)
- MiaSol (USA)
- Solibro GmbH (Germany)
- Kaneka Corporation (Japan)
- NexPower Technology Corp. (Taiwan)
- Sharp Solar Energy Solutions Group (USA)
- Solar Frontier K.K (Japan)
- SoloPower Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Trony Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (China)
- TSMC Solar Limited (Taiwan)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells: Compact, Flexible, Eco-Friendly and Low Cost Features Spur Adoption
Environmental Concerns and Increasing Governed Investments in Solar Power Augurs Well for the Thin Film Solar Cells Market
Asia-Pacific, with China at the Helm, Spearheads Growth in Thin Film PV Cells Market
Surging Demand for CdTe and CIGS Thin Film PV Cells to Foster Market Growth
Sustainable, Uninterrupted Supply Needs Fuel Thin Film Cell Use in Residential, Commercial and Utility Sectors
A Peek into Applications of Photovoltaic Thin Films
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Solar Power - The Major Application Area of Thin Film PV Cells
Growing Focus on Renewable Sources of Energy Favors Market Growth
Robust Growth for Solar PV Industry: Potential Growth Opportunities for Thin Films PV Market
Increasing Government Investments Drive Growth in the Thin Films Photovoltaic Market
Thin Film Technology Moves Ahead
Thin Film PV - A Substitute to Crystalline Silicon Technology
Comparison between Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Technologies
Thin Film Efficiencies Inch Closer towards Silicon Cells
CIGS - An Emerging Thin Film Technology Gaining Immense Popularity
CIGS Market: A Glance at the Past
Environmental Concerns of Cadmium in Photovoltaic Thin Film Production
Perovskite Solar Cells: An Emerging Thin Film PV Cell Technology
Miniaturization Trend in Electronics Favors Growth in the Thin Films Market
Flexible Thin Film Cells Gain Attention
BIPV: A Promising Technology for Power Generation in Residential or Commercial Buildings
BIPV Roofing Market - Residential Building Activity Favors Growth
CIGS - An Emerging Thin Film Technology to Take the Lead
Thin-film Solar Panels for Residential Sector: A Wider Choice of Panels for Homeowners
Challenges in Thin-film PV Industry
4. PHOTOVOLTAIC INDUSTRY - AN OVERVIEW
Renewable Energy Technologies: The Road Ahead
Solar Electricity: Advantages and Disadvantages
Developing Countries: Biggest Potential
Solar Photovoltaics - An Overview
Solar PV Industry Poised for Robust Growth
PV Cells & Modules Market: A Past Perspective
Photovoltaic Sector Exploring New Options for Achieving Grid Parity
Solar Photovoltaic Cells: Vying for Viability
Technology Advancements to Make Solar PV More Affordable
Subsidy free Solar Industry - The Future
Need to Achieve Grid Parity to Drive Future Growth
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Thin Film - Definition
Thin Films: Advantages and Disadvantages
Thin Film Technology
Cadmium Telluride (CdTe)
Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS)
Amorphous Silicon (a-Si)
Solar Modules
Types of Solar Cells and Modules
Solar Cell Types
Crystalline Solar Cells
Single Crystalline Silicon Cells
Poly Crystalline Silicon Cells
Thin Film PV Cells
Comparison of Solar PV Technologies by Select Parameter
Advantages of Thin Film Solar Cells
Applications of Thin Film PVs by Material Type
Organic PV (OPV) Cells
Amorphous Silicon (a-Si)
Copper Indium Diselenide
Cadmium Telluride (Cd-Te)
Thin Film Deposition Techniques
List of Chemical and Physical Deposition Methods
List of General Applications of Thin Films in Various Fields
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Competitive Scenario
A Glance at Major Manufacturers of Thin Film PV Cells
6.1 Focus on Select Players
6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Hanergy Introduces Humbrella Thin-Film Solar Powered Umbrella
Sunflare Develops Lightweight CIGS Panels
First Solar Releases Series 6 Thin Film PV Module
Hanergy Thin Film Unveils Hantile Thin-Film Solar Panel
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Hanergy TF Announces New Thin Film Production Lines for Industrial Parks in China
First Solar Announces Construction of a New CdTe Thin Film Production Facility in Ohio
TS Group Takes Over Calyxo
Hanergy and BAIC BJEV Partner to Develop TF Solar Products for Homes and Cars
Hanergy and MTbike Ink Agreement for Integration of TF Solar Panels into Bikes
Audi Inks MoU with Alta Devices for Thin Film Solar Cells
AVANCIS Enters into Partnership with Fibrobeton
General Membrane Enters into Strategic Partnership with MiaSol
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
By Material
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Thin Film Modules: A Minuscule Share of Utility-Scale Solar PV Electricity Market
Solar Energy Dynamics Influence Demand for Thin Films
Thin-Film Photovoltaic Cell Revs up the Engine of Growth
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
PV Technology Market in Canada: High Growth on Offer
End Use Market: Huge Potential for Thin Film Market
B. Market Analytics
8.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Favorable Government Schemes Propel Growth
B. Market Analytics
8.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
European Companies Seek Newer PV Materials
EU-Funded Consortium to Focus on Development on Perovskite Solar Cells
Germany
A Promising Solar Energy Market
Rooftop Solar Market to Witness Growth
B. Market Analytics
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
Overview of Select Regional Markets
China
India
B. Market Analytics
8.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
8.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 44 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 51)
- The United States (14)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (16)
- France (1)
- Germany (10)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eeymgr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article