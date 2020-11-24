Global Thin Wafer Market Outlook (2020 to 2027) - Featuring 3M, Brewer Science & EV Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thin Wafer - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Thin Wafer market accounted for $6.96 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $14.07 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of MEMS technology in portable health monitoring devices and growing smartphone & consumer electronics markets are the major factors driving the market growth. However, efficiency maintenance is restraining the market growth. Moreover, growing adoption of IoT & AI in automotive sector and rising adoption of portable devices would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.



A thin wafer is a thin slice of semiconductor substance such as a crystalline silicon (c-Si), used for the fabrication of integrated circuits and, in photovoltaic's, to manufacture solar cells.



Based on technology, the dicing segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing demand for high-speed dicing coupled with superior breakage strength. Also, the requirement for smaller, higher performing, and lower cost device configuration for use in applications such as memory devices, logic devices, power devices, and sensors is expected to contribute toward the growth of the market. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the surging adoption of high-end consumer electronics, such as wearables and smart home devices in China and Japan. The region has emerged as a global focal point for large investments and business expansion opportunities.



Some of the key players profiled in the Thin Wafer Market include 3M, Brewer Science, EV Group, GlobalWafers, LDK Solar, Lintec Corporation, Nissan Chemical Corporation, PV Crystalox Solar PLC, SK Siltron Co Ltd, Sumco Corporation, Synova, Ulvac, Virginia Semiconductor Inc and Wafer Works Corporation.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Thin Wafer Market, By Process

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Carrier-Less/Taiko Process

5.3 Temporary Bonding & Debonding



6 Global Thin Wafer Market, By Wafer Size

6.1 Introduction

6.2 125 mm

6.3 200 mm

6.4 300 mm



7 Global Thin Wafer Market, By Sales Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Distributor

7.3 Direct Sales



8 Global Thin Wafer Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dicing

8.3 Grinding

8.4 Handling

8.5 Polishing

8.6 Thinning



9 Global Thin Wafer Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS) Image Sensors

9.3 Interposer

9.4 Light-Emitting Diode (LEDs)

9.5 Logic

9.6 Memory

9.7 Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)

9.8 Radio-Frequency (RF) Devices (GaAs)

9.9 Other Applications

9.9.1 Advanced Packaging (3D TSV/Interposers)

9.9.2 Power Devices



10 Global Thin Wafer Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 3M

12.2 Brewer Science

12.3 EV Group

12.4 GlobalWafers

12.5 LDK Solar

12.6 Lintec Corporation

12.7 Nissan Chemical Corporation

12.8 PV Crystalox Solar PLC

12.9 SK Siltron Co Ltd

12.10 Sumco Corporation

12.11 Synova

12.12 Ulvac

12.13 Virginia Semiconductor Inc

12.14 Wafer Works Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wjx4li

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

