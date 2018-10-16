Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Provider, GEODIS, launches an in-house integrated and customizable Yard Management System

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Given carrier capacity challenges and the aim for brands to become a "shipper of choice," GEODIS launched a proprietary, plug-and-play yard management system (YMS) to drive a more effective flow of trucks and trailers in warehouse yards.

The YMS helps eliminate the biggest issues in yards – locating certain trailers and planning for load volumes. Yard jockeys can waste countless hours trying to pinpoint trailer locations. The YMS provides the visibility and information to keep things moving.

"A great YMS depends on great information. Operators need to know what's coming in, when it's arriving, and where it's going," says Jeff McDermott, SVP of Transportation Management at GEODIS Americas. "Our YMS helps ensure that our customers are a shipper of choice."

Bargain Hunt, an extreme discount chain retailer with 87 stores, launched the GEODIS YMS earlier this year and has already seen the benefits. "Not only has the tool significantly reduced our costs, but we've unlocked a much higher level of efficiency," says Steve Silverman, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain. "The YMS will allow us to scale our operations to meet the increased demand of new store growth."

The YMS tool color codes trailers and reports in real time, providing a clear view of inbound and outbound flows. Various operators have access to the YMS – which helps the right teams, get the right information, at the right time.

"Our ability to tailor the system to our customers' needs gives them the flexibility to make the tool work for their business," said Pal Naranayan, CIO at GEODIS Americas. "We can creatively tackle highly-specialized needs, such as bypassing the lengthy unloading and reloading process to expedite loads more quickly to distributors."

Effective yard management can save money in variety of ways, including:

Reducing carrier costs by eliminating driver wait time

Improving forecasting labor needs

Reducing yard-pull costs

Virtually unloading and repacking pallets in the yard

GEODIS has already provided its YMS software and services to select customers and is working to implement the software with even more by the end of 2018. Projecting savings for one client, based on trending analysis, is on pace to reach $480,000 annually.

GEODIS – www.geodis.com – www.geodis.us

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its passion and commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a direct presence in 67 countries, and a global network spanning 120 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France, #4 in Europe and #7 worldwide.

In 2017, GEODIS accounted for over 40,500 employees globally and generated €8.1 billion in sales.

PRESS CONTACT

Natalie Walkley

GEODIS

615-987-2524

natalie.walkley@geodis.com

SOURCE GEODIS

Related Links

https://www.geodis.com

