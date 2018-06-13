Global Third-party Logistics Market 2018-2022 - Emergence of Big Data analytics, Increase in Oversea Shopping & Rise in Last-Mile Logistics

DUBLIN, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Third-party Logistics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Third-Party Logistics Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% during the period 2018-2022.
Global third-party logistics market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the emergence of big data analytics Logistics companies and shippers are leveraging big data analytics to derive meaningful insights from large quantities of data and gain a competitive advantage in the market. Implementing big data analytics solutions enable companies to derive insights to power strategic planning initiatives that include customizing services, accelerating market demand.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing number of trade agreements among nations. Trade agreements have a significant impact on investment and trade worldwide and play a decisive role in the business relationships among companies worldwide. The resurgence of the global economy has increased the trade volumes between the countries.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is warehouse shortage. There has been an increase in the construction of logistics facilities especially in developing economies such as China. However, some of the newly constructed warehousing facilities have poor construction standards and do not comply with the needs of many companies. In addition, there is a lack of land area for the construction of new logistics facilities.
Market Trends
- Emergence of big data analytics
- Rise in last-mile logistics
- Increase in overseas shopping
Key vendors
- C.H. Robinson
- Deutsche Bahn
- Deutsche Post
- KUEHNE+NAGEL
- NIPPON EXPRESS
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing 2017-2022
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
