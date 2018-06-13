Global Third-party Logistics Market 2018-2022 - Emergence of Big Data analytics, Increase in Oversea Shopping & Rise in Last-Mile Logistics

The Global Third-Party Logistics Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% during the period 2018-2022.

Global third-party logistics market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the emergence of big data analytics Logistics companies and shippers are leveraging big data analytics to derive meaningful insights from large quantities of data and gain a competitive advantage in the market. Implementing big data analytics solutions enable companies to derive insights to power strategic planning initiatives that include customizing services, accelerating market demand.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing number of trade agreements among nations. Trade agreements have a significant impact on investment and trade worldwide and play a decisive role in the business relationships among companies worldwide. The resurgence of the global economy has increased the trade volumes between the countries.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is warehouse shortage. There has been an increase in the construction of logistics facilities especially in developing economies such as China. However, some of the newly constructed warehousing facilities have poor construction standards and do not comply with the needs of many companies. In addition, there is a lack of land area for the construction of new logistics facilities.

Emergence of big data analytics

Rise in last-mile logistics

Key vendors

C.H. Robinson

Deutsche Bahn

Deutsche Post

KUEHNE+NAGEL

NIPPON EXPRESS

Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing 2017-2022



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 08: Customer Landscape



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



