Global Thyroid Function Test Market Review 2017-2018 & Forecast 2019-2027 - Focus on TSH, T4, T3, and Other Tests

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Thyroid Function Test Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thyroid function test market was valued at US$ 1,317.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2,203.7 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2027.



Key Market Movements

Rising prevalence of thyroid disorders throughout the globe

Technological advancement in the diagnostic kits utilized to perform a thyroid function test

Proactive government initiatives and financial aid has resulted in an increasing number of hospitals and clinics specializing in diagnosing and treating thyroid disorders

The TSH test dominates the test type segment for thyroid function test market. It is very popular among oncologist as the preliminary screening technique for the identification of thyroid disorder. It is a very cost-effective test performed at every primary healthcare centers worldwide. Its limitations are it cannot determine the cause of fluctuating levels of TSH in the human blood. For further clarification of thyroid disorders such as Graves' disease (hyperthyroidism) and Hashimoto's thyroiditis (hypothyroidism) T4 and T3, a test is performed.



Hospitals and clinics are dominating the end user segment for thyroid function test market. Proactive financial aid from government health agencies and rising public health awareness regarding thyroid disorder together drive the market growth for hospitals and clinics. The rise in per capita income and technological advancement in the diagnostic kits utilized to perform thyroid function test are anticipated to propel the diagnostic laboratories market growth in the near future.



North America with a share of 38% is currently leading the regional segment for thyroid function test market. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) research findings the prevalence rate of thyroid disorder in the United States is 14.5 per 100,000 people. Existence of major players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, etc. bolster the market growth in North America. In the second position is Europe accounting for 32% market share primarily due to rising prevalence of Graves' disease in the Eastern European region. Asia-Pacific region holds 18% market share and will be showcasing rampant growth in the near future on account of increasing public health awareness and government financial aid in curbing thyroid disorder.



Pharmaceutical companies manufacturing diagnostic kit to perform thyroid function test are Abbott Laboratories, Inc. Beckman Coulter, Inc., bioMerieux S.A.., DiaSorin S.p.A., F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Quidel Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Qualigen, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Thyroid Function Test Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Thyroid Function Test Market, by Test, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Thyroid Function Test Market, by End User, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Thyroid Function Test Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Thyroid Function Test Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Thyroid Function Test Market, by Key Players, 2018



Chapter 4. Global Thyroid Function Test Market, by Test

4.1. Overview

4.2. TSH Test

4.3. T4 Test

4.4. T3 Test

4.5. Others



Chapter 5. Global Thyroid Function Test Market, by End-user

5.1. Overview

5.2. Hospital and Clinics

5.3. Diagnostic Laboratory

5.4. Others



Chapter 6. Global Thyroid Function Test Market, by Geography

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Thyroid Function Test Market Analysis, 2017-2027

6.2.1. North America Thyroid Function Test Market, by Test, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

6.2.2. North America Thyroid Function Test Market, by End User, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

6.2.3. North America Thyroid Function Test Market, by Country, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

6.2.3.1. U.S.

6.2.3.2. Canada

6.3. Europe Thyroid Function Test Market Analysis, 2017-2027

6.4. Asia-Pacific Thyroid Function Test Market Analysis, 2017-2027

6.5. Latin America Thyroid Function Test Market Analysis, 2017-2027

6.6. Middle East and Africa Thyroid Function Test Market Analysis, 2017-2027



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Abbott Laboratories Inc.

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. News Coverage

7.2. Beckman Coulter Inc.

7.3. bioMerieux S.A.

7.4. DiaSorin S.p.A.

7.5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7.6. Qualigen Inc.

7.7. Quidel Corporation

7.8. Randox Laboratories Ltd.

7.9. Siemens Healthineers

7.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation



