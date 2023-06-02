Global Ticket Machine Market Report 2023: Contactless Payment and IoT Integration Drive 9% Annual Growth

DUBLIN, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ticket Machine Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global ticket machine market reached a value of USD 9299 million in 2022.

Aided by factors such as the increasing demand for self-service kiosks and advancements in technology, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2028, to reach a value of USD 15853.10 million by 2028.



Contactless payment solutions, along with IoT integration, are driving the global ticket machine market, as these technologies offer an improved user experience and a more streamlined ticketing process. Ticket machines are becoming more user-friendly and versatile, supporting various applications such as ticket vending, validation, and printing, which contribute to their widespread adoption.



The growing trend towards smart cities and the need for advanced technologies in transportation systems are expected to drive the global ticket machine market growth. The increasing adoption of mobile payment solutions and the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in ticket machines are also expected to propel ticket machine market.



Additionally, the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly transportation options is expected to fuel the demand for ticket machines that enable paperless transactions. The global ticket machine market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for self-service kiosks and advancements in technology.



The time-saving and self-operating feature of utilising a ticket machine is the key driving factor for the global ticket machine market. The necessity to employ staff to manage the printing and dispensing of tickets has been decreased due to the arrival of the ticket machine. This has also decreased the strain of transferring overheads and the accounting personnel to track the process. Ticket machines also provide enhanced convenience for accounting purposes by collating information which can be tallied at the end of the day or when desired by the operator.



Market Segmentation



The market can be divided based on component, product type, payment type, application, and region.



Market Breakup by Component

Hardware

Software

Market Breakup by Product Type

Vending Machine

Handheld Electronic Machine

Kiosk Counter

Others

Market Breakup by Payment Type

Smart Card Payment

Cash Payment

Mobile Payment

Others

Market Breakup by Application

Railways

Buses

Entertainment

Sports

Parking Area

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global ticket machine companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

METRIC Group Ltd

Sigma S.p.A

Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH

KIOSK Information Systems

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary



6 Snapshot



7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market



8 Global Ticket Machine Market Analysis



9 North America Ticket Machine Market Analysis



10 Europe Ticket Machine Market Analysis



11 Asia Pacific Ticket Machine Market Analysis



12 Latin America Ticket Machine Market Analysis



13 Middle East and Africa Ticket Machine Market Analysis



14 Market Dynamics



15 Value Chain Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape



17 Key Trends and Developments in the Market



Companies Mentioned

METRIC Group Ltd

Sigma S.p.A.

Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH

KIOSK Information Systems

