Global Timber Logistics Market 2018-2022: Improved Traceability and Transparency in Timber Logistics Market due to Increasing Adoption of Blockchain Technology

DUBLIN, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Timber Logistics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Timber Logistics Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.57% during the period 2018-2022.
Global timber logistics market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing demand for paper-based packaging. The demand for paper and paperboard has increased significantly. It is estimated that in terms of volume, the demand for paper and paperboard will rise to more than 450 million tons by 2030. The global paper and paperboard packaging market was valued at $182.76 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $227.32 billion by 2022, an increase of 24.38% from 2017.
One trend affecting this market is the increase in use of lesser known timber species Growing concerns regarding the extinction of certain types of trees have increased the adoption of lesser known timber species with similar properties. With certain timber species becoming scarce, teak buyers are looking for lesser known species for wood construction, including beams, walls, doors, and floors.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is growing concerns over rising deforestation. Deforestation occurs due to various reasons such as farming and logging for materials and development. The loss of trees and other vegetation can cause desertification, soil erosion, flooding, and increased green house gases in the atmosphere.
Market Trends
- Increase in use of lesser known timber species
- Increasing adoption of timber alternatives
- Improved traceability and transparency in timber logistics market due to increasing adoption of blockchain technology
Key vendors
- DB Schenker
- Euroforest
- KUEHNE + NAGEL
- Mac-Trans
- Timber24
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Type Of Timber
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kxzthx/global_timber?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-timber-logistics-market-2018-2022-improved-traceability-and-transparency-in-timber-logistics-market-due-to-increasing-adoption-of-blockchain-technology-300665764.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article