Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensor Market (2020 to 2025) - Increasing Adoption of 3D Machine Vision Systems Across Various Industries Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Resolution (QQVGA, HQVGA, QVGA, & VGA), Application (Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality, LIDAR, Machine Vision, 3D Imaging & Scanning, and Robotics & Drone), Product Type, Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ToF sensor market is expected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2020 to USD 6.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.0%.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for ToF sensors from the automotive industry and the growing adoption of 3D cameras in smartphones and the increasing use of such smartphones. The increasing adoption of 3D machine vision systems in industries such as healthcare, aerospace & defense, and consumer electronics and the rising deployment of Industry 4.0 is expected to provide major opportunities to the players in the ToF sensor market. However, extra costs associated with sensor solutions restrain the market growth.

Consumer electronics vertical to hold the largest share of ToF sensor market by 2025

The ToF sensor market for the consumer electronics vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Rising demand for 3D-enabled devices in consumer electronics and increasing users of smartphones are the key factors for the growth of the ToF sensor market for consumer electronics. Intelligence, reliability, low power consumption, low cost, and high integration are the drivers for the integration of ToF technology in consumer electronics such as computers, televisions, gaming consoles, cameras, camcorders, and smartphones. The rising demand for these devices is creating the demand for ToF sensors, which, in turn, would give an impetus to further advancements in the ToF technology.

APAC to be the largest market for ToF sensors by 2025

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the ToF sensor market during the forecast period owing to the rapid industrialization and high adoption of consumer electronics including gaming consoles, PCs, and laptops in the region. Additionally, the easy availability of low-cost labor has led to increased manufacturing of different electronic components and devices in this region, thereby leading to the emergence of APAC as a global manufacturing hub. This, in turn, has led to increased demand for ToF sensors for monitoring and inspection applications in the manufacturing industry of the region. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the time-of-flight (ToF) sensors market in APAC.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Time-of-Flight Sensor Market

4.2 Time-of-Flight Sensor Market, By Resolution

4.3 Time-of-Flight Sensor Market, By Application

4.4 Time-of-Flight Sensor Market in APAC, By Vertical and Country

4.5 Time-of-Flight Sensor Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of ToF Sensors in Automobile Applications

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Smartphones Enabled With 3D Cameras

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Extra Costs Associated With Sensor Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of 3D Machine Vision Systems Across Various Industries

5.2.3.2 Growing Deployment of Industry 4.0

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Time-of-Flight Sensor Market, By Device Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 RF-Modulated Light Sources With Phase Detectors

6.3 Range-Gated Imagers

6.4 Direct Time-of-Flight Imagers



7 Time-of-Flight Sensor Market, By Resolution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Quarter Quarter Video Graphics Array

7.2.1 Aptness of QQVGA ToF Sensors for Handheld Devices

7.3 Half Quarter Video Graphics Array

7.3.1 Emergence of HQVGA ToF Sensors in Smartphone and Gaming Applications

7.4 Quarter Video Graphics Array

7.4.1 High Adoption of QVGA ToF Sensors in Electronic Devices

7.5 Video Graphics Array

7.5.1 VGA Holds Second-Largest Market for ToF Sensors



8 Time-of-Flight Sensor Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 AR and VR

8.2.1 Increasing Use of AR and VR Technology-Based Systems in Education, Healthcare, and Entertainment Applications Drives Demand for ToF Sensors

8.3 LiDAR

8.3.1 Increasing Adoption of LiDAR Technology in Automobiles, Retail Stores, and Manufacturing Plants to Surge Demand for ToF Sensors

8.4 Machine Vision

8.4.1 Growing Deployment of Time-of-Flight Sensors in 3D Machine Vision Systems Propel ToF Sensor Market Growth

8.5 3D Imaging and Scanning

8.5.1 Rising Deployment of ToF Sensors in 3D Imaging and Scanning Applications Would Enable This Application to Account for Largest Market Size

8.6 Robotics and Drone

8.6.1 Engaging Participation of Companies in Developing and Promoting 3D ToF Sensor-Based Industrial Robotics Driving Adoption of ToF Sensors for Robotics and Drone Applications



9 Time-of-Flight Sensor Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive

9.2.1 Adoption of ToF Sensors to Enhance In-Cab Applications

9.3 Consumer Electronics

9.3.1 Consumer Electronics Vertical to Witness Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

9.3.1.1 Smartphones and Tablets

9.3.1.2 Wearables

9.4 Gaming & Entertainment

9.4.1 Use of Gaming Consoles Enabled With Gesture and Motion Tracking Sensors to Accelerate ToF Sensor Market Growth

9.5 Industrial

9.5.1 Implementation of ToF Sensors in Industrial Automation Processes to Fuel ToF Sensor Market Growth During the Forecast Period

9.6 Healthcare

9.6.1 Deployment of High-Resolution 3D Cameras in Increasing Number of Treatments and Procedures to Foster ToF Sensor Market Growth

9.7 Aerospace & Defense

9.7.1 Need for 3D Machine Vision Systems in Aerospace & Defense Vertical Boosts Adoption of ToF Sensors



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 US to Remain Largest Market for ToF Sensors in North America

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Manufacturing and Automotive Industries Likely to Fuel Demand for ToF Sensors in Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Improvement in Manufacturing Infrastructure in Mexico Create Demand for ToF Sensors

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.1.1 Automotive Industry and Industrial Automation to Drive Growth of ToF Sensor Market in the UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Germany Held Largest Share of European ToF Sensor Market in 2019

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Automotive and Healthcare Companies to Drive Growth of ToF Sensor Market in France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 APAC

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China Held Largest Share of ToF Sensor Market in APAC in 2019

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Presence of Well-Established Automotive and Consumer Electronics Industries Projected to Augment Growth of ToF Sensor Market in Japan

10.4.3 South Korea

10.4.3.1 Flourished Consumer Electronics Industry in Country to Propel Growth of ToF Sensor Market in South Korea

10.4.4 India

10.4.4.1 ToF Sensor Market in India Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate From 2020 to 2025

10.4.5 Rest of APAC

10.5 RoW

10.5.1 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1.1 ToF Sensor Market in Middle East and Africa Projected to Grow at Higher CAGR Than That of in South America From 2020 to 2025

10.5.2 South America

10.5.2.1 South America Held Smaller Share of ToF Sensor Market in 2019 Than That of Middle East and Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Player Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.3 Innovators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Benchmarking

11.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)

11.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.6.1 Product Launches and Developments

11.6.2 Acquisitions

11.6.3 Collaborations/Agreements/Partnerships

11.6.4 Expansions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Texas Instruments Incorporated

12.1.2 STMicroelectronics N.V.

12.1.3 Infineon Technologies

12.1.4 Panasonic Corporation

12.1.5 Melexis

12.1.6 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

12.1.7 pmd Technologies AG

12.1.8 Keyence Corporation

12.1.9 Sharp Corporation

12.1.10 Sony Corporation

12.2 Right to Win

12.2.1 STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

12.2.2 Texas Instruments (US)

12.2.3 Infineon Technologies (Germany)

12.2.4 Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

12.2.5 Melexis (Belgium)

12.3 Other Companies

12.3.1 AMS AG

12.3.2 Broadcom Inc. (Avago)

12.3.3 Omron Corporation

12.3.4 Renesas Electronics

12.3.5 Espros Photonics

12.3.6 Adafruit Industries

12.3.7 Sparkfun Electronics

12.3.8 Terabee

12.3.9 Chirp Microsystems, Inc. (Tdk Corporation)

12.3.10 Lucid Vision Labs, Inc.



